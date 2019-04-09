Ooh la la luxury: Modern Alexander Valley estate on the market for $3,750,000
Slide 1 of 30
4982 W. Soda Rock Lane, Healdsburg - $3,750,000
3 beds, 4 baths, 1,865 square feet. Year built: 2004.
One with nature: Tucked away on a vine covered Alexander Valley hillside, this contemporary Healdsburg estate celebrates its natural surroundings. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Peter Colbert & Mark Altes, Compass)
Slide 2 of 30
Walls of windows: Floor to ceiling windows frame million-dollar views at 4982 W. Soda Rock Lane.
Slide 3 of 30
Exterior: Ivy-covered stucco walls allow the main residence to blend in with its natural surroundings.
Slide 4 of 30
Mini-me: Ivy covers the walls of the detached guest residence too!
Slide 5 of 30
Go with the flow: An easy open floor plan with a combined great room for cooking, dining and hanging out.
Slide 6 of 30
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace keeps things warm an cozy at 4982 W. Soda Rock Lane.
Slide 7 of 30
Nature meets industry: A combination of wood and steel elements exude a natural feel and urban aesthetic.
Slide 8 of 30
Artistic abode: Massive stretches of white wall space for that gallery-like appeal.
Slide 9 of 30
Let there be light: A bright and open staircase leads the way to the upper level.
Slide 10 of 30
Interior: Cathedral ceilings in the living room at 4982 W. Soda Rock Lane.
Slide 11 of 30
Kitchen: Keep your eye on the kids while preparing dinner at the breakfast bar.
Slide 12 of 30
Mangia, mangia: A wood-fired pizza oven in the kitchen at 4982 W. Soda Rock Lane.
Slide 13 of 30
Foodie's delight : Modern stainless-steel appliances and plenty of counter space in the contemporary kitchen.
Slide 14 of 30
A feast of the eyes: A sleek industrial dining space at 4982 W. Soda Rock Lane.
Slide 15 of 30
Suite life: A natural exposed beam ceiling and million-dollar views in a bedroom at 4982 W. Soda Rock Lane.
Slide 16 of 30
Wine Country living: A wine barrel dividing wall in a bathroom at 4982 W. Soda Rock Lane.
Slide 17 of 30
Lap of luxury: A stylish modern bathroom with a walk-in shower and a massive tub for soaking.
Slide 18 of 30
A regal repose: Kick back and relax in this massive bedroom with direct patio access.
Slide 19 of 30
Come sail away: Sea-foam green tiles in a bathroom at 4982 W. Soda Rock Lane.
Slide 20 of 30
Let it all soak in: Another full tub for your pleasure.
Slide 21 of 30
Scrub a dub dub: A few shelves for storage in the laundry room at 4982 W. Soda Rock Lane.
Slide 22 of 30
Wine anyone? A climate-controlled wine room for storing all your dusty vintages.
Slide 23 of 30
Bonus time: A multi-purpose room on the first floor is an ideal spot for a gym or yoga studio.
Slide 24 of 30
Peace and tranquility: And if speaking of yoga, this massive deck is a great place for a few asanas on a warm summer day.
Slide 25 of 30
Sweet escape: Grab a glass of bubbly and head out to the hot tub!
Slide 26 of 30
Romantic retreat: And did we mention the views?
Slide 27 of 30
Green with envy: Room for a small garden intermixed between the vines.
Slide 28 of 30
More to love: A warm and inviting guest bedroom for in-laws or overnight guests.
Slide 29 of 30
Tea for two: A light and bright living space inside of the detached guest unit.
Slide 30 of 30
Environmentally conscious: Solar panels cut down on energy costs at 4982 W. Soda Rock Lane.
Frank Lloyd Wright died on April 9,1959, 60 years ago today. His ground-breaking designs inspired a modernist movement in architecture that reverberates to this very day. During his 70-year career, he pioneered several architectural motifs including the Prairie, Textile, Organic and Usonian styles. His homes are warm and inviting filled with built-in furniture, natural building materials and open floor plans. But most importantly, Wright built his homes to blend in with their surrounding environment.
Many of the contemporary homes of the 21st century belong to this long lineage of modern architecture that can be traced back to Wright. Although not Arts & Crafts by any means, 4982 W. Soda Rock Lane draws upon some of the artistic concepts valued by this 20th century master.
The two-bedroom three-bathroom main residence features a quintessentially Wright open floor plan with walls of windows that pull the outdoors in. Intermixed between three light-filled stories are a combination of wood and steel elements that blend natural and industrial aesthetics.
Both the big house and its mini-me one-bedroom duplicate feature stucco walls covered in ivy which help the estate to blend in with its natural surroundings Even the harsh lines of the modernist structure mix well with in with the linear rows of cabernet sauvignon.
Interested? Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek.
4982 W. Soda Rock Lane in Healdsburg is listed by Peter Colbert and Mark Altes at Compass real estate.