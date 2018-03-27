Slide 1 of 31 655 Enterprise Drive, Rohnert Park

8+ units available from $1,879 (1bed) - $2,329 (2 beds)

Exterior: Living in an apartment complex can have its benefits How would you like a fitness center, swimming pool, spa, laundry facility or playground? (Photos courtesy of Crossbrook Apartments)

Interior: An easy breezy open floor plan with an updated kitchen and trendy grey "wood" laminate flooring.

Exterior: Mingle with your neighbors next to this stylish outdoor fireplace.

Exterior: An aerial view of the outdoor entertainment palooza!

745 W. First St., Apt. 12, Sonoma - $1,950/month

2 beds 2 baths 1,100 square foot

Exterior: In a tight Sonoma (city) market, this spacious two-bedroom doesn't have a ton of amenities, but it is in a perfect location - right down the street from the Sonoma Square. (Photos courtesy of Zillow)

Interior: Lots of great stuff inside including a master bedroom with private ensuite bathroom and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

200 Greenbriar Circle, Petaluma

16 units for rent from $2,027 (1 bed) to $2,629 (2 beds)

Location, location, location: Situated in the heart of downtown Petaluma, Addison Ranch is nestled within the coveted Petaluma School District close to Washington Square Shopping Center, McDowell Park, and Lynch Creek Trail. (Photos courtesy of Addison Ranch Apartments)

Interior: A spa-like bathroom with his and hers sinks and a contemporary design aesthetic.

Fun and games: That's right, this apartment complex has a game room, two pools, a fitness center and club house.

750 Apple Creek Lane, Santa Rosa

6 units available from $1,750 (1 bed) to $2,329 (2 beds)

Exterior: This apartment complex is near Coddingtown mall, a prime location for those late night Whole Foods cravings! (Photos courtesy of the Alexandar)

Exterior: A family friendly complex, the Alexandar features a playground and...

Exterior: ...fenced-in off-leash area for dogs.

Nowhere to hide: A kitchen pass-through allows you to keep your eye on the kids while cooking.

1020 Jennings Ave, Santa Rosa - $2,084+

5+ units available $2,084 (1 bed) - $3,083 (3 beds)

Exterior: An oenophile's dream, this Santa Rosa apartment complex features a wine bar and private wine storage lockers! (Photos courtesy The Annadel)

Interior: Whether you fancy a game of pool or hanging out by the pool, there is something for everyone.

Interior: If you are going to pay over two thousand for a one bedroom you should at least get a fitness center. This one is so nice it rivals some of the best gyms in Sonoma County.

Exterior: This complex has a dash of all my favorite luxury home items including fire pits and outdoor kitchens.

Interior: Finally, we reach the apartment interiors and find that they are just as opulent as the complex itself.

400 Santa Alicia Drive, Rohnert Park

5+ units available from $1,635(1 bed) - $1,750 (2 beds)

Exterior: And representing Rohnert Park we have Creekview Place, with spacious 800 square foot two bedrooms to offer for under two grand. (Photos courtesy of Creekview Place)

Exterior: Although still a bit pricey, this more affordable complex also includes a fitness center and two pools.

1521 Range Ave., Santa Rosa

2 bedroom units available from $1,760 - $2,115

Exterior: Another more affordable complex, The Oaks is centrally located near Coddingtown Mall. (Photos courtesy of The Oaks)

Interior: A basic kitchen interior with electric appliances and plenty of light.

2001 Piner Road, Santa Rosa- $2,167/month

2 beds, 2 baths, 896 square feet

Exterior: A swanky poolside fire pit is just one of the many high-end amenities offered at Santa Rosa's Park Vue apartments. (Photo courtesy of Park Vue)

Exterior: Throw a couple of steaks on the grill and enjoy a beer poolside.

Interior: Hooray for in-unit laundry closets!

101 Second Street, Petaluma

15 available for rent from $2,164 (studio) - $3,528 (3 beds)

Exterior: Situated on the Petaluma River, these industrial style apartments are modern and luxurious. (Photos courtesy of Theatre Square Apartments)

Interior: A large granite kitchen island and stainless-steel appliances inside of a Theatre Square unit.

Interior: Exposed pipes and floor to ceiling windows for that quintessentially urban vibe.

1 Lakeville Circle, Petaluma

3 units available from $1,909 (1 bed) - $2,429 (2 beds)

Exterior: The epitome of wine country opulence, shared amenities include a basketball court, business center, club house, tennis court, pool and spa. (Photo courtesy of Vineyard Luxury Estates)

Slide 30 of 31 Interior: Share a bottle of pinot with friends inside of the clubhouse at Vineyard Luxury Estates.