Get your grill on! A built-in barbecue area for entertaining outdoors.

A private yoga/meditation studio (which may be included in the bedroom tally for the home)!

Exterior: A network of interconnected decks and stairways lead up to...

The lap of luxury: A third bedroom with treetop views at 8207 W. Dry Creek Road.

Interior: The Zen theme continues into a second en suite bathroom with an intricate stone brick wall.

Pass the popcorn: The home theater at 8207 W. Dry Creek Road.

Tea for two: A bonus bit of vanity space in the second-story en suite.

Bathroom: Climb a few stairs up to a second-story bathroom with a Zen tub for soaking and peaceful treetop views.

Bibliophile's escape: Cozy up next to a FOURTH fireplace in the library at 8207 W. Dry Creek Road.

Bonus time: A fireplace and television in the kitchen, ooh la la!

Opulent abode: Nothing says luxury more than a formal dining room.

Double the fun: An additional fireplace flanks the hearth at the opposite side of the great room.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the great room at 8207 W. Dry Creek Road.

Music of the night: The great room is transformed into a music salon with the addition of a grand piano.

Let there be light: A mixture of natural, recessed and pendant lighting in the great room at 8207 W. Dry Creek Road.

Dine al fresco: Grab a glass of pinot and head out onto the deck for an evening meal under the stars.

Tree hugger: Enveloped in nature, this expansive 4,200 square foot estate features wraparound decks surrounded by happy little trees.

Indoor/outdoor appeal: A massive central great room with a wall of windows that draws the outdoors in.

Wine lover's dream home: Room for all your dusty vintages at 8207 W. Dry Creek Road.

8207 W. Dry Creek Road , Healdsburg - $3,100,000 4-bedroom, 6-bathroom, 4,200 square feet. Year built: 1980. Regal retreat: This expansive Dry Creek Valley estate features hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings and five fireplaces. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Alain-Martin Pierret , Compass Real Estate.)

Wine anyone? A classic contemporary home on a private hillside above Dry Creek Valley is on the market for $3,100,000. Nestled in one of Sonoma County’s most coveted wine regions, 8207 W. Dry Creek Road features a rustic Old World wine cave and 10.67 hillside acres.

Decorated with a mixture of traditional and modern finishes, this massive four-bedroom, six-bathroom estate features opulent stone counter-tops, walls of windows, fireplaces, hardwood floors, vaulted exposed beam ceilings and wrap-around decks.

The home layout radiates out from a central great room with combined spaces for lounging, dining or playing music. In addition to the essential design components there is a wine cave, library, home theater, office and yoga/meditation loft.

Enjoy the peace and serenity of this secluded forest locale inside or on the wrap-around deck that surrounds the home.

Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek!

8207 W. Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg is listed by Alain-Martin Pierret at Compass Real Estate.