Minutes away from downtown Healdsburg, this cozy 1920s bungalow may seem simple and unassuming from the outside, but its abundance of elegant finishes and extras are worth checking out.

Behind closed doors you will find three spacious bedrooms, an inviting sun room, two offices, three bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen and a formal dining room. 608 University Street features a traditional interior design with touches of Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired style. An exposed beam ceiling frames the edges of a cozy living room with an Arts & Crafts style fireplace and built-in bookshelves.

French doors connect to an entertainer’s backyard with a spacious deck, pond, gardener’s table, barbecue and flagstone patio with multiple spaces for gathering outdoors.

Overnight guests will be pleased to find a detached studio with a full bathroom and plenty of light.

Click through our gallery above to take a peek inside.

608 University St. in Healdsburg is listed by Linda Farwell at Sotheby’s International Realty