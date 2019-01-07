Tucked away between towering trees and rolling vineyards, this uber-private estate at 123 Nolan Court in Forestville, offers Old World luxury in the heart of Sonoma Wine Country.

Dripping with high-end finishes, this classic French farmhouse would be a fitting getaway for a king or queen at heart.

The property includes a spacious main residence and a 1,000-square-foot guest house. The opulent estate includes a chef’s kitchen, billiards room, library, music suite and art studio.

Other amenities include a  pool, spa, waterfall, reflection pond and outdoor kitchen. The sprawling 21.85-acre Russian River Valley estate includes three acres planted to pinot noir and room for more.

Opportunities abound for an industrious buyer, with zoning that allows for a single-family home, vacation rental, or winery with tasting room and production facility.

Interested? Click through our gallery above to take a peek.

Property listed by Chris Buck, ENGEL & VÖLKERS Wine Country.