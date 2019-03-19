Wine anyone? A classic contemporary home on a private hillside above Dry Creek Valley is on the market for $3,100,000. Nestled in one of Sonoma County’s most coveted wine regions, 8207 W. Dry Creek Road features a rustic Old World wine cave and 10.67 hillside acres.

Decorated with a mixture of traditional and modern finishes, this massive four-bedroom, six-bathroom estate features opulent stone counter-tops, walls of windows, fireplaces, hardwood floors, vaulted exposed beam ceilings and wrap-around decks.

The home layout radiates out from a central great room with combined spaces for lounging, dining or playing music.  In addition to the essential design components there is a wine cave, library, home theater, office and yoga/meditation loft.

Enjoy the peace and serenity of this secluded forest locale inside or on the wrap-around deck that surrounds the home.

8207 W. Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg is listed by Alain-Martin Pierret at Compass Real Estate. 