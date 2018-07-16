Brand spanking new constructions on the market in Sonoma County
Fox Hollow, Santa Rosa – $770,390
4 beds, 3 baths, 2,466 square feet. Year built 2018
Sunset Stunner: Irvine based City Ventures will bring 143 homes to Santa Rosa including this elegant contemporary four bedroom. Click further to take a peak inside. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Properties listed by City Ventures)
Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together at Fox Hollow.
All the bells and whistles: A stylish contemporary design with a marble backsplash and open cabinetry.
Fox Hollow, Residence 2: A second contemporary model with a two-car garage and room for a small garden.
Let there be light: A lighter brighter model with natural wood and walls of windows.
Interior flare: A farmhouse chic kitchen with oodles of counter space, a herringbone backsplash and cool contemporary lighting fixtures.
The lap of luxury: A bathroom fit for a king with a walk-in shower and large soaking tub.
1704 William Drive, Penngrove - $1,399,000
4 beds 3 baths 2,933 square feet. Year built: 2018
Canon Manor: Still in construction, the photos of this Penngrove estate are of a similar stylish property. Click further to read more about what is in store for this brand new Southern Sonoma County construction. (Photos courtesy of NORCAL MLS. Property listed by Mary Anne Veldkamp, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
Soaring ceilings: The contemporary modern Penngrove estate a 1704 William Drive will have 12-foot ceilings and abundant windows for drawing in natural light.
Room for guests: In addition to the main residence, a second home with a separate garage and laundry are in the works.
Village Station, Santa Rosa - $570,065 and up
4 beds 2.5 baths 1,659 square feet. Year built: 2018
Toot, toot the train is in the station: These spacious Santa Rosa townhouses are in the center of it all - close Railroad Square shops, restaurants, coffee shops and bars. (Courtesy photos. Property listed by Blue Mountain Communities)
Easy breezy: Like a cool summer breeze spaces flow together at the Village Station.
Contemporary kitchen: Holiday dinners will be a cinch in this spacious modern kitchen with a massive center island.
Double the fun: His and hers sinks in a bathroom at the Village Station.
University District Substation – starting in the high $500,000
3 beds 2.5 baths 1,838 square feet. Year built: 2018
Location, location, location: Conveniently located next to Sonoma State University and near the SMART Train station. (Courtesy photos. Property listed by Signature Homes)
Light and bright: Natural light floods the living room at University District subdivision.
Delectable dining room: A cool open concept combined kitchen and dining room.
And baby makes three: A brand new bedroom for the little ones.
Ensuite bathroom: A peaceful sea of blue tiles surrounds a large soaking tub at the University District subdivision.
Room for everything: An unadorned hallway becomes an office at the University subdivision.
2205 Trinity Road, Glen Ellen - $1,895,000
1 bed 1 bath, ? square feet. Year built: 2018
Room with a view: A one-bedroom eagles nest home with plans for larger residence (price does not include construction). (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Ron Larson, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
Glass house: A wall of windows makes the landscape at this artistic one-bedroom a part of the home.
Million dollar views: A regal landscape fit for a king surrounds 2205 Trinity Road.
The residential building boom has entered a new chapter in Sonoma County. After a post-recession slump, new construction projects are popping up from Cloverdale to Petaluma. With nearly 5,300 homes destroyed in last October’s wildfires, city and county officials are calling for the addition of thousands of new housing units.
Properties on the affordable side of the spectrum are difficult to find, as Sonoma County’s home prices rise month after month. The median home price hit a new record at $692,250 in May 2018. Over the past six years, the median price has more than doubled, climbing from $329,000 in May 2012.
Last week, staff writer Robert Digitale looked at some of the larger housing developments in the works in Sonoma County. Click through our gallery above to see photos and artist renderings of new homes on the horizon.