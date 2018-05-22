Slide 1 of 22 15160 Willow Road, Guerneville - $174,000

1 bed, 1 bath, 369 square feet. Year built: 1930

Summer Get-away: If tiny house living sounds intriguing, this vintage cabin may be right for you. It needs a modern facelift but you can’t beat the prime location near Russian River beaches, Korbel winery and the Rio Nido Roadhouse. (Photo Courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Tara Polley, Sotheby's International Realty)

Slide 2 of 22 17464 Old Monte Rio Road, Guerneville - $229,000

1 bed, 1 bath, 476 square feet. Year built: 1939.

Triple Decker: Nestled among majestic redwoods, this West County fixer-upper feels very spacious despite its lack of square footage. The three-story home features an upper level cooking and living space; a second-floor bedroom, bathroom and office; and a lower level workshop with French doors that lead out onto an expansive deck. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Al Rodriguez, Coldwell Banker)

Slide 3 of 22 20340 Highway 116, Monte Rio - $279,000

2 beds, 1 bath, 1,147 square feet. Year built: 1949.

Bare bones: If you are willing to put in the sweat equity, this Russian River home offers more square footage and a small fenced-in yard. The cottage has been stripped down to the studs and is waiting for the right owner to take it to the next level. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Al Melgoza, Realty ONE Group BMC Associates)

Slide 4 of 22 11162 Mays Canyon Road, Forestville - $290,000

1 bed, 1 bath, 712 square feet. Year built: 1949

Fixer-upper: Despite its disheveled appearance, there are a handful of redeeming features to this Russian River fixer-upper. It includes a 2/3-acre lot, fireplace, porch and downstairs granny unit. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Carole Loyd, Century 21 North Bay Alliance)

Slide 5 of 22 1410 Cazadero Highway, Cazadero - $295,000

1 bed, 1 bath, square feet not provided. Year built: not provided

Country escape: A veritable campground, this West County property features a one bedroom mobile home, multiple out buildings and a fire pit! (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by David Millar, HomeSmart Advantage Realty)

Slide 6 of 22 14686 W. Canyon Two Road, Guerneville - $299,000

2 beds, 1 bath, 766 square feet. Year built: 1930

Recently remodeled: Just steps away from the Rio Nido Roadhouse, this cozy country cutie was recently updated with a new roof, double pane windows and Pergo floors. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Stamatia Haritoudis, HomeSmart Advantage Realty)

Slide 7 of 22 11190 Dell Ave., Forestville - $319,000

1 bed, 1 bath, 608 square feet. Year built: 1936

Russian River Retreat: Just minutes from Sunset Beach, this creekside home was completely overhauled in 2014. Click further to see more properties. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Mark Altes, Sotheby's International Realty)

Slide 8 of 22 17480 Guernewood Lane, Guerneville - $325,000

1 bed, 1 bath, 601 square feet. Year built: 1930

Dog Friendly: Another great Russian River triple decker with a bonus loft and large fenced in yard for pets and people. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Mary Mount, Russian River Realty)

Slide 9 of 22 4520 Austin Creek Road, Cazadero - $359,995

1 bed, 1 bath, 600 square feet. Year built: 1952

Austin Creek escape: Stripped to the studs, this Coastal Sonoma county cabin is waiting for you to add your personal touches. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Charity Smart, Vanguard Properties)

Slide 10 of 22 14477 Memory Lane, Guerneville - $368,500

1 bed 1 bath 772 square feet. Year built: 1962

Take a trip down “Memory Lane”: This Russian River cabin is move-in-ready with new carpets, modern appliances and an in-unit laundry room. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Milla Emerson, HPI Real Estate)

Slide 11 of 22 14210 Lovers Lane, Guerneville – $369,000

1 bed, 1 bath, 534 square feet. Year built: 1919.

Romantic retreat: Cozy up next to your sweetheart in this charming and very well-kept Lovers Lane cottage. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Debra Johnson, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Sonoma County Properties)

Slide 12 of 22 Move-in-ready: The interior is so nice in this one I just had to show you. Modern appliances, stylish cabinetry and skylights make for a bright and cheery kitchen at 14210 Lovers Lane.

Slide 13 of 22 1020 Cazadero Highway, Cazadero – $369,500

2 beds 1 bath 1,140 square feet. Year built: 1986

Exterior: Another charming Austin Creek home with a slew of enviable features including open beam ceilings, skylights, private decks, a hot tub, gazebo and creek access. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Charles Himes, Vanguard Properties)

Slide 14 of 22 Interior: A modern open design kitchen/living room with stainless-steel appliances, granite inlay counters, a wood burning stove and stunning forest views.

Slide 15 of 22 17331 Park Ave., Guerneville - $375,000

2 beds, 2 baths, 1,184 square feet. Year built: 1954

Midcentury classic: This spacious 1950s cottage features wood floors, vertical grain redwood paneling and a 1,184 square feet forest playground to explore. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by William McKinley, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate/Wine Country Group

Slide 16 of 22 10515 Cozey Court, Forestville - $385, 000

1 bed, 1 bath, 720 square feet. Year built: 1962

Sunny side of the street: High above the flood zone, this light filled ridge top property is ideal for gardeners. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Marita DeSouza, Artisan Sotheby's International Realty)

Slide 17 of 22 15030 Sequoia Road, Guerneville - $385,000

2 beds, 1 bath, 877 square feet. Year built: 1950

Knotty-pine knockout: Filled with knotty pine wood paneling this rustic Russian River get-away features a fireplace, multiple patios and a finished basement laundry room/workshop. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Kim Menary, Zephyr Real Estate)

Slide 18 of 22 20274 Alder Road, Monte Rio - $389,000

1 bed, 1 bath, 625 square feet. Year built: 1964

Gardener’s delight: This cheerful Monte Rio cottage offers a sunny fenced in yard with plenty room for a few raised beds. The interior is also impressive with a gas fireplace, dual pane windows and stainless-steel appliances. (Photo courtesy of NORCAL MLS. Property listed by owner.)

Slide 19 of 22 9229 Rio Vista Road, Forestville – $399,000

2 beds, 1 bath, 973 square feet. Year built: 1955

Artists retreat: This colorful single-level cottage boasts cathedral ceilings, terraced gardens and a tastefully tiled bathroom. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Ann Harris, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)

Slide 20 of 22 9515 Clint Court, Cazadero - $399,000

1 bed, 1 bath, 516 square feet. Year built: 1966

Log cabin love: This rustic hilltop home boasts spacious decks, ocean views and nearly 5 acres to explore. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Joe Pheffer, Solid Properties)

Slide 21 of 22 26310 Highway 116, Duncans Mills - $410,000

1 bed, 1 bath, 581 square feet. Year built: 2005

Riverfront Romance: If you want riverfront access, this almost new cottage is worth the extra dough. The stylish dwelling has an open floor plan, tiered decks and an outdoor entertainment space with fire pit. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by John Genovese, Vanguard Properties)