Exterior: Grab a glass of bubbly and enjoy the landscape poolside at 905 Valley View Drive.

Outdoor Living room: A fireplace will keep you warm on cold Healdsburg nights.

Interior: The "master" of all master suites, with a fireplace, private study and balcony.

Interior: A bonus spot for chillin' with the kids or relaxing with a good book.

Interior: You get a bathroom, and you get a bathroom and you get a bathroom - each one as cool and stylish as the last.

Bedroom: A crisp and clean bedroom with its own private entrance.

Interior: Screen your favorite movies in this enormous family room - popcorn not included.

Living room: A fireplace is shared by indoor and outdoor living rooms. How cool is that?

A touch of class and a little bit of sass: This chic contemporary kitchen features a massive marble island, stainless-steel double fridge, gas stove and a hip subway tile back-splash.

Easy breezy: This 2018 new construction features a wide open floor plan with combined spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing with the kids.

905 Valley View Drive, Healdsburg – $4,350,000 4 beds, 5 baths, 4,162 square feet. Year built: 2018. Lot size: 1.66 acres. A little bit Country and a little bit Rock N' Roll: This hip Healdsburg farmhouse has style for miles. Click further to take a peek inside! (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Lisa Albertson & Chad Verbish , Pacific Union International)

Modern farmhouses are all the rage in Sonoma County. From Petaluma to Cloverdale, the style can be seen in homes of all ages from fixer-uppers to new constructions. The design trend is characterized by a blend of rustic and reclaimed pieces mixed in with sleek contemporary lines.

It is a style that is quintessentially Sonoma County – elegant yet relaxed.

A great example of the style was just put on the market in Healdsburg. 905 Valley View Drive is as chic as it gets with a 56-foot pool, outdoor kitchen and breathtaking surrounding vistas.

The interior is equally impressive with reclaimed barn-wood ceilings, a climate controlled wine room, a unique indoor-outdoor fireplace, concrete floors and marble counter-tops.

Intrigued? Click through our gallery above to see more of this hip country style.