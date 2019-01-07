Russian River Valley vineyard estate on the market in Forestville for $4.5 million
Slide 1 of 30
123 Nolan Court, Forestville - $4,500,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 2,914 square feet. Year built: 1991.
Fit for a king: A bird's eye view of the property shows the surrounding vineyards and European-style farmhouse. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Chris Buck, ENGEL & VÖLKERS Wine Country)
Slide 2 of 30
Development potential: Opportunities abound with zoning for a winery, single-family home or vacation rental.
Slide 3 of 30
Oenophile's dream home: A 21.85 acre estate with three acres planted to Pinot Noir.
Slide 4 of 30
Regal retreat: Amble around the European-style courtyard with a fountain and reflection pond.
Slide 5 of 30
Peaceful escape: A built-in bench sits at the base of the reflection pond.
Slide 6 of 30
Exterior: Shade bearing trees and mature landscaping surround the portico.
Slide 7 of 30
Interior: French doors open onto the foyer at 123 Nolan Court.
Slide 8 of 30
Sweet melodies: A music room or entertainment parlor at 123 Nolan Court.
Slide 9 of 30
Regal repose: A garden level suite with patio access at 123 Nolan Court.
Slide 10 of 30
Bathroom: Decorative tile-work befitting of a European villa at 123 Nolan Court.
Slide 11 of 30
Masterfully luxurious: A regal master suite with a painted cathedral ceiling.
Slide 12 of 30
Bathroom: Colorful marble adorns the master en suite at 123 Nolan Court.
Slide 13 of 30
Lodge life: A low exposed beam ceiling and tile floor adds to the European hunting lodge appeal.
Slide 14 of 30
Gourmet kitchen: Keep your eyes on the kids while preparing your next holiday feast at the central island.
Slide 15 of 30
Foodie's delight: A professional gas range and ample counter space in the kitchen at 123 Nolan Court.
Slide 16 of 30
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the great room at 123 Nolan Court.
Slide 17 of 30
Otherworldly escape: A barn-like exposed beam ceiling transports the viewer to another place and time.
Slide 18 of 30
Secret escape: A library/study is accessible from a winding stairway.
Slide 19 of 30
Vintage details: Coffered ceilings and walls in a bedroom at 123 Nolan Court.
Slide 20 of 30
Interior: Granite counters and decorative floor tiles in a bathroom at 123 Nolan Court.
Slide 21 of 30
Interior: A third bedroom has a simpler style, evoking the character of a turn of the century servant's quarters.
Slide 22 of 30
Bonus time: A guest apartment sits above the three car garage.
Slide 23 of 30
Fun and games: A portion of the garage apartment is outfitted as a billiards room.
Slide 24 of 30
Artistic abode: Light fills the art studio at 123 Nolan Court.
Slide 25 of 30
Beat the heat: A shady spot for dining al fresco at 123 Nolan Court.
Slide 26 of 30
Exterior: A souped-up outdoor barbecue for the grill-master in the family.
Slide 27 of 30
Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work at 123 Nolan Court.
Slide 28 of 30
Exterior: A peaceful waterfall in the pool at 123 Nolan Court.
Slide 29 of 30
Fruitful estate: In addition to grapes, there are several fruit trees on property.
Slide 30 of 30
Farm life: The chicken coop at 123 Nolan Court.
Tucked away between towering trees and rolling vineyards, this uber-private estate at 123 Nolan Court in Forestville, offers Old World luxury in the heart of Sonoma Wine Country.
Dripping with high-end finishes, this classic French farmhouse would be a fitting getaway for a king or queen at heart.
The property includes a spacious main residence and a 1,000-square-foot guest house. The opulent estate includes a chef’s kitchen, billiards room, library, music suite and art studio.
Other amenities include a pool, spa, waterfall, reflection pond and outdoor kitchen. The sprawling 21.85-acre Russian River Valley estate includes three acres planted to pinot noir and room for more.
Opportunities abound for an industrious buyer, with zoning that allows for a single-family home, vacation rental, or winery with tasting room and production facility.
Interested? Click through our gallery above to take a peek.
Property listed by Chris Buck, ENGEL & VÖLKERS Wine Country.