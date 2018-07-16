The residential building boom has entered a new chapter in Sonoma County. After a post-recession slump, new construction projects are popping up from Cloverdale to Petaluma. With nearly 5,300 homes destroyed in last October’s wildfires, city and county officials are calling for the addition of thousands of new housing units.

Properties on the affordable side of the spectrum are difficult to find, as Sonoma County’s home prices rise month after month. The median home price hit a new record at $692,250 in May 2018. Over the past six years, the median price has more than doubled, climbing from $329,000 in May 2012.

Last week, staff writer Robert Digitale looked at some of the larger housing developments in the works in Sonoma County. Click through our gallery above to see photos and artist renderings of new homes on the horizon.