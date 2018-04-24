Like spring flowers, new constructions are popping up all over Sonoma County, from $540,000 homes to million dollar estates.

But even as more homes enter the market, with nearly 5,300 homes lost in last October’s fires, there is still a deficit.

Last week, Sonoma County supervisors  began to address the problem by advancing efforts to place a $300 million bond measure on the November ballot. If passed, the legislation will help to subsidize the construction of tens of thousands of new homes in the region.

The need is clear – Sonoma County needs move-in-ready options for residents of all income brackets, not just million dollar estates but modestly priced homes too.

Click through our gallery above to see the spectrum of new constructions currently available from $540,000 to $2.7 million.