Entrance: A warm and inviting main entrance to the spa-like home.

Sunset stunner: Views of the pool at dusk.

Let it all sink in: Relax with a glass of bubbly in the hot tub after a long day at work.

Interior: An office or optional third bedroom.

Bathroom: Plenty of counter-space for the kids to fight over at 3833 Hawks Beard.

Room for the whole family: A smaller bedroom with forest views at 3833 Hawks Beard.

Double the fun: His and hers sinks in the master bathroom at 3833 Hawks Beard.

Million-dollar views: Glass doors connect the bedroom with a poolside patio and dramatic Sonoma Valley views.

Fit for a king: A minimalist master suite makes for a calm and relaxing repose.

Lodge-life: Plenty of natural wood lines a hallway to the sleeping quarters.

Let there be light: A wall of windows brings light into the wood-paneled great room making an otherwise dark space feel bright and cheery.

They thought of everything: A smartly appointed lounging area flanks the pool at 3833 Hawks Beard.

Fun and games: Impress your guests with your own private bocce court.

Cocktails and dreams: A cozy spot for cards and late night conversation at 3833 Hawks Beard.

Go with the flow: An intelligently designed outdoor kitchen with a unique pass-through window that connects to the cookery indoors.

Late night nibbles: Impress your guests with the built-in barbecue and pizza oven.

With a side of "ooh la la" : A million-dollar entertainment area with unobstructed views that extend for miles.

Mangia, mangia: Share some appetizers and cocktails around the central kitchen island.

Gourmet digs: A professional gas stove and marble counter-tops in the kitchen at 3833 Hawks Beard.

To great heights: A rustic living room with reclaimed wood panels rising to cathedral heights.

Entertainer's dream: Let the party rage until the wee hours of the night beside the firepit at 3833 Hawks Beard.

Breathtaking views: Squeeze in a few laps before sunset at 3833 Hawks Beard.

3833 Hawks Beard, Sonoma - $3,275,000 2 beds, 3 baths, 3,006 square feet. Year built: 1992. Lot size: 4.68 acres Picture perfect beauty: This camera-ready Sonoma retreat features home furnishings and amenities from Restoration Hardware. (Photos courtesy of NORCAL MLS. Property listed by Carol Sebastiani , Sotheby’s International Realty)

Perched on peaceful Sonoma hillside, this modern retreat offers natural tranquility and unobstructed views from the Sonoma Valley to San Pablo Bay and Mount Diablo. Filled with simple wood and metal finishes, the home looks like a catalog cutout from Restoration Hardware- both big city chic and Wine Country rustic.

Located in the uber-exclusive George Ranch, 3833 Hawks Beard features reclaimed wood paneling, 18-foot cathedral ceilings and sliding glass doors that draw the outdoors in. An emphasis on natural wood finishes inside echos the woodland environment outside making the two-bedroom home feel warm and expansive.

The modern country estate centers around an open-concept great room with a dual-sided fireplace that warms the living and dining areas of the home. The entertainment zone flows into a gourmet kitchen with a professional gas stove and stainless-steel appliances. From there the flow continues to an outdoor kitchen, pool and fireside lounge.

Entertainers will love the spectacular deck, hillside pool, outdoor kitchen, pizza oven and bocce court.

Homebodies will love the elegant master bathroom with a Japanese-style copper bathtub and a limestone shower that opens onto an outdoor shower and hot tub.

Curious? Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek.

3833 Hawks Beard in Sonoma is listed by Carol Sebastiani at Sotheby’s International Wine Country Brokerage.