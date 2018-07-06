Water savvy: A drip irrigation system provides hydration to the circular organic garden.

Work and play: The second story office enjoys treetop views.

Lodging: A geodesic dome? Why not it's Mendocino County?

Yoga platform: Tucked among the trees, a peaceful pavilion ideal for yoga or meditation.

Pastoral landscape: A year-round stream and multiple natural springs run throughout the property.

Energy source: Electricity is provided by PG+E and four off-grid solar systems.

Room to roam: A network of trails allows you to explore the 80 surrounding acres.

Nature's bounty: The environmental retreat includes raised bed gardens, fruit trees and an olive orchard pictured here.

Happy little trees: The diverse surrounding landscape includes an Oak Savannah, Redwood grove, Douglas Firs and Madrones.

Moment of zen: An artistic lotus pattern is carved into one of the outbuildings at Golden Cup Ranch.

Commune with nature: A mosquito netting keeps the bugs away in the redwood treehouse.

Redwood treehouse: A sleeping platform tucked high up in the trees.

Exterior: A second-story deck is kept private by trees and vines.

Window seat: Cuddle up with the "Lord of the Rings" in this sunny reading nook.

Hobbit heaven: Are we in Ukiah or are we in the Shire? Fallen trees add a bit of whimsy to this chic sustainable design.

Never run dry: Water is never a problem at 4022 Young Creek Road with multiple year-round springs, wells and a 60,000-gallon tank for water storage.

Take the plunge into sustainability: A natural swimming pool provides approximately 500,000 gallons of water storage.

Eco-Village: Planned as an environmental education center and retreat, Golden Cup Ranch has multiple structures on hand for overnight guests including a 2,700 main residence, 900 square foot straw bale house, yurts, domes and a redwood treehouse.

4022 Young Creek Road, Ukiah - $1,595,000 3 beds, 1 bath, 2,700 square feet. Year built: 2010 Permaculture Paradise: Rows of raised beds line the path to the eco-savvy retreat. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of NORCAL MLS. Property listed by Kevin McDonald , Coldwell Banker)

Tucked away in the hills of Mendocino County, Golden Cup Ranch is an 80-acre eco-village filled with innovative sustainable designs and a dash of whimsy.

Among acres of winding trails, the fanciful permaculture retreat features organic gardens, greenhouses, orchards, fruit and nut trees and acres of forest to explore.

The centerpiece of the estate is a cozy 2,700 square foot primary residence showcasing curved organic lines and reclaimed materials. The banisters, made from fallen trees add a bit of Tolkien-esque fantasy to the home as well as upping the sustainable appeal.

Outside of the main house are a bunch of other-worldly dwellings including a 900 square foot straw bale home, yurts, domes and a redwood treehouse for hot summer nights.

The funky bohemian estate isn’t without luxuries, there is a “natural pool” or pond rather, that doubles as a 500,000 gallon water storage system. The “spa” features a cobb sauna and wood fired hot tub.

Click through the gallery above to learn more about this grown-up granola retreat.