Fun and games: Enjoy a Bellini and a game of bocce at 527 Matheson Street.

The more the merrier: A brand new guest studio with a private bathroom.

Tuxedo bathroom: An updated bathroom with a full tub, black and white tiles, and marble counters.

Bathroom: His and hers sinks and a walk-in shower in the master en-suite.

Let there be light: A sun filled bedroom at 527 Matheson Street.

Modern living: Open shelving and a wine fridge in the kitchen at 527 Matheson Street.

Double the fun: A double-sided fireplace warms the dining room at kitchen at 527 Matheson Street.

Go with the flow: An easy open concept great room with spaces for cooking, dining and hanging out.

Downtown living: Wave to the neighbors from the spacious front porch at 527 Matheson Street.

Location, location, location: 527 Matheson St. is steps away from downtown Healdsburg's restaurants, tasting rooms and shops.

527 Matheson St. , Healdsburg - $1,950,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 2,092 square feet. Year built: 1878 Vintage Charmer: Cute as a button, this turn-of-the-century sweetheart is full of surprises. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of NORCAL MLS. Property listed by Tatiana McWilliams at Sotheby's International Realty)

Blocks away from the Healdsburg Plaza this historic bungalow mixes the best of the Victorian era with modern conveniences. 527 Matheson Street was built in 1878, but it is anything but dated.

Sitting on the front porch looking out over the landscaped yard and white picket fence, one can imagine a time when horses and buggies meandered around the town center.

But stepping indoors, the visitor is welcomed into a thoroughly modern home with an inviting open floor plan. Rooms for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together as one moves about the light-filled interior.

The foodie in the family will be impressed by a Wolf gas stove, wine cellar and stainless-steel appliances. But the pièce de résistance, is the entertainer’s backyard and brand new guest house.

The 8,276 square foot party-yard features a Mugnaini wood fired oven, outdoor kitchen, fire pit and bocce court. Overnight guests can wander into the 350 square foot guest studio after an evening of pizza and pinot.

527 Matheson Street in Healdsburg is listed by Tatiana McWilliams at Sotheby’s International Realty.