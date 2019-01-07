Interior: Cuddle up besides the fire with a glass of Pinot at 433 Coronado Drive.

433 Coronado Drive , Petaluma - $569,000 3 beds, 1 bath, 1,216 square feet. Year built: 1952. Location, location, location: This mid-century Petaluma home is just off the 101 and close to Sprouts, Trader Joe's and Safeway. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Gabrielle Bunker , Redfin)

Let's party: Share a glass of New Year's bubbly with your loved ones on the back porch at 615 Harvest Court.

615 Harvest Court , Windsor - $560,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,114 square feet. Year built: 1996 Green with envy: This single-level Windsor home includes sunny front and back yards perfect for the gardener in the family. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Rob and Vicki L. Thiessen , RE/MAX)

Entertainer's backyard: A warm and inviting yard with a hot tub and a bit of green space for the kids.

Home is where the hearth is: A light and bright living room with a fireplace and picture windows.

Exterior: Wave hi to the neighbors from the cozy front porch at 2814 Patio Court.

2814 Patio Court, Santa Rosa - $560,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,011 square feet. Year built: 1952 Great expectations: Envision your future in this lovingly remodeled home with a landscaped front yard. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Tiffany Knef, W Real Estate)

319 Sejong Lane , Santa Rosa - $584,950 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,834 square feet. Year built: 2018 Brand spanking new: This recently constructed Mark West Village home features an open floor plan with a great room, family room, and large master suite. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Randy Waller , W Real Estate)

Cook's kitchen: The chef in the family will rave about the remodeled kitchen with African mahogany cabinets, stainless-steel appliances, a wine fridge and a breakfast nook.

Home for the holidays: Santa delivered a sweetheart of a home with plantation shutters, vaulted ceilings and two fireplaces.

128 Creek Way , Santa Rosa - $594,950 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,624 square feet. Year built: 1990 Major curb appeal: This single-story cul-de-sac home has seen some major upgrades in recent years. Keep clicking to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jeanne and John Delario , Coldwell Banker)

Double the fun: His and hers sinks in a bathroom at 1863 Malibu Circle.

Let there be light: A sunny spot to cuddle up with a good book in the living room at 1863 Malibu Circle.

1863 Malibu Circle , Santa Rosa - $547,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,300 square feet. Year built: 2002 Home sweet home: This West Santa Rosa sweetheart boasts many recent upgrades. Click further to take a peek inside! (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Heather Hailey , Keller Williams Realty)

Last year came to a close with a median home price wavering around $615,000. Sonoma County experts have predicted a move towards a balanced marketplace. With more homes for sale, the playing field between buyers and sellers may be leveled.

But how does this fit in with the national picture? The real estate pros at realtor.com have made four major predictions for 2019.

More homes are expected to enter the market place across the nation. November ended with 909 homes for sale in Sonoma County, a 77 percent increase from 2017. With a number of new homes being built, Sonoma County may see home stock increases that fall in line with the national prediction.

Soft home sales are expected to continue. Nationally, home sales are on track for a mild year-over-year decline in 2019. Sonoma County may buck this trend, as fire survivors re-enter the marketplace after insurance payouts for rent end early this year.

Millennials purchase the most homes. Real estate buyers age 22 to 37, will continue to be the largest age group purchasing homes in 2019, accounting for 45 percent of mortgages. With millennials accounting for nearly 46 percent of the Bay Area population, we will continue to see home sales grow among this group. However, the rising cost of housing stock throughout the region may prove cost prohibitive for some millennial and older Gen-Z buyers.

New tax plan may influence home sales. Income tax changes that go into effect this year, may be more advantageous for renters, with lower rates and higher standard deductions that should lead to lower tax bills. For homeowners, the results will be mixed, with some owners benefiting from lower rates and higher standard deductions and others finding less itemized deductions and exemptions leading to a higher tax bill. Time will tell if these changes affect local sales statistics in 2019.

For anyone considering a new home, here’s a gallery of some of most attractive offerings below $600,000. Click through our gallery above to take a peek.