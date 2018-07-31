Slide 1 of 36
150 Redwood Ave., Camp Meeker - $395,000
2 beds,1 bath, 1,032 square feet. Year built: 1953
Fawn Hollow: This charming 1950s cabin blends vintage details with modern design aesthetics. Click further to take a peek inside! (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Sean Payne & Nieves De Martini, Pacific Union International)
Tree hugger: Nestled among the trees this Camp Meeker home enjoys the best of the forest and river.
Private escape: Curl up with a good book on the wrap-around deck at 150 Redwood Ave.
Interior: A blue tiled hearth is the centerpiece of the warm and inviting living room.
Interior: A bohemian chic kitchen with a double wide stainless-steel refrigerator and a vintage gas stove.
Let there be light: A skylight illuminates the spacious master suite.
Contemporary Classic: Vintage meets modern in this stylish country bathroom with a claw-foot tub, industrial-style lighting fixtures and a pedestal sink.
Room to grow: A fully finished attic could double as the second bedroom or an expansive office.
Sweet serenity : Enjoy your morning coffee and crosswords on the treetop deck.
PENDING- 11165 Highway 116, Forestville - $499,000
3 beds, 1 bath, 1,444 square feet. Year built: 1926.
Upgrades Galore: Recently renovated, this 1920s home feels more like a 2018 construction. Take a peek inside! (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by David Millar, HomeSmart Advantage Realty)
Indoor/outdoor design: The family room flows onto a backyard patio and deck for easy entertaining.
Foodie's delight: The upgraded kitchen has granite counters, a farmhouse sink and updated appliances.
Pump it up: A bonus room doubles as an office and gym.
Redwood paradise: Entertain a gaggle of guests under a canopy of redwoods at 11165 Highway 116.
14229 Old Cazadero Road, Guerneville - $469,000
2 beds, 1 bath, 1,071 square feet. Year built: 1935
Go with the flow: This classic river community home is just a few steps from downtown Guerneville and the Russian River. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Manda Mello, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
Chill out: Say "hi" to the neighbors from the expansive deck at 14299 Old Cazadero Road.
Lodge-life: A true country charmer with a large stone fireplace, floor to ceiling windows and an exposed panel ceiling.
Recent renovations: An upgraded kitchen with quartz counters and stainless-steel appliances.
Bathroom: A contemporary repose with crisp white subway tiles and a clawfoot tub.
And baby makes three: A stylish child's bedroom with antiqued wood laminate flooring and recessed lighting.
Entertainer's Dream: The backyard is ready for guests with a built-in barbecue and paved patio.
PENDING - 15470 Hay Lane, Guerneville - $429,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,410 square feet. Year built: 1985.
True North: All points lead north, this Guerneville home, nicknamed "True North" is bright, clean and most importantly above the flood zone. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Jennifer Peschken & Bodhi Kraus, HomeSmart Advantage Realty)
Easy breezy: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together in the bright and cheery open-concept design.
Interior: The stylish kitchen offers granite counters and stainless-steel appliances.
Location, location, location: Stroll to the community pool, Rio Nido Roadhouse and Russian River; all just minutes away from 1540 Hay Lane.
21506 Rio Vista Terrace, Monte Rio - $349,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,142 square feet. Year built: Circa 1905
Air Castle: Own a piece of Monte Rio history! This charming turn-of-the-century Craftsman floats on air above the Russian River. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Steven Wamsley, Russian River Realty Co.)
Architectural wonder: An early 1900s postcard shows the lodge perched over the Monte Rio hillside.
Classic details: Take in the view from the spacious cliff-side deck. Porch swing included!
Interior: Many period details remain including a carved wood mantel.
Kitchen: Despite being distinctly turn-of-the-century, this classic home has the usual modern conveniences, like stainless-steel appliances and a gas stove.
21630 Moscow Road, Monte Rio - $467,000
1 bed, 1 bath, 770 square feet. Year built: 1956
Million-dollar views for a fraction of the price: Tucked among the trees, this artsy mid-century cottage offers up awe-inspiring Russian River views. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Paige MacDonell, Vanguard Properties)
Fun in the sun: An upstairs deck is the ideal spot for perfecting your tan or dining al fresco.
Hipster fabulous: A chic mid-century interior with architectural windows and floor-ceiling wood paneling.
Bedroom: Room for a full-size bed and a small desk in the master suite at 21630 Moscow Road.
Laundry nook: Even with just 770 square feet of space to spare, they squeezed in small laundry closet at 21630 Moscow Road.
Garage: Like most riverfront homes, the downstairs space is strictly storage. This one is massive, with space for one kayak or five.