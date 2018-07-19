Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the estate shows the home's proximity to the Russian River and forest.

Old West watering-hole: The antique bar is an added bonus for this already impressive Monte Rio retreat.

Entertainer's dream home: Add a barbecue, patio furniture and few tables to kick this patio up to the next level.

Entertain a gaggle of guests: The spacious master suite is just one of five bedrooms.

Inspiring locale: Grab a good book and settle in for the evening at this charming window seat with a view.

Home is where the hearth is: A massive stone fireplace warms the great room at 20526 Highway 116.

20526 Highway 116 , Monte Rio - $1,500,000 5 beds, 6 baths, 3,240 square feet. Fit for a king... or an ex-president: This uber private luxury log cabin is just minutes away from the secluded Bohemian Grove.

Redwood log construction. Towering ceilings. Riverfront views. A sprawling five-bedroom home billed as the “grand dame” of lower Russian River properties is on the market in Monte Rio. The redwood cabin at 20526 Highway 116 is filled with surprises. Tucked between towering trees and a peaceful river, the home has a lodge aesthetic that recalls a bygone era.

Among the properties unexpected features are tiered decks, gardens, paved stone pathways, bridges and fountains. A short walk inside the home reveals a massive great room with soaring ceilings, central stone fireplace and six bathrooms. Chefs will enjoy the gourmet kitchen with a professional gas stove, farmhouse sink and an abundance of counter space. Another entrance leads to a full bar so large it could perhaps serve the entire town of Monte Rio.

You could find yourself rubbing elbows with former presidents and heads of state at this Monte Rio home just minutes from the exclusive Bohemian Grove.