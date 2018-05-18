Interior: A classic full bathroom with a supersized walk-in shower instead of the customary tub.

Mini me: Just like the main residence, the guest house has an open concept great room with unified spaces for cooking, eating and relaxing with friends.

Lover's nest: A cozy one-bedroom guest house is tucked away in a private corner of the 2.86-acre property.

Breathtaking beauty: An otherworldly Sonoma Valley sunset captured from the second floor.

A bit of the unexpected: A rustic branch-inspired chandelier hangs over the outdoor dining room at 19392 Wyatt Road.

Making a splash: Grab your shades and a glass of bubbly - this poolside patio is as cool as it gets.

Natural beauty: Limestone Travertine tiles run throughout the home, inside and out.

Double duty: A second floor office with a private patio could double as an additional bedroom.

Sweet escape: A spa-like bathroom with Travertine tiles, a large soaking tub and his and hers sinks.

What's cookin? An ultra-modern kitchen with a gas range, large central island and a concealed refrigerator that blends in seamlessly with the wood cabinetry.

Open concept: A quintessentially Californian indoor/outdoor design with a glass wall that can be moved to unite interior and exterior living spaces.

Modern elegance: A crisp white almost minimalist living room with a simple elegant fireplace as the centerpiece.

Good room or "great" room: A crisp white interior with walls of windows that frame the verdant Sonoma Valley beauty.

Old World charm: The roof is adorned with antique tiles imported from Dubrovnik, Croatia.

19392 Wyatt Road , El Verano - $4,875,000 3 beds, 5 baths, 4,085 square feet. Year built: 2015. Lot size: 2.86 acres Sultry starlet: A little bit Lana Del Rey and lit bit Sophia Loren, this El Verano estate blends classic Mediterranean and contemporary Californian design. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Daniel Van De Mark , Sotheby’s International

A modern Mediterranean estate is on the market in Sonoma for a sizzling $4.875 million. The Sonoma Wine Country compound is the perfect fusion of contemporary California casual and classic Spanish style.

With an antique tiled roof, travertine tiles, sculptures and columns galore; the exterior of the home is old school Mediterranean elegance while the interior is decidedly modern.

Crisp white walls, massive picture windows and an open indoor/outdoor design make for an easy breezy style that is as cool as a drive through the valley on warm summer day.

Stepping outside of the main residence a 60-foot pool and fireside outdoor dining room have a cinematic elegance full of romance and charm. And if that showstopper isn’t enough, a quaint one-bedroom love nest is tucked into a private corner of the 2.86-acre property.

Want to see more of this Malibu meets the Mediterranean estate? Click through our gallery above.