6021 W. Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg - $7,450,000

4 beds, 6 baths, 6,528 square feet. Year built: 2014. Lot size: 10.01 acres.

Some like it hot: These Sonoma County homes feature smokin' hot outdoor kitchens and entertainment arenas. Click further to see more! (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Linda Farwell, Healdsburg Sotheby's International Realty)

Entertainer's Paradise: Not one but two fire pits for staying warm on cold Healdsburg nights

Dining al fresco: Room for a large dining room table in the stylish outdoor dining room.

All the bells and whistles: In addition to the outdoor amenities 6021 W. Dry Creek Road features a wine bar, theater room, motor court, solar panels and luxurious finishes.

113 Falcon Drive, Cotati - $649,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,465 square feet. Year built: 1986. Lot size: 5,227 square feet.

Exterior: Although quiet and unassuming on the outside, this Cotati home boasts an impressive outdoor entertainment area. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Shannan Luft, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)

Backyard bar and grill: Keep the party going into the wee hours of the night with this impressive outdoor setup.

Exterior: Grab a skewer or two and relax beside the fire pit.

More for your money: For the middle of the market price this Cotati home has a lot to offer including a spa, recently remodeled kitchen and wine bar.

444 Los Alamos Road, Santa Rosa - $829,000

3 beds 3 baths 2,500 square feet. Year built: 2002. Lot size: 0.51 acres.

Private getaway: A canopy of trees surround this spacious backyard patio, bar and fire pit. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Laurie Parris, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate/Wine Country Group)

Grillmaster's domain: A backyard rotisserie and stainless-steel barbecue for the chef in the family.

Master suite bonus: A private patio with spa just for you and your sweetheart.

1014 Westside Road, Healdsburg - $4,000,000

5 beds, 4 baths, 4,227 square feet. Year built: 2004. Lot size: 4.18 acres.

Tuscany meets Sonoma: The splash and sizzle of an Italian country getaway right in the heart of Sonoma County. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Eric Drew, Healdsburg Sotheby's International Realty)

Bellisima! Step out on the piazza for a slice of pizza and a negroni.

La Dolce Vita: The separate pool/guest house has a European sauna that flows out to a year-round therapeutic swim spa and in-ground pool.

1188 Furlong Road, Sebastopol - $1,390,000

3 beds, 3 baths, 1,219 square feet. Year built: 1978. Lot size: 2 acres.

Paradise found: Carefully curated gardens and redwoods surround this peaceful backyard getaway. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Larry Tristano, Artisan Sotheby's International Realty)

Backyard bliss: The inground Pebble-smooth pool and tiled pool deck take advantage of the sun throughout the day.

Cocktails and dreams: The poolside cabana features a wet bar, heater and electrical for dining al-fresco.

3341 Parker Hill Road, Santa Rosa - $2,850,000

3 beds, 4 baths, 4,399 square feet. Year built: 1995. Lot size: 2.65 acres.

Modern Luxury: Nestled among oak trees and olive orchards this Santa Rosa contemporary estate boasts interior and exterior chef's kitchens. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Mary Anne Veldkamp, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)

The great outdoors: Backyard amenities include an outdoor kitchen, pizza oven, pool, spa, fire pit and bocce court.

Fire pit: A quintessentially California design with an outdoor living spaces as nice as their interior counterparts.

3436 Henderson Circle, Santa Rosa - $1,250,000

5 beds, 3 baths, 3,105 square feet. Year built: 1998. Lot size: 0.33 acres.

Honey stop the car! Quiet and unassuming, this Santa Rosa home is packed with high-end amenities and a baller backyard. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Shannan Luft, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)

Treat yo' self: The indulgent outdoor kitchen with barbecue, pizza oven and bar.

Exterior: Multiple outdoor entertainment areas with spots for fun in the sun and relaxing in the shade.

Stay fit: Squeeze in a couple morning laps in the backyard pool.

Entertainer's dream home: A cozy fire pit for late night conversations under the stars.

Made in the shade: A vine covered pergola provides sun protection for the outdoor dining room.