Perched on peaceful Sonoma hillside, this modern retreat offers natural tranquility and unobstructed views from the Sonoma Valley to San Pablo Bay and Mount Diablo. Filled with simple wood and metal finishes, the home looks like a catalog cutout from Restoration Hardware- both big city chic and Wine Country rustic.

Located in the uber-exclusive George Ranch, 3833 Hawks Beard features reclaimed wood paneling, 18-foot cathedral ceilings and sliding glass doors that draw the outdoors in. An emphasis on natural wood finishes inside echos the woodland environment outside making the two-bedroom home feel warm and expansive.

The modern country estate centers around an open-concept great room with a dual-sided fireplace that warms the living and dining areas of the home. The entertainment zone flows into a gourmet kitchen with a professional gas stove and stainless-steel appliances. From there the flow continues to an outdoor kitchen, pool and fireside lounge.

Entertainers will love the spectacular deck, hillside pool, outdoor kitchen, pizza oven and bocce court.

Homebodies will love the elegant master bathroom with a Japanese-style copper bathtub and a limestone shower that opens onto an outdoor shower and hot tub.

3833 Hawks Beard in Sonoma is listed by Carol Sebastiani at Sotheby’s International Wine Country Brokerage. 