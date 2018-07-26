What will homes look like in the next few decades? An ultra-modern compound on the market in Sonoma may offer prospective buyers an early glimpse. The two-home estate at 1291 Felder Road marries the latest technology with luxurious finishes.

The two residences, a castle-like main home and large granny unit on separate lots, feature high-tech features like Lutron lighting and smartphone-controlled pool and solar systems.

The main residence is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an expansive great room, chef’s kitchen, wine room, outdoor gym and saltwater pool. The tech-oriented may be impressed by a dressing room with rain-sensing skylights, a master bath with aroma cloud/light therapy or a saltwater pool which uses an efficient heat pump to extend the swim season.

The second residence has just one bedroom but feels much larger. It boasts many of the same tech features as the main residence, plus opulent finishes like quartz counter-tops, hardwood floors and imported Italian tiles.

