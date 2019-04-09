Tea for two: A light and bright living space inside of the detached guest unit.

More to love: A warm and inviting guest bedroom for in-laws or overnight guests.

Sweet escape: Grab a glass of bubbly and head out to the hot tub!

Peace and tranquility: And if speaking of yoga, this massive deck is a great place for a few asanas on a warm summer day.

Bonus time: A multi-purpose room on the first floor is an ideal spot for a gym or yoga studio.

Scrub a dub dub: A few shelves for storage in the laundry room at 4982 W. Soda Rock Lane.

Let it all soak in: Another full tub for your pleasure.

Kitchen: Keep your eye on the kids while preparing dinner at the breakfast bar.

Let there be light: A bright and open staircase leads the way to the upper level.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace keeps things warm an cozy at 4982 W. Soda Rock Lane.

Go with the flow: An easy open floor plan with a combined great room for cooking, dining and hanging out.

Exterior: Ivy-covered stucco walls allow the main residence to blend in with its natural surroundings.

4982 W. Soda Rock Lane , Healdsburg - $3,750,000 3 beds, 4 baths, 1,865 square feet. Year built: 2004. One with nature: Tucked away on a vine covered Alexander Valley hillside, this contemporary Healdsburg estate celebrates its natural surroundings. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Peter Colbert & Mark Altes, Compass)

Frank Lloyd Wright died on April 9,1959, 60 years ago today. His ground-breaking designs inspired a modernist movement in architecture that reverberates to this very day. During his 70-year career, he pioneered several architectural motifs including the Prairie, Textile, Organic and Usonian styles. His homes are warm and inviting filled with built-in furniture, natural building materials and open floor plans. But most importantly, Wright built his homes to blend in with their surrounding environment.

Many of the contemporary homes of the 21st century belong to this long lineage of modern architecture that can be traced back to Wright. Although not Arts & Crafts by any means, 4982 W. Soda Rock Lane draws upon some of the artistic concepts valued by this 20th century master.

The two-bedroom three-bathroom main residence features a quintessentially Wright open floor plan with walls of windows that pull the outdoors in. Intermixed between three light-filled stories are a combination of wood and steel elements that blend natural and industrial aesthetics.

Both the big house and its mini-me one-bedroom duplicate feature stucco walls covered in ivy which help the estate to blend in with its natural surroundings Even the harsh lines of the modernist structure mix well with in with the linear rows of cabernet sauvignon.

