Wine lover’s dream home on the market in Healdsburg for $4.5M
Slide 1 of 30
5825 W. Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg - $4,500,000
3 Beds, 3 Baths, 3,525 Square Feet. Year Built: 2000. Lot Size: 3.11 acres
Exclusive, high-end, luxurious are all things that come to mind when describing this Dry Creek Valley Dream home. Curious? Take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of Sotheby's International Realty. Property listed by Michael Fanelli, Sotheby's)
Slide 2 of 30
California Dreamin': Kick back with a glass of bubbly and enjoy the Sonoma sunshine poolside at 5825 West Dry Creek Road.
Slide 3 of 30
Made Local: The single-level contemporary estate was designed by renowned Healdsburg architect Obie Bowman.
Slide 4 of 30
Million-dollar views: Enjoy panoramic vistas of Geyser Peak, Mt. St. Helena and Dry Creek Valley.
Slide 5 of 30
Twin palms: A private palm-tree lined driveway leads up to the house.
Slide 6 of 30
Main entrance: A stylish pivot door opens up into the great room.
Slide 7 of 30
Dining room: A surprisingly warm and inviting dining area with a sleek thin fireplace tucked into the marble column hearth.
Slide 8 of 30
Dining room: Share some appetizers with your guests at the massive marble kitchen island.
Slide 9 of 30
Foodie heaven: A Wolf stove and pot filler will impress even the most discerning chef.
Slide 10 of 30
Go with the flow: A central architectural great room with easy transitions between kitchen, living and dining rooms.
Slide 11 of 30
Rustic Cave: No vineyard estate is complete without a climate-controlled wine room.
Slide 12 of 30
Let there be books! A floor to ceiling library in the north wing of the estate.
Slide 13 of 30
Pass the popcorn: Invite a few friends over for a film screening in the media room.
Slide 14 of 30
Office retreat: Soften the blow of a work day in this sleek Zen office.
Slide 15 of 30
Peaceful master suite: Massive picture windows give the impression that one is sleeping in the garden.
Slide 16 of 30
Spa-like luxury: Step outside for a private soak just off the master suite.
Slide 17 of 30
Ensuite bath: Natural stone walls and intriguing soaking tub in the master bathroom.
Slide 18 of 30
Indoor/outdoor lifestyle: Sliding glass doors unite the guest bedroom with the expansive patio.
Slide 19 of 30
Bonus work-space: A third bedroom is converted into a second stylish office with vineyard views.
Slide 20 of 30
The great outdoors: All the great room amenities are emulated outdoors - dining room, living room and kitchen.
Slide 21 of 30
Chef's corner: And when I say kitchen, I mean KITCHEN! Check out that baller grill, bar and professional Mugnaini pizza oven.
Slide 22 of 30
Outdoor living room: Beat the summer heat on the covered outdoor patio.
Slide 23 of 30
Luxe life: Impress your guests with this stunning open guest house, infinity pool and spa.
Slide 24 of 30
All the bells & whistles: Rinse off your feet in the poolside shower at 5825 West Dry Creek Road.
Slide 25 of 30
Guest house: A mere pane of glass separates the cabana from poolside fun and games.
Slide 26 of 30
Guest house: An exposed beam ceiling and natural color palate contribute to the spa-like appeal.
Slide 27 of 30
Home away from home: A small kitchenette and quiet spot for relaxing with a good book in the guest house at 5825 West Dry Creek Road.
Slide 28 of 30
Wine Country Dream: Gentlemanly cabernet and zinfandel vineyards surround the home.
Slide 29 of 30
Mediterranean homage: Complete the old world adoration with an olive oil producing orchard.
Slide 30 of 30
Fun and games: Whatever you call it - Petanque, Boules, or Bocce we have got a court for you.
Hoping to move out of the city? Seeking the comforts of Wine Country living? The home at 5825 West Dry Creek Road is the type of property wine lovers dream of.
Dripping with cabernet-soaked opulence from its million-dollar vineyard views to its 500-bottle wine cellar, the sleek Healdsburg estate features two vineyards and an olive oil-producing orchard.
Designed by local architect Obie Bowman, the unique single-story estate has easy open floor plan unifying spaces for cooking, dining and entertaining guests. Each section is packed with luxurious details including a Wolf gas stove, massive marble island, indoor theater and spa-like bedrooms.
Outside, the party continues with a complete outdoor kitchen, professional Mugnaini pizza oven, bar and multiple spots for dining al fresco.
Overnight guests will enjoy a resort-like guest house, infinity pool, spa, Petanque court and panoramic views of Geyser Peak and Mount St. Helena.