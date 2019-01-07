Fruitful estate: In addition to grapes, there are several fruit trees on property.

Exterior: A peaceful waterfall in the pool at 123 Nolan Court.

Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work at 123 Nolan Court.

Exterior: A souped-up outdoor barbecue for the grill-master in the family.

Beat the heat: A shady spot for dining al fresco at 123 Nolan Court.

Fun and games: A portion of the garage apartment is outfitted as a billiards room.

Bonus time: A guest apartment sits above the three car garage.

Interior: A third bedroom has a simpler style, evoking the character of a turn of the century servant's quarters.

Interior: Granite counters and decorative floor tiles in a bathroom at 123 Nolan Court.

Vintage details: Coffered ceilings and walls in a bedroom at 123 Nolan Court.

Otherworldly escape: A barn-like exposed beam ceiling transports the viewer to another place and time.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the great room at 123 Nolan Court.

Foodie's delight: A professional gas range and ample counter space in the kitchen at 123 Nolan Court.

Gourmet kitchen: Keep your eyes on the kids while preparing your next holiday feast at the central island.

Lodge life : A low exposed beam ceiling and tile floor adds to the European hunting lodge appeal.

Interior: French doors open onto the foyer at 123 Nolan Court.

Peaceful escape: A built-in bench sits at the base of the reflection pond.

Regal retreat: Amble around the European-style courtyard with a fountain and reflection pond.

Oenophile's dream home: A 21.85 acre estate with three acres planted to Pinot Noir.

Development potential: Opportunities abound with zoning for a winery, single-family home or vacation rental.

123 Nolan Court, Forestville - $4,500,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 2,914 square feet. Year built: 1991. Fit for a king: A bird's eye view of the property shows the surrounding vineyards and European-style farmhouse. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Chris Buck , ENGEL & VÖLKERS Wine Country)

Tucked away between towering trees and rolling vineyards, this uber-private estate at 123 Nolan Court in Forestville, offers Old World luxury in the heart of Sonoma Wine Country.

Dripping with high-end finishes, this classic French farmhouse would be a fitting getaway for a king or queen at heart.

The property includes a spacious main residence and a 1,000-square-foot guest house. The opulent estate includes a chef’s kitchen, billiards room, library, music suite and art studio.

Other amenities include a pool, spa, waterfall, reflection pond and outdoor kitchen. The sprawling 21.85-acre Russian River Valley estate includes three acres planted to pinot noir and room for more.

Opportunities abound for an industrious buyer, with zoning that allows for a single-family home, vacation rental, or winery with tasting room and production facility.

Interested? Click through our gallery above to take a peek.

Property listed by Chris Buck, ENGEL & VÖLKERS Wine Country.