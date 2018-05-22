According to The Press Democrat’s monthly housing report;  the Russian River, Cloverdale and the Sonoma Coast saw an increase in home sales of 40 percent or more in 2018 compared to last year.

While many reasons were cited for the growth, perhaps the most important one was affordability.

In April median home prices decreased countywide to $685,000, while prices in notoriously more affordable communities went up. Russian River communities saw an increase of 16 percent. Cloverdale and the coast both increased by 20 percent.

And even with significant increases, it may be of no surprise to you that Sonoma County’s least expensive homes currently on the market all originate from the river communities and the coast.

