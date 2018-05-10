Gone fishin': One of three ponds on the property is stocked with fish.

Wine lover's dream home: And what fantasy vineyard estate would be complete without a rustic wine cave?

Foodie heaven: Even the guest house kitchen is impressive with a cool vintage oven and refrigerator.

Rustic charmer: A felled tree becomes a decorative support beam in the guest house at Villa Cucina.

Room for overnight guests: A short stroll through the woods takes you to the cozy country cottage.

Bird's eye view: A stunning aerial view of the property shows the 4.5+/- acre Bordeaux style vineyard planted to Cabernet, Zinfandel and Syrah.

Pool: Grab a glass of bubbly and enjoy the sunset poolside at Villa Cucina.

Vintage elegance: Stay warm next to a 200-year-old Russian fireplace in the master suite at Villa Cucina.

Bedroom: A stunning master suite with French doors that lead out onto a balcony.

Old-world charm: A limestone staircase with a wrought-iron hand rail leads up to the second story.

A proper cocktail: Pat Kuleto once described his a bars as "altars" that "legitimize the drinking experience."

Tolkien-esque setting: A window treatment straight out of Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings.

The "candel-log-ra": The formal dining room at Villa Cucina is dominated by an 18-foot-long candelabra made out of a gnarled oak branch.

Home is where the hearth is: A 10-foot limestone fireplace warms the living room at 2460 Sage Canyon Road.

That's one great hall! The kitchen opens up onto a large gathering space with 30-foot ceilings and plenty of spots to grab a bite.

True craftsmanship: The centerpiece of the kitchen is a hand-hewn madrone countertop made from trees cleared on the property.

Dream kitchen: Dried vegetables and herbs hang from the ceiling in the 1000 square foot restaurant-style kitchen.

Wedding anyone? Think this might be the perfect setting for a wedding? Pat tied the knot with Jennifer Astrup here in 2011.

Fairytale setting: A beautifully landscaped yard transports the visitor to another place and time.

2460 Sage Canyon Road , Saint Helena - $8,499,000 5 beds, 5 baths, 6,000 square feet. Year built: 1995. Lot size: 40.08 acres What's cookin? The iconic estate of restaurant designer Pat Kuleto is for sale in St. Helena. Take a peek inside! (Photos courtesy BAREIS. Property listed by Lisa Sheppard/Compass )

Napa Valley has cooked up something special for us this Friday. The iconic dream home of San Francisco restaurateur, designer and winemaker Pat Kuleto is on the market for a hot $8.499 million.

Villa Cucina, or “Kitchen House”, was designed by Kuleto himself and is filled with the same whimsical details as some of this most famous restaurant designs.

The massive 40+ acre estate includes an infinity pool, pool house, guest cottage, wine cave, three lakes, olive orchard and approximately 4.5 acre Bordeaux-style vineyard planted to Cabernet, Zinfandel and Syrah.

But the real showstopper is the massive 6,000 square foot Tuscany meets Tahoe main residence. Filled with high-end natural materials like creamy limestone, rose-colored travertine tiles and Tiffany-inspired stained glass, every room is a fascinating backdrop for Kuleto’s divine inspiration.

As the name suggests, at the center of it all is a 1,000 square foot professional kitchen with a madrone counter-top, commercial grade Wolf range, indoor grill, revolving spit, pizza oven and plenty of rustic old world charm.

The kitchen opens up into a massive great room with 30-foot ceilings, a 10-foot limestone fireplace, and custom built-in furniture.

Leaving the grand hall you will find Tolkein-esque bedrooms and otherworldly bathrooms filled with mosaic tiles, natural light, exposed beam ceilings and plenty of distinctive Kuleto charm.

In his 35+ year career Kuleto has crafted hundreds of restaurants that are true works of art. His St. Helena dream home is no exception, it is truly a feast for the eyes.