Monte Rio luxury log cabin on the market for $1,500,000
Slide 1 of 21
20526 Highway 116, Monte Rio - $1,500,000
5 beds, 6 baths, 3,240 square feet.
Fit for a king... or an ex-president: This uber private luxury log cabin is just minutes away from the secluded Bohemian Grove. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Debra Johnson & Cindy Romero/ Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Sonoma County Properties)
Slide 2 of 21
Adult Disneyland: A magical main entrance with a covered carport and tiered decks.
Slide 3 of 21
Lodge life: A bridge leads up to the front door of the redwood home.
Slide 4 of 21
Exterior: Multiple tiered decks surround the private Russian River estate.
Slide 5 of 21
Home is where the hearth is: A massive stone fireplace warms the great room at 20526 Highway 116.
Slide 6 of 21
Good room or "Great room": Cathedral ceilings add a bit of grandeur to the impressive central living space.
Slide 7 of 21
Inspiring locale: Grab a good book and settle in for the evening at this charming window seat with a view.
Slide 8 of 21
Living room: Massive picture windows draw the outdoors in at 20536 Highway 116.
Slide 9 of 21
Indoor/outdoor design: French doors connect interior and exterior dining rooms at 20526 Highway 116.
Slide 10 of 21
Foodie heaven: A chef's kitchen with a professional gas stove and plenty of counter space.
Slide 11 of 21
Entertain a gaggle of guests: The spacious master suite is just one of five bedrooms.
Slide 12 of 21
Regal retreat: A walk-in shower and spa tub in the master bathroom.
Slide 13 of 21
Room with a view: Towering redwoods surround this peaceful Monte Rio home.
Slide 14 of 21
Deck: A lounge chair and a table could double as a sixth bedroom on hot summer nights.
Slide 15 of 21
Redwood majesty: Share a glass of pinot with your sweetheart on the redwood deck.
Slide 16 of 21
Entertainer's dream home: Add a barbecue, patio furniture and few tables to kick this patio up to the next level.
Slide 17 of 21
"Backyard" bar: Curved French doors open up onto the vintage saloon.
Slide 18 of 21
Old West watering-hole: The antique bar is an added bonus for this already impressive Monte Rio retreat.
Slide 19 of 21
Exterior: Fully paved pathways take visitors down to the Russian River.
Slide 20 of 21
Fantasy land: The tiered stone fountain at 20526 Highway 116.
Slide 21 of 21
Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the estate shows the home's proximity to the Russian River and forest.
Redwood log construction. Towering ceilings. Riverfront views. A sprawling five-bedroom home billed as the “grand dame” of lower Russian River properties is on the market in Monte Rio. The redwood cabin at 20526 Highway 116 is filled with surprises. Tucked between towering trees and a peaceful river, the home has a lodge aesthetic that recalls a bygone era.
Among the properties unexpected features are tiered decks, gardens, paved stone pathways, bridges and fountains. A short walk inside the home reveals a massive great room with soaring ceilings, central stone fireplace and six bathrooms. Chefs will enjoy the gourmet kitchen with a professional gas stove, farmhouse sink and an abundance of counter space. Another entrance leads to a full bar so large it could perhaps serve the entire town of Monte Rio.
You could find yourself rubbing elbows with former presidents and heads of state at this Monte Rio home just minutes from the exclusive Bohemian Grove.