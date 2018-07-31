Whether you’re looking for a vacation getaway or more permanent digs, the Russian River is a prime location.

As fire survivors migrate west to areas unscathed by last October’s wildfires, cottages and permanent residences along the river have seen an uptick in sales and price. Despite a nearly 16 percent increase in sticker price, year over year, homes on the Russian River are still somewhat affordable. The median price for a home in Guerneville is currently $459,300, far below the county average of $705,000, according to recent Zillow data.

But the secret is out. Properties along the Russian River move quickly, often selling as soon as they are listed. Within days of starting this story, two of the featured listings received offers. Wait a few more days and they may all be gone.

Click through our gallery above to see some of the homes recently listed for sale in Guerneville, Forestville, Rio Nido, Monte Rio and Camp Meeker.