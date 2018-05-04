Hoping to move out of the city? Seeking the comforts of Wine Country living? The home at  5825 West Dry Creek Road is the type of property wine lovers dream of.

Dripping with cabernet-soaked opulence from its million-dollar vineyard views to its 500-bottle wine cellar, the sleek Healdsburg estate features two vineyards and an olive oil-producing orchard.

Designed by local architect Obie Bowman, the unique single-story estate has easy open floor plan unifying spaces for cooking, dining and entertaining guests. Each section is packed with luxurious details including a Wolf gas stove, massive marble island, indoor theater and spa-like bedrooms.

Outside, the party continues with a complete outdoor kitchen, professional Mugnaini pizza oven, bar and multiple spots for dining al fresco.

Overnight guests will enjoy a resort-like guest house, infinity pool, spa, Petanque court and panoramic views of Geyser Peak and Mount St. Helena.

 