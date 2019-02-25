Tucked away in the hills of eastern Santa Rosa this contemporary home blends modern architectural details with classic Mediterranean style.

Built in 2009, 7311 Shiloh Ridge exhibits elements of a traditional Mediterranean home, like stucco walls, spacious patios and tiled-roofs.  But this contemporary revision takes things a step further uniting interior with exterior spaces whenever possible. Within the living room and master suite you can simply slide away the glass wall and step out onto the inviting patio.

The 7,269 square foot home features a contemporary great room with a glass fireplace connected to the gourmet kitchen. The family chef will rave about the professional appliances, ample counter-space, butler’s pantry and climate controlled wine room.

A few steps away is a formal dining room and a cozy family room with an additional fireplace and TV. Watch your family favorites around a roaring fire while noshing on some gourmet nibbles.

There are five ample bedrooms in the home, two large enough to call master suites with private bathrooms and walk-in closets.

Interested? Click through the gallery above to sneak a peek.

7311 Shiloh Ridge in Santa Rosa is listed by Susan Montgomery at The Agency Real Estate.