Fox Hollow, Santa Rosa – $770,390

4 beds, 3 baths, 2,466 square feet. Year built 2018

Sunset Stunner: Irvine based City Ventures will bring 143 homes to Santa Rosa including this elegant contemporary four bedroom. Click further to take a peak inside. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Properties listed by City Ventures)

Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together at Fox Hollow.

All the bells and whistles: A stylish contemporary design with a marble backsplash and open cabinetry.

Fox Hollow, Residence 2: A second contemporary model with a two-car garage and room for a small garden.

Let there be light: A lighter brighter model with natural wood and walls of windows.

Interior flare: A farmhouse chic kitchen with oodles of counter space, a herringbone backsplash and cool contemporary lighting fixtures.

The lap of luxury: A bathroom fit for a king with a walk-in shower and large soaking tub.

1704 William Drive, Penngrove - $1,399,000

4 beds 3 baths 2,933 square feet. Year built: 2018

Canon Manor: Still in construction, the photos of this Penngrove estate are of a similar stylish property. Click further to read more about what is in store for this brand new Southern Sonoma County construction. (Photos courtesy of NORCAL MLS. Property listed by Mary Anne Veldkamp, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)

Soaring ceilings: The contemporary modern Penngrove estate a 1704 William Drive will have 12-foot ceilings and abundant windows for drawing in natural light.

Room for guests: In addition to the main residence, a second home with a separate garage and laundry are in the works.

Village Station, Santa Rosa - $570,065 and up

4 beds 2.5 baths 1,659 square feet. Year built: 2018

Toot, toot the train is in the station: These spacious Santa Rosa townhouses are in the center of it all - close Railroad Square shops, restaurants, coffee shops and bars. (Courtesy photos. Property listed by Blue Mountain Communities)

Easy breezy: Like a cool summer breeze spaces flow together at the Village Station.

Contemporary kitchen: Holiday dinners will be a cinch in this spacious modern kitchen with a massive center island.

Double the fun: His and hers sinks in a bathroom at the Village Station.

University District Substation – starting in the high $500,000

3 beds 2.5 baths 1,838 square feet. Year built: 2018

Location, location, location: Conveniently located next to Sonoma State University and near the SMART Train station. (Courtesy photos. Property listed by Signature Homes)

Light and bright: Natural light floods the living room at University District subdivision.

Delectable dining room: A cool open concept combined kitchen and dining room.

And baby makes three: A brand new bedroom for the little ones.

Ensuite bathroom: A peaceful sea of blue tiles surrounds a large soaking tub at the University District subdivision.

Room for everything: An unadorned hallway becomes an office at the University subdivision.

2205 Trinity Road, Glen Ellen - $1,895,000

1 bed 1 bath, ? square feet. Year built: 2018

Room with a view: A one-bedroom eagles nest home with plans for larger residence (price does not include construction). (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Ron Larson, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)

Slide 22 of 23 Glass house: A wall of windows makes the landscape at this artistic one-bedroom a part of the home.