Healdsburg new construction is farmhouse fabulous
905 Valley View Drive, Healdsburg – $4,350,000
4 beds, 5 baths, 4,162 square feet. Year built: 2018. Lot size: 1.66 acres.
A little bit Country and a little bit Rock N' Roll: This hip Healdsburg farmhouse has style for miles. Click further to take a peek inside! (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Lisa Albertson & Chad Verbish, Pacific Union International)
Easy breezy: This 2018 new construction features a wide open floor plan with combined spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing with the kids.
A touch of class and a little bit of sass: This chic contemporary kitchen features a massive marble island, stainless-steel double fridge, gas stove and a hip subway tile back-splash.
Dining room: Sliding glass doors unite indoor with outdoor dining areas for that quintessentially Sonoma vibe.
Living room: A fireplace is shared by indoor and outdoor living rooms. How cool is that?
Wine time: The climate-controlled wine cellar, just add wine.
Interior: Screen your favorite movies in this enormous family room - popcorn not included.
Bedroom: A crisp and clean bedroom with its own private entrance.
Interior: You get a bathroom, and you get a bathroom and you get a bathroom - each one as cool and stylish as the last.
Bedroom: A colorful children's suite with treetop views.
Interior: A bonus spot for chillin' with the kids or relaxing with a good book.
Interior: The "master" of all master suites, with a fireplace, private study and balcony.
Interior: A luxurious master bathroom with ebony marble counters, black honey-comb floor titles, a soaking tub and walk-in shower. Ooh la la!
Outdoor Living room: A fireplace will keep you warm on cold Healdsburg nights.
Backyard bonus: The party continues outdoors with a backyard fit for entertaining.
Exterior: The rustic country "pool shed" includes a kitchen and bathroom with shower.
Exterior: Grab a glass of bubbly and enjoy the landscape poolside at 905 Valley View Drive.
Modern farmhouses are all the rage in Sonoma County. From Petaluma to Cloverdale, the style can be seen in homes of all ages from fixer-uppers to new constructions. The design trend is characterized by a blend of rustic and reclaimed pieces mixed in with sleek contemporary lines.
It is a style that is quintessentially Sonoma County – elegant yet relaxed.
A great example of the style was just put on the market in Healdsburg. 905 Valley View Drive is as chic as it gets with a 56-foot pool, outdoor kitchen and breathtaking surrounding vistas.
The interior is equally impressive with reclaimed barn-wood ceilings, a climate controlled wine room, a unique indoor-outdoor fireplace, concrete floors and marble counter-tops.
Intrigued? Click through our gallery above to see more of this hip country style.