5825 W. Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg - $4,500,000

3 Beds, 3 Baths, 3,525 Square Feet. Year Built: 2000. Lot Size: 3.11 acres

Exclusive, high-end, luxurious are all things that come to mind when describing this Dry Creek Valley Dream home. Curious? Take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of Sotheby's International Realty. Property listed by Michael Fanelli, Sotheby's)

California Dreamin': Kick back with a glass of bubbly and enjoy the Sonoma sunshine poolside at 5825 West Dry Creek Road.

Made Local: The single-level contemporary estate was designed by renowned Healdsburg architect Obie Bowman.

Million-dollar views: Enjoy panoramic vistas of Geyser Peak, Mt. St. Helena and Dry Creek Valley.

Twin palms: A private palm-tree lined driveway leads up to the house.

Main entrance: A stylish pivot door opens up into the great room.

Dining room: A surprisingly warm and inviting dining area with a sleek thin fireplace tucked into the marble column hearth.

Dining room: Share some appetizers with your guests at the massive marble kitchen island.

Foodie heaven: A Wolf stove and pot filler will impress even the most discerning chef.

Go with the flow: A central architectural great room with easy transitions between kitchen, living and dining rooms.

Rustic Cave: No vineyard estate is complete without a climate-controlled wine room.

Let there be books! A floor to ceiling library in the north wing of the estate.

Pass the popcorn: Invite a few friends over for a film screening in the media room.

Office retreat: Soften the blow of a work day in this sleek Zen office.

Peaceful master suite: Massive picture windows give the impression that one is sleeping in the garden.

Spa-like luxury: Step outside for a private soak just off the master suite.

Ensuite bath: Natural stone walls and intriguing soaking tub in the master bathroom.

Indoor/outdoor lifestyle: Sliding glass doors unite the guest bedroom with the expansive patio.

Bonus work-space: A third bedroom is converted into a second stylish office with vineyard views.

The great outdoors: All the great room amenities are emulated outdoors - dining room, living room and kitchen.

Chef's corner: And when I say kitchen, I mean KITCHEN! Check out that baller grill, bar and professional Mugnaini pizza oven.

Outdoor living room: Beat the summer heat on the covered outdoor patio.

Luxe life: Impress your guests with this stunning open guest house, infinity pool and spa.

All the bells & whistles: Rinse off your feet in the poolside shower at 5825 West Dry Creek Road.

Guest house: A mere pane of glass separates the cabana from poolside fun and games.

Guest house: An exposed beam ceiling and natural color palate contribute to the spa-like appeal.

Home away from home: A small kitchenette and quiet spot for relaxing with a good book in the guest house at 5825 West Dry Creek Road.

Wine Country Dream: Gentlemanly cabernet and zinfandel vineyards surround the home.

Mediterranean homage: Complete the old world adoration with an olive oil producing orchard.