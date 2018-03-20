Sonoma County is brimming with natural beauty from dramatic wind-swept coasts to sunny hillsides dotted with vines. There is something beautiful to see around every corner, but not always from your bedroom window.

If you want an awe-inspiring landscape fit for paint and canvas you often have to pay for it.  Coastal hideaways or Sonoma Mountain estates with panoramic views will often cost over a million dollars.

This week we scoured the listings for homes priced under a million offering visions of pastoral perfection. The properties run the gamut from rustic off-grid ranches with a funky Wild West vibe to sleek mid-century homes chock full of history and style.

