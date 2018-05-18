A modern Mediterranean estate is on the market in Sonoma for a sizzling $4.875 million. The Sonoma Wine Country compound is the perfect fusion of contemporary California casual and classic Spanish style.

With an antique tiled roof, travertine tiles, sculptures and columns galore; the exterior of the home is old school Mediterranean elegance while the interior is decidedly modern.

Crisp white walls, massive picture windows and an open indoor/outdoor design make for an easy breezy style that is as cool as a drive through the valley on warm summer day.

Stepping outside of the main residence a 60-foot pool and fireside outdoor dining room have a cinematic elegance full of romance and charm. And if that showstopper isn’t enough, a quaint one-bedroom love nest is tucked into a private corner of the 2.86-acre property.

Want to see more of this Malibu meets the Mediterranean estate? Click through our gallery above.