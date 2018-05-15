Summer is right around the corner and these seven Sonoma County homes have outdoor kitchens that would impress even the most fickle foodie. With rotisserie grills, pizza ovens and premium barbecues these dream cookeries are suitable for professional chefs and homespun grill-masters alike.

The backyard benefits don’t end there, the homes feature  spacious patios, fire pits, pools, spas, bars and bocce courts that will keep the party going into the wee hours of the night.

