Napa Valley has cooked up something special for us this Friday. The iconic dream home of San Francisco restaurateur, designer and winemaker Pat Kuleto is on the market for a hot $8.499 million.
Villa Cucina, or “Kitchen House”, was designed by Kuleto himself and is filled with the same whimsical details as some of this most famous restaurant designs.
The massive 40+ acre estate includes an infinity pool, pool house, guest cottage, wine cave, three lakes, olive orchard and approximately 4.5 acre Bordeaux-style vineyard planted to Cabernet, Zinfandel and Syrah.
But the real showstopper is the massive 6,000 square foot Tuscany meets Tahoe main residence. Filled with high-end natural materials like creamy limestone, rose-colored travertine tiles and Tiffany-inspired stained glass, every room is a fascinating backdrop for Kuleto’s divine inspiration.
As the name suggests, at the center of it all is a 1,000 square foot professional kitchen with a madrone counter-top, commercial grade Wolf range, indoor grill, revolving spit, pizza oven and plenty of rustic old world charm.
The kitchen opens up into a massive great room with 30-foot ceilings, a 10-foot limestone fireplace, and custom built-in furniture.
Leaving the grand hall you will find Tolkein-esque bedrooms and otherworldly bathrooms filled with mosaic tiles, natural light, exposed beam ceilings and plenty of distinctive Kuleto charm.
In his 35+ year career Kuleto has crafted hundreds of restaurants that are true works of art. His St. Helena dream home is no exception, it is truly a feast for the eyes.