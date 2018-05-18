$4.9 million Sonoma Valley estate blends old and new world style
Slide 1 of 22
19392 Wyatt Road, El Verano - $4,875,000
3 beds, 5 baths, 4,085 square feet. Year built: 2015. Lot size: 2.86 acres
Sultry starlet: A little bit Lana Del Rey and lit bit Sophia Loren, this El Verano estate blends classic Mediterranean and contemporary Californian design. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Daniel Van De Mark, Sotheby’s International
Slide 2 of 22
Bird's eye view: An aerial glimpse of the 2.86 sunny Sonoma Valley acres.
Slide 3 of 22
Old World charm: The roof is adorned with antique tiles imported from Dubrovnik, Croatia.
Slide 4 of 22
Good room or "great" room: A crisp white interior with walls of windows that frame the verdant Sonoma Valley beauty.
Slide 5 of 22
Modern elegance: A crisp white almost minimalist living room with a simple elegant fireplace as the centerpiece.
Slide 6 of 22
Open concept: A quintessentially Californian indoor/outdoor design with a glass wall that can be moved to unite interior and exterior living spaces.
Slide 7 of 22
What's cookin? An ultra-modern kitchen with a gas range, large central island and a concealed refrigerator that blends in seamlessly with the wood cabinetry.
Slide 8 of 22
Family matters: A simple modern family room with sleek built-in cabinetry.
Slide 9 of 22
Interior: The stylish contemporary half-bath with a wall-mounted "floating" toilet.
Slide 10 of 22
California dreaming: A resort-like master suite with patio access at 19392 Wyatt Road.
Slide 11 of 22
Sweet escape: A spa-like bathroom with Travertine tiles, a large soaking tub and his and hers sinks.
Slide 12 of 22
Double duty: A second floor office with a private patio could double as an additional bedroom.
Slide 13 of 22
Natural beauty: Limestone Travertine tiles run throughout the home, inside and out.
Slide 14 of 22
Outdoor fireplace! A cozy spot for dining al fresco on cold Sonoma Valley nights.
Slide 15 of 22
Making a splash: Grab your shades and a glass of bubbly - this poolside patio is as cool as it gets.
Slide 16 of 22
A bit of the unexpected: A rustic branch-inspired chandelier hangs over the outdoor dining room at 19392 Wyatt Road.
Slide 17 of 22
Breathtaking beauty: An otherworldly Sonoma Valley sunset captured from the second floor.
Slide 18 of 22
Lover's nest: A cozy one-bedroom guest house is tucked away in a private corner of the 2.86-acre property.
Slide 19 of 22
Mini me: Just like the main residence, the guest house has an open concept great room with unified spaces for cooking, eating and relaxing with friends.
Slide 20 of 22
Easy breezy: A pass-through window unites the kitchen with the guest house great room.
Slide 21 of 22
Peaceful repose: A decent sized bedroom for visits from friends and family.
Slide 22 of 22
Interior: A classic full bathroom with a supersized walk-in shower instead of the customary tub.
A modern Mediterranean estate is on the market in Sonoma for a sizzling $4.875 million. The Sonoma Wine Country compound is the perfect fusion of contemporary California casual and classic Spanish style.
With an antique tiled roof, travertine tiles, sculptures and columns galore; the exterior of the home is old school Mediterranean elegance while the interior is decidedly modern.
Crisp white walls, massive picture windows and an open indoor/outdoor design make for an easy breezy style that is as cool as a drive through the valley on warm summer day.
Stepping outside of the main residence a 60-foot pool and fireside outdoor dining room have a cinematic elegance full of romance and charm. And if that showstopper isn’t enough, a quaint one-bedroom love nest is tucked into a private corner of the 2.86-acre property.
Want to see more of this Malibu meets the Mediterranean estate? Click through our gallery above.