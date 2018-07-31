Slide 1 of 36 150 Redwood Ave., Camp Meeker - $395,000

2 beds,1 bath, 1,032 square feet. Year built: 1953

Fawn Hollow: This charming 1950s cabin blends vintage details with modern design aesthetics. Click further to take a peek inside! (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Sean Payne & Nieves De Martini, Pacific Union International)

Slide 2 of 36 Tree hugger: Nestled among the trees this Camp Meeker home enjoys the best of the forest and river.

Slide 3 of 36 Private escape: Curl up with a good book on the wrap-around deck at 150 Redwood Ave.

Slide 4 of 36 Interior: A blue tiled hearth is the centerpiece of the warm and inviting living room.

Slide 5 of 36 Interior: A bohemian chic kitchen with a double wide stainless-steel refrigerator and a vintage gas stove.

Slide 6 of 36 Let there be light: A skylight illuminates the spacious master suite.

Slide 7 of 36 Contemporary Classic: Vintage meets modern in this stylish country bathroom with a claw-foot tub, industrial-style lighting fixtures and a pedestal sink.

Slide 8 of 36 Room to grow: A fully finished attic could double as the second bedroom or an expansive office.

Slide 9 of 36 Sweet serenity : Enjoy your morning coffee and crosswords on the treetop deck.

Slide 10 of 36 PENDING- 11165 Highway 116, Forestville - $499,000

3 beds, 1 bath, 1,444 square feet. Year built: 1926.

Upgrades Galore: Recently renovated, this 1920s home feels more like a 2018 construction. Take a peek inside! (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by David Millar, HomeSmart Advantage Realty)

Slide 11 of 36 Indoor/outdoor design: The family room flows onto a backyard patio and deck for easy entertaining.

Slide 12 of 36 Foodie's delight: The upgraded kitchen has granite counters, a farmhouse sink and updated appliances.

Slide 13 of 36 Pump it up: A bonus room doubles as an office and gym.

Slide 14 of 36 Redwood paradise: Entertain a gaggle of guests under a canopy of redwoods at 11165 Highway 116.

Slide 15 of 36 14229 Old Cazadero Road, Guerneville - $469,000

2 beds, 1 bath, 1,071 square feet. Year built: 1935

Go with the flow: This classic river community home is just a few steps from downtown Guerneville and the Russian River. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Manda Mello, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)

Slide 16 of 36 Chill out: Say "hi" to the neighbors from the expansive deck at 14299 Old Cazadero Road.

Slide 17 of 36 Lodge-life: A true country charmer with a large stone fireplace, floor to ceiling windows and an exposed panel ceiling.

Slide 18 of 36 Recent renovations: An upgraded kitchen with quartz counters and stainless-steel appliances.

Slide 19 of 36 Bathroom: A contemporary repose with crisp white subway tiles and a clawfoot tub.

Slide 20 of 36 And baby makes three: A stylish child's bedroom with antiqued wood laminate flooring and recessed lighting.

Slide 21 of 36 Entertainer's Dream: The backyard is ready for guests with a built-in barbecue and paved patio.

Slide 22 of 36 PENDING - 15470 Hay Lane, Guerneville - $429,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,410 square feet. Year built: 1985.

True North: All points lead north, this Guerneville home, nicknamed "True North" is bright, clean and most importantly above the flood zone. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Jennifer Peschken & Bodhi Kraus, HomeSmart Advantage Realty)

Slide 23 of 36 Easy breezy: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together in the bright and cheery open-concept design.

Slide 24 of 36 Interior: The stylish kitchen offers granite counters and stainless-steel appliances.

Slide 25 of 36 Location, location, location: Stroll to the community pool, Rio Nido Roadhouse and Russian River; all just minutes away from 1540 Hay Lane.

Slide 26 of 36 21506 Rio Vista Terrace, Monte Rio - $349,000

2 beds, 2 baths, 1,142 square feet. Year built: Circa 1905

Air Castle: Own a piece of Monte Rio history! This charming turn-of-the-century Craftsman floats on air above the Russian River. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Steven Wamsley, Russian River Realty Co.)

Slide 27 of 36 Architectural wonder: An early 1900s postcard shows the lodge perched over the Monte Rio hillside.

Slide 28 of 36 Classic details: Take in the view from the spacious cliff-side deck. Porch swing included!

Slide 29 of 36 Interior: Many period details remain including a carved wood mantel.

Slide 30 of 36 Kitchen: Despite being distinctly turn-of-the-century, this classic home has the usual modern conveniences, like stainless-steel appliances and a gas stove.

Slide 31 of 36 21630 Moscow Road, Monte Rio - $467,000

1 bed, 1 bath, 770 square feet. Year built: 1956

Million-dollar views for a fraction of the price: Tucked among the trees, this artsy mid-century cottage offers up awe-inspiring Russian River views. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Paige MacDonell, Vanguard Properties)

Slide 32 of 36 Fun in the sun: An upstairs deck is the ideal spot for perfecting your tan or dining al fresco.

Slide 33 of 36 Hipster fabulous: A chic mid-century interior with architectural windows and floor-ceiling wood paneling.

Slide 34 of 36 Bedroom: Room for a full-size bed and a small desk in the master suite at 21630 Moscow Road.

Slide 35 of 36 Laundry nook: Even with just 770 square feet of space to spare, they squeezed in small laundry closet at 21630 Moscow Road.