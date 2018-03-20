Slide 1 of 23 31523 Seaview Road, Timber Cove - $700,000

2 beds, 2 baths, 1,344 square feet. Year built: 1977 Lot size: 1.13 acres

Exterior: Grab a glass of chardonnay and settle in for the sunset at this coastal getaway. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by John Genovese & Pat Patricelli, Vanguard Properties)

Slide 2 of 23 Interior: Let the theater of natural life entertain you behind large picture windows at 31523 Seaview Road.

Slide 3 of 23 Exterior: This coastal sanctuary is surrounded by over an acre of pristine redwood forest.

Slide 4 of 23 Exterior: Enjoy your morning cup of coffee surrounded by redwoods at 31523 Seaview Road.

Slide 5 of 23 274 Moonraker Road, The Sea Ranch – $859,000

2 beds, 3 baths, 2,062 square feet. Year built: 1969. Lot size: 0.94 acres

Interior: A breathtaking view just for you from the living room of this original 1960s Sea Ranch home. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Liisberg & Kalinoski, The Coastal Real Estate Company)

Slide 6 of 23 Exterior: The ingenuity of these early Sea Ranch homes amazes me. On one side we have a windy albeit extremely beautiful coastal view. On the other side we have a peaceful courtyard protected from coastal breezes by towering redwoods and the structure itself.

Slide 7 of 23 Interior: A smashing mid-century modern living room that would even impress Don Draper.

Slide 8 of 23 Interior: Relax in harmony with nature! Stunning treetop views will soothe the savage beast.

Slide 9 of 23 572 Carnation Court, Sonoma -$649,000

2 beds 2 baths 1,314 square feet. Year built: 1988. Lot size: 0.11 acres

Exterior: A smart fence cut-out reveals a pastoral scene fit for paint and canvas.

(Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Regina Clyde, Sotheby's International Realty)

Slide 10 of 23 Active seniors: The senior community at Creekside offers a variety of activities for seniors including tennis, swimming, bocce and endless walking paths.

Slide 11 of 23 Interior: A crisp modern living room with floor to ceiling windows that showcase vineyard and mountain views.

Slide 12 of 23 Interior: A peaceful Sonoma repose with a quintessentially Sonoma County landscape.

Slide 13 of 23 14176 Woodland Drive, Guerneville - $725,000

3 beds 2 baths 1,607 square feet. Year built: 1940. Lot size: 3,485 square feet

Exterior: Towering like a redwood giant on the coast, views don't get much better than this. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Kyle Frazier, Pacific Union International)

Slide 14 of 23 Exterior: You get a view, and you get a view, and you get a view! Multiple French doors allow guests to access the decks and redwood vistas surrounding the home.

Slide 15 of 23 Interior: An updated living room with a cool mid-century vibe and plenty of light.

Slide 16 of 23 Interior: French doors provide a little natural air conditioning for this amazing room with a view.

Slide 17 of 23 14801 Old Cazadero Road, Guerneville - $799,000

5 beds, 2 baths, 2,660 square feet. Year built: 1961. Lot size: 0.33 acres

Exterior: Guerneville sure doesn't scrimp on beauty, this West County duplex features redwood views and plenty of entertainment space. (Photo courtesy of NORCAL MLS. Property listed by Debra Johnson, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Sonoma County Properties)

Slide 18 of 23 Interior: A sunny kitchen with skylights galore envelops you in nature.

Slide 19 of 23 Interior: 14801 Old Cazadero Road contains two residences. The upper level pictured here has better light and views, but they both share a spacious deck with redwood views surrounding.

Slide 20 of 23 Exterior: A view of nature's playground from above.

Slide 21 of 23 23390 Fort Ross Road, Cazadero - $525,000

2 beds 1 bath 784 square feet. Year built: 1980. Lot size: 39.54 acres

This remote Cazadero home is a little Wild West and a little Sim Van der Ryn inspired eco-chic. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Allison Pharis, Vanguard Properties)

Slide 22 of 23 Exterior: Stunning panoramic views surround Gualala Ranch. The property is completely off the grid, powered by solar and generator.