Green with envy: Raised beds, ideal for flowers or veggies are dotted throughout the yard.

Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the main residence, pool and circular stone driveway.

No boys allowed! A cozy little tree-house built for a pair of sisters on the grand contemporary estate.

Room with a view: A private bit of patio space takes in pastoral views at 7311 Shiloh Ridge.

Double the fun: A second bedroom as large as the master suite at 7311 Shiloh Ridge.

Bathroom: And if you don't fancy a bath a dual-head shower is ready to accommodate.

Master bathroom: An enormous tub for soaking at 7311 Shiloh Ridge.

Interior: Crisp, clean and modern - three of my favorite words when describing a contemporary en suite.

Bonus round: A walk-in closet even Paris Hilton would be envious of at 7311 Shiloh Ridge.

All the bells and whistles: A third fireplace and television in the master suite at 7311 Shiloh Ridge.

Grand design : Walls can be removed in the master suite to connect you and your loved one with the great outdoors.

Artistic abode: Large expanses of white wall space for showcasing your art collection.

Ooh la la interiors : Nothing says luxury more than a formal dining room!

The more the merrier: A second living room is outfitted as a home theater with a large television and fireplace.

Interior: Multiple spaces for dining or a quick game of cards.

Mangia, mangia: Entertain guests while preparing dinner at the kitchen island.

Go with the flow: A quintessentially Californian design with interior and exterior living spaces that seamlessly flow together.

Home is where the hearth is: A contemporary fireplace keeps things warm and cozy at 7311 Shiloh Ridge.

Exterior: Share stories around the fire pit at 7311 Shiloh Ridge.

Classic details: Energy efficient stucco walls and a Spanish-style tile roof add to the Mediterranean appeal of the home.

Mediterranean bliss: Two patios surround the living room with sliding doors that connect them.

Lux life: Enjoy a cocktail or two on the poolside patio at 7311 Shiloh Ridge.

Take the plunge: A sparkling pool with spa at 7311 Shiloh Ridge.

7311 Shiloh Ridge , Santa Rosa - $5,495,000 5 beds, 6 baths, 7,269 square feet. Year built: 2009. California Casual: Wide open doorways unite indoor and outdoor living spaces at this classic contemporary abode. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Susan Montgomery /The Agency)

Tucked away in the hills of eastern Santa Rosa this contemporary home blends modern architectural details with classic Mediterranean style.

Built in 2009, 7311 Shiloh Ridge exhibits elements of a traditional Mediterranean home, like stucco walls, spacious patios and tiled-roofs. But this contemporary revision takes things a step further uniting interior with exterior spaces whenever possible. Within the living room and master suite you can simply slide away the glass wall and step out onto the inviting patio.

The 7,269 square foot home features a contemporary great room with a glass fireplace connected to the gourmet kitchen. The family chef will rave about the professional appliances, ample counter-space, butler’s pantry and climate controlled wine room.

A few steps away is a formal dining room and a cozy family room with an additional fireplace and TV. Watch your family favorites around a roaring fire while noshing on some gourmet nibbles.

There are five ample bedrooms in the home, two large enough to call master suites with private bathrooms and walk-in closets.

Interested? Click through the gallery above to sneak a peek.

7311 Shiloh Ridge in Santa Rosa is listed by Susan Montgomery at The Agency Real Estate.