Pastoral beauty: The home at 2000 Laguna Road comes with its own olive orchard and patch of porcini mushrooms.

Romance is in the air: A rose colored guest suite with a private bathroom and patio access.

Go with the flow: An easy open floor plan with a pass-through kitchen for sharing hors d'oeuvres with guests.

Home is where the hearth is: A warm and inviting living room with a fireplace and built-in shelving.

Vintage details: Grab a glass of Pinot and enjoy the views from the wraparound deck at 2000 Laguna Road.

Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the spacious 3,817 square foot lodging and surrounding olive orchards.

2000 Laguna Road , Santa Rosa - $2,800,000 6 beds, 5 baths, 3,817 square feet. Year built: 1906. Lot size. 20.18 acres. Country charmer: This former West County B&B offers incredible views and modern furnishings. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy NRT Northern California. Property listed by Melissa Lyckberg , Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)

Situated on a 20+ acre Santa Rosa ranch, 2000 Laguna Road showcases the best of rural west county with pastoral vineyard views and modern luxuries.

The Laguna Country House is a lovingly restored Victorian farmhouse built in 1906 and remodeled as a vacation rental. The main house features a wraparound deck, hardwood floors and a fabulous gourmet kitchen built to supply the lodging’s six bedrooms. Guest suite accommodations include modern furnishings, en suite bathrooms, private patios and kitchenettes. When not hiding away in your private retreat, guests (or family members) can linger among the homes inviting group spaces. There is a luxurious living room with a fireplace and built-in cabinetry and a formal dining area for holiday feasts.

In addition to the main residence, there is a funky water tower house, hot tub and multiple tiered decks for dining al fresco. Wake up in the morning to enjoy the sunrise over neighboring vineyards or your own olive orchard. The home is available with furnishings and is just six miles from downtown Sebastopol.

