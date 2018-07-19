Redwood log construction. Towering ceilings. Riverfront views. A sprawling five-bedroom home billed as the “grand dame” of lower Russian River properties is on the market in Monte Rio. The redwood cabin at 20526 Highway 116 is filled with surprises. Tucked between towering trees and a peaceful river, the home has a lodge aesthetic that recalls a bygone era.

Among the properties unexpected features are tiered decks, gardens, paved stone pathways, bridges and fountains. A short walk inside the home reveals a massive great room with soaring ceilings, central stone fireplace and six bathrooms. Chefs will enjoy the gourmet kitchen with a professional gas stove, farmhouse sink and an abundance of counter space. Another entrance leads to a full bar so large it could perhaps serve the entire town of Monte Rio.

You could find yourself rubbing elbows with former presidents and heads of state at this Monte Rio home just minutes from the exclusive Bohemian Grove.