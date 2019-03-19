Healdsburg contemporary estate with a wine cave on the market for $3,100,000
8207 W. Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg - $3,100,000
4-bedroom, 6-bathroom, 4,200 square feet. Year built: 1980.
Regal retreat: This expansive Dry Creek Valley estate features hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings and five fireplaces. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Alain-Martin Pierret, Compass Real Estate.)
Wine lover's dream home: Room for all your dusty vintages at 8207 W. Dry Creek Road.
Indoor/outdoor appeal: A massive central great room with a wall of windows that draws the outdoors in.
Tree hugger: Enveloped in nature, this expansive 4,200 square foot estate features wraparound decks surrounded by happy little trees.
Dine al fresco: Grab a glass of pinot and head out onto the deck for an evening meal under the stars.
Nature lover's retreat: Nana folding doors unite interior spaces with the great outdoors.
Let there be light: A mixture of natural, recessed and pendant lighting in the great room at 8207 W. Dry Creek Road.
Music of the night: The great room is transformed into a music salon with the addition of a grand piano.
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the great room at 8207 W. Dry Creek Road.
Double the fun: An additional fireplace flanks the hearth at the opposite side of the great room.
Great room: Built-in shelving for showcasing books and objet d'art.
Opulent abode: Nothing says luxury more than a formal dining room.
Mangia, mangia: A cook's kitchen with a professional gas stove at 8207 W. Dry Creek Road.
Bonus time: A fireplace and television in the kitchen, ooh la la!
Bibliophile's escape: Cozy up next to a FOURTH fireplace in the library at 8207 W. Dry Creek Road.
Modern luxury: A contemporary bathroom with a dash of Asian-inspired design.
Regal repose: A massive master suite with a vaulted exposed beam ceiling, built-in shelving and a desk nook.
Master suite: A convenient water closet and stall shower at 8207 W. Dry Creek Road.
Bathroom: Climb a few stairs up to a second-story bathroom with a Zen tub for soaking and peaceful treetop views.
Tea for two: A bonus bit of vanity space in the second-story en suite.
Pass the popcorn: The home theater at 8207 W. Dry Creek Road.
Interior: A second spacious bedroom with gleaming hardwood floors.
Interior: The Zen theme continues into a second en suite bathroom with an intricate stone brick wall.
The lap of luxury: A third bedroom with treetop views at 8207 W. Dry Creek Road.
Exterior: A network of interconnected decks and stairways lead up to...
A private yoga/meditation studio (which may be included in the bedroom tally for the home)!
Get your grill on! A built-in barbecue area for entertaining outdoors.
Wine anyone? A classic contemporary home on a private hillside above Dry Creek Valley is on the market for $3,100,000. Nestled in one of Sonoma County’s most coveted wine regions, 8207 W. Dry Creek Road features a rustic Old World wine cave and 10.67 hillside acres.
Decorated with a mixture of traditional and modern finishes, this massive four-bedroom, six-bathroom estate features opulent stone counter-tops, walls of windows, fireplaces, hardwood floors, vaulted exposed beam ceilings and wrap-around decks.
The home layout radiates out from a central great room with combined spaces for lounging, dining or playing music. In addition to the essential design components there is a wine cave, library, home theater, office and yoga/meditation loft.
Enjoy the peace and serenity of this secluded forest locale inside or on the wrap-around deck that surrounds the home.
8207 W. Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg is listed by Alain-Martin Pierret at Compass Real Estate.