Blocks away from the Healdsburg Plaza this historic bungalow mixes the best of the Victorian era with modern conveniences. 527 Matheson Street was built in 1878, but it is anything but dated.

Sitting on the front porch looking out over the landscaped yard and white picket fence, one can imagine a time when horses and buggies meandered around the town center.

But stepping indoors, the visitor is welcomed into a thoroughly modern home with an inviting open floor plan. Rooms for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together as one moves about the light-filled interior.

The foodie in the family will be impressed by a Wolf gas stove, wine cellar and stainless-steel appliances. But the pièce de résistance, is the entertainer’s backyard and brand new guest house.

The 8,276 square foot party-yard features a Mugnaini wood fired oven, outdoor kitchen, fire pit and bocce court. Overnight guests can wander into the 350 square foot guest studio after an evening of pizza and pinot.

527 Matheson Street in Healdsburg is listed by Tatiana McWilliams at Sotheby’s International Realty. 