Vintage charmer: Santa Rosa Victorian farmhouse on the market for $2.8 million
2000 Laguna Road, Santa Rosa - $2,800,000
6 beds, 5 baths, 3,817 square feet. Year built: 1906. Lot size. 20.18 acres.
Country charmer: This former West County B&B offers incredible views and modern furnishings. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy NRT Northern California. Property listed by Melissa Lyckberg, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
Exterior: Plenty of parking for family or guests.
Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the spacious 3,817 square foot lodging and surrounding olive orchards.
Vintage details: Grab a glass of Pinot and enjoy the views from the wraparound deck at 2000 Laguna Road.
Home is where the hearth is: A warm and inviting living room with a fireplace and built-in shelving.
Go with the flow: An easy open floor plan with a pass-through kitchen for sharing hors d'oeuvres with guests.
Dining Room: A light-filled dining area for staging your next holiday feast.
Foodie's delight: A professional catering kitchen with gas stove, subway tile back-splash and butcher block island.
Kitchen: Picturesque vineyard views over a sink at 2000 Laguna Road.
Interior: Kitchen appliances include a wine fridge, dishwasher and ...
... a professional stainless-steel dish/prep area.
Exterior: A built-in barbecue area for preparing all your summer savory delights
Exterior: Multiple tiered decks for dining al fresco.
Take the plunge: A spa-style hot tub at 2000 Laguna Road.
Regal repose: A spacious master suite with classic four poster bed and plenty of light.
Treetop views: A large tub for soaking in the master en suite bathroom.
Double the fun: A two-sided vanity accommodates couples at 2000 Laguna Road.
The suite life: A spacious bedroom with a small kitchenette at 2000 Laguna Road.
Tea for two: A private patio for couples at 2000 Laguna Road.
Romance is in the air: A rose colored guest suite with a private bathroom and patio access.
Contemporary cool: A stylish modern bedroom a crisp black, white and grey color palate.
Pastoral beauty: The home at 2000 Laguna Road comes with its own olive orchard and patch of porcini mushrooms.
Situated on a 20+ acre Santa Rosa ranch, 2000 Laguna Road showcases the best of rural west county with pastoral vineyard views and modern luxuries.
The Laguna Country House is a lovingly restored Victorian farmhouse built in 1906 and remodeled as a vacation rental. The main house features a wraparound deck, hardwood floors and a fabulous gourmet kitchen built to supply the lodging’s six bedrooms. Guest suite accommodations include modern furnishings, en suite bathrooms, private patios and kitchenettes. When not hiding away in your private retreat, guests (or family members) can linger among the homes inviting group spaces. There is a luxurious living room with a fireplace and built-in cabinetry and a formal dining area for holiday feasts.
In addition to the main residence, there is a funky water tower house, hot tub and multiple tiered decks for dining al fresco. Wake up in the morning to enjoy the sunrise over neighboring vineyards or your own olive orchard. The home is available with furnishings and is just six miles from downtown Sebastopol.
2000 Laguna Road in Santa Rosa is listed by Melissa Lyckberg at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.