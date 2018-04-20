Modern farmhouses are all the rage in Sonoma County. From Petaluma to Cloverdale, the style can be seen in homes of all ages from fixer-uppers to new constructions. The design trend is characterized by a blend of rustic and reclaimed pieces mixed in with sleek contemporary lines.

It is a style that is quintessentially Sonoma County – elegant yet relaxed.

A great example of the style was just put on the market in Healdsburg. 905 Valley View Drive is as chic as it gets with a 56-foot pool, outdoor kitchen and breathtaking surrounding vistas.

The interior is equally impressive with reclaimed barn-wood ceilings, a climate controlled wine room, a unique indoor-outdoor fireplace, concrete floors and marble counter-tops.

Intrigued? Click through our gallery above to see more of this hip country style.

 