2205 Peterson Lane, Santa Rosa - $699,950
4 beds, 3 baths, 1,738 square feet. Year built: 2018
The king of the castle: Be the first person to live in this brand-new Aria Place home. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Randall Waller, W Real Estate)
Interior: Sleek stylish and just over the current Sonoma County median home price of $685,000, this spacious four bedroom features an open floor plan, great room, private master suite and laundry room.
California casual: A cool open concept kitchen/ dining room with stainless steel appliances and quartz counter-tops.
Pet-friendly paradise: Keep your kids and dogs safe in this secure fully-fenced backyard.
122 Waters Edge Close, The Sea Ranch - $2,650,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 2,197 square feet. Year built: 2017
Interior: On the luxury end of the spectrum, this Sea Ranch home comes with all of the most opulent amenities from million-dollar ocean views to innovative high-tech controls. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Hanne Liisberg & Dan Kalinoski, The Coastal Real Estate Co.)
Lux life: This uber-private coastal retreat features a spacious deck with fire pit, barbecue area and cedar hot tub.
Interior: Picture windows frame the peaceful ocean views at 122 Waters Edge Close.
220 Newcomb St., Sonoma – $1,998,000
4 beds, 3 baths, 2,650 square feet. Year built: 2017
Farmhouse fabulous: This newly constructed Contemporary farmhouse is just blocks away from the Sonoma Plaza. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Jeffrey Lokey, Pacific Union International)
Interior: A stylish open floor plan great room fit for the pages of a design magazine.
Master bath: All of my favorite bathroom features in one neat package- a crisp white and grey color palate, large soaking tub, and his and hers sinks.
2009 Ravello Way, Santa Rosa, Model C - $605,900
4 beds, 3 baths, 1,598 square feet. Year built: 2018
Mean Green and ready to be seen: This CalGreen certified home is filled with environmentally friendly features including on-demand water heaters and drought-tolerant landscaping. Take a peek inside! (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Martin Levy, Century 21 )
Interior: The beautifully finished interior at 2009 Ravello Way features natural stone counters, wood cabinetry, laminate & wall-to-wall carpet.
Exterior: This newly constructed neighborhood is just minutes from the SMART train. Click further to see other homes currently available in the development.
2018 Ravello Way, Santa Rosa – $539,900
3 beds, 3 baths, 1,407 square feet. Year built: 2018
Exterior: Shave $66,000 from the bill by selecting a townhouse in this cool eco-chic development. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Martin Levy, Century 21 Alliance)
Interior: An open floor plan allows light to permeate every nook and cranny.
1114 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg - $799,950
3 beds, 3 baths, 1,857 square feet. Year built: 2017
Exterior: Less than a year old, this modern Healdsburg home is just a mile north of the fun and excitement of the town square. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Sue Cho, Safer Properties)
Interior: What's not to love about this sleek modern kitchen with quartz counter-tops, high-end appliances and recessed lighting.
19180 Orange Ave., Sonoma - $1,975,000 (Cost of new home is not included)
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,828 square feet. Year built: 1978
3 beds 3-5 baths, 3,406 square feet. Year built: 2019
Artist's rendering: Live in the modest seventies ranch while the finishing touches are put on the contemporary farmhouse pictured here. (Photo by BAREIS. Property listed by Donald Van de Mark & Rene Nerviani, Sotheby's International Realty)
Dream big: Approximately 2.7 acres are yours to explore! I see a gentleman's vineyard, horse arena or pool in this property's near future.