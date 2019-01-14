Healdsburg Victorian bungalow on the market for $1.95M
527 Matheson St., Healdsburg - $1,950,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 2,092 square feet. Year built: 1878
Vintage Charmer: Cute as a button, this turn-of-the-century sweetheart is full of surprises. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of NORCAL MLS. Property listed by Tatiana McWilliams at Sotheby's International Realty)
Location, location, location: 527 Matheson St. is steps away from downtown Healdsburg's restaurants, tasting rooms and shops.
Downtown living: Wave to the neighbors from the spacious front porch at 527 Matheson Street.
Go with the flow: An easy open concept great room with spaces for cooking, dining and hanging out.
Double the fun: A double-sided fireplace warms the dining room at kitchen at 527 Matheson Street.
Foodie's delight: A cook's kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and plenty of counter space.
Modern living: Open shelving and a wine fridge in the kitchen at 527 Matheson Street.
Kitchen: A bit of extra counter-space for appliances, odds and ends.
Wine cellar: A cool space for storing a few vintages a 527 Matheson Street.
Gourmet kitchen: A Wolf gas stove with a picturesque tile back-splash.
Let there be light: A sun filled bedroom at 527 Matheson Street.
Bathroom: His and hers sinks and a walk-in shower in the master en-suite.
Interior: A smaller bedroom with treetop views at 527 Matheson Street.
Tuxedo bathroom: An updated bathroom with a full tub, black and white tiles, and marble counters.
Entertainer's dream home: A party lover's backyard with a flagstone patio, fire-pit and Mugnaini pizza oven.
The more the merrier: A brand new guest studio with a private bathroom.
Guest house: Sliding glass doors open onto the flagstone patio at 527 Matheson Street.
Fun and games: Enjoy a Bellini and a game of bocce at 527 Matheson Street.
Blocks away from the Healdsburg Plaza this historic bungalow mixes the best of the Victorian era with modern conveniences. 527 Matheson Street was built in 1878, but it is anything but dated.
Sitting on the front porch looking out over the landscaped yard and white picket fence, one can imagine a time when horses and buggies meandered around the town center.
But stepping indoors, the visitor is welcomed into a thoroughly modern home with an inviting open floor plan. Rooms for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together as one moves about the light-filled interior.
The foodie in the family will be impressed by a Wolf gas stove, wine cellar and stainless-steel appliances. But the pièce de résistance, is the entertainer’s backyard and brand new guest house.
The 8,276 square foot party-yard features a Mugnaini wood fired oven, outdoor kitchen, fire pit and bocce court. Overnight guests can wander into the 350 square foot guest studio after an evening of pizza and pinot.
Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek!
