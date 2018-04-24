Dream big: Approximately 2.7 acres are yours to explore! I see a gentleman's vineyard, horse arena or pool in this property's near future.

19180 Orange Ave. , Sonoma - $1,975,000 (Cost of new home is not included) 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,828 square feet. Year built: 1978 3 beds 3-5 baths, 3,406 square feet. Year built: 2019 Artist's rendering: Live in the modest seventies ranch while the finishing touches are put on the contemporary farmhouse pictured here. (Photo by BAREIS. Property listed by Donald Van de Mark & Rene Nerviani , Sotheby's International Realty)

Interior: What's not to love about this sleek modern kitchen with quartz counter-tops, high-end appliances and recessed lighting.

1114 Healdsburg Ave. , Healdsburg - $799,950 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,857 square feet. Year built: 2017 Exterior: Less than a year old, this modern Healdsburg home is just a mile north of the fun and excitement of the town square. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Sue Cho, Safer Properties )

Interior: An open floor plan allows light to permeate every nook and cranny.

2018 Ravello Way , Santa Rosa – $539,900 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,407 square feet. Year built: 2018 Exterior: Shave $66,000 from the bill by selecting a townhouse in this cool eco-chic development. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Martin Levy , Century 21 Alliance)

Exterior: This newly constructed neighborhood is just minutes from the SMART train. Click further to see other homes currently available in the development.

2009 Ravello Way , Santa Rosa, Model C - $605,900 4 beds, 3 baths, 1,598 square feet. Year built: 2018 Mean Green and ready to be seen: This CalGreen certified home is filled with environmentally friendly features including on-demand water heaters and drought-tolerant landscaping. Take a peek inside! (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Martin Levy , Century 21 )

Master bath : All of my favorite bathroom features in one neat package- a crisp white and grey color palate, large soaking tub, and his and hers sinks.

220 Newcomb St., Sonoma – $1,998,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,650 square feet. Year built: 2017 Farmhouse fabulous: This newly constructed Contemporary farmhouse is just blocks away from the Sonoma Plaza. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Jeffrey Lokey , Pacific Union International)

122 Waters Edge Close , The Sea Ranch - $2,650,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 2,197 square feet. Year built: 2017 Interior: On the luxury end of the spectrum, this Sea Ranch home comes with all of the most opulent amenities from million-dollar ocean views to innovative high-tech controls. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Hanne Liisberg & Dan Kalinoski, The Coastal Real Estate Co .)

Pet-friendly paradise: Keep your kids and dogs safe in this secure fully-fenced backyard.

Interior: Sleek stylish and just over the current Sonoma County median home price of $685,000, this spacious four bedroom features an open floor plan, great room, private master suite and laundry room.

2205 Peterson Lane , Santa Rosa - $699,950 4 beds, 3 baths, 1,738 square feet. Year built: 2018 The king of the castle: Be the first person to live in this brand-new Aria Place home. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Randall Waller , W Real Estate)

Like spring flowers, new constructions are popping up all over Sonoma County, from $540,000 homes to million dollar estates.

But even as more homes enter the market, with nearly 5,300 homes lost in last October’s fires, there is still a deficit.

Last week, Sonoma County supervisors began to address the problem by advancing efforts to place a $300 million bond measure on the November ballot. If passed, the legislation will help to subsidize the construction of tens of thousands of new homes in the region.

The need is clear – Sonoma County needs move-in-ready options for residents of all income brackets, not just million dollar estates but modestly priced homes too.

Click through our gallery above to see the spectrum of new constructions currently available from $540,000 to $2.7 million.