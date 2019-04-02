Entertainer's abode: Step out of the sunroom onto the flagstone patio with multiple space for hanging out.

Guest suite: A detached cottage is the ideal space for visiting in-laws or overnight guests.

Bonus round: An extra office for your sweetheart at 608 University Street.

Interior: An elegant bathroom with a walk-in shower at 608 University Street.

Ooh la la interiors: A simple but stylish bedroom with an exposed beam ceiling and skylight.

Live work space: One of two offices at 608 University Street.

More to love: A bit of extra storage space around a doorway at 608 University Street.

Let it all soak in: A large tub and shower in the master bathroom.

Double the fun: Two vanities for you and your loved one in the master en suite.

Let there be light: A sun-room provides a protected bit "outside" space for relaxing with friends and family.

Tea for two: A cozy spot for enjoying your morning tea or coffee at 608 University Street.

Home is where the hearth is: A Frank Lloyd Wright style fireplace warms the living room at 608 University Street.

Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together at 608 University Street.

The lap of luxury: A formal dining room for hosting your next holiday feast.

Foodie's delight: A professional gas stove and stainless-steel fridge in the kitchen at 608 University Street.

Kitchen: It may be classic in design, but the appliances are anything but.

Built-ins galore: A traditional-style kitchen with plenty of space for storing all your cooking odds and ends.

Fabulous foyer: Nothing says luxury to me more than an elegant foyer with spaces for showcasing art.

608 University St., Healdsburg - $1,580,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 2,138 square feet. Year built: 1920. Lot size: 0.35 acres. Vintage charmer: It may be pretty simple on the outside but there are hidden delights behind closed doors. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS. Property listed by Linda Farwell, Sotheby’s International Realty)

Minutes away from downtown Healdsburg, this cozy 1920s bungalow may seem simple and unassuming from the outside, but its abundance of elegant finishes and extras are worth checking out.

Behind closed doors you will find three spacious bedrooms, an inviting sun room, two offices, three bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen and a formal dining room. 608 University Street features a traditional interior design with touches of Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired style. An exposed beam ceiling frames the edges of a cozy living room with an Arts & Crafts style fireplace and built-in bookshelves.

French doors connect to an entertainer’s backyard with a spacious deck, pond, gardener’s table, barbecue and flagstone patio with multiple spaces for gathering outdoors.

Overnight guests will be pleased to find a detached studio with a full bathroom and plenty of light.

Click through our gallery above to take a peek inside.

608 University St. in Healdsburg is listed by Linda Farwell at Sotheby’s International Realty.