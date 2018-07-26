Slide 1 of 27 1291 Felder Road, Sonoma - $7,200,000

3 beds, 4 baths, 5,777 square feet. Year built: 2018. Lot size: 5.5 acres.

22nd Century Compound: Click through our gallery to see what this futuristic high-tech home has to offer. (Photos courtesy BAREIS. Property listed by Terry Crisler/ Sotheby's International Realty.)

Slide 2 of 27 Futuristic features: Both homes at 1291 Felder Road offer whole home AV systems, Lutron lighting, security and air-conditioning.

Slide 3 of 27 The modern moat: Residence one is surrounded by dramatic reflecting pools and a rock fountain entrance.

Slide 4 of 27 Glass house: Walls of windows unify indoor and outdoor living spaces at 1291 Felder Road.

Slide 5 of 27 Good room or "great" room: Soaring ceilings showcase dramatic views through Schuco windows and sliders.

Slide 6 of 27 Go with the flow: Spaces for dining and cooking seamlessly flow together at 1291 Felder Road.

Slide 7 of 27 Foodie's delight: Top of the line Meile appliances, custom cabinetry and quartz counters in the chef's kitchen at 1291 Felder Road.

Slide 8 of 27 You get a view, and you get a view and you get a view! Another awe-inspiring landscape unfolds in the master suite.

Slide 9 of 27 All the bells and whistles: The master bathroom features an illuminated Vitraform double vanity, Bain Ultra bath with hot air jets and aroma cloud/light therapy, a walk-in shower and radiant underfloor heating.

Slide 10 of 27 Dressing room: The futuristic walk-in closet features custom cabinetry and rain-sensing skylights.

Slide 11 of 27 Office: Working from home is a cinch in this charming home office with built-in bookshelves and million-dollar views.

Slide 12 of 27 Residence two: Zoned as a one bedroom but as spacious as a three-bedroom, the second residence features many of the same materials and smart-home technologies as the primary residence.

Slide 13 of 27 Double the fun: Not one but two kitchens! The exterior scullery is fully outfitted with a deluxe grill, sink, refrigerator and dishwasher.

Slide 14 of 27 Party on dude! A great spot for your next Superbowl party with outdoor living and dining rooms.

Slide 15 of 27 Get fit and stay cool at the easy breezy outdoor gym.

Slide 17 of 27 Great room: Ten-foot ceilings and oak hardwood floors in the living room at residence two.

Slide 18 of 27 Interior: An Octal gas fireplace provides visual interest and warmth.

Slide 19 of 27 Green details: Natural wood counter-tops at 1291 Felder Road.

Slide 20 of 27 Chef's domain: This second residence kitchen features Thermadore and Miele appliances, custom cabinetry, Italian tile and quartz counters.

Slide 21 of 27 I'll take a view with that: Nature becomes a work of art in the dining room at 1291 Felder Road.

Slide 22 of 27 Ooh la luxury: A regal bedroom with a private patio at residence two.

Slide 24 of 27 Bathroom: The master of all ensuite's with a Duravit spa bath and walk-in shower.

Slide 25 of 27 Interior: Space for a sectional or two in the family room at residence too.

Slide 26 of 27 Study: Who needs a television when the nature provides the entertainment at 1291 Felder Road.