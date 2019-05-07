Save the earth! This energy and water efficient home includes solar panels, dual pane windows and low-flow toilets.

Fun for the whole family: A second loft bedroom in the guest house at 8001 River Road.

Catch some Zzzzzs: A well-kept bedroom with carpet and tree-top views.

Living room: Antiqued grey laminate flooring gives a modern look to the guest house interior.

Interior: A modern eat-in kitchen with an electric stove, breakfast bar and deck access.

Tree hugger: Built in the 1950s, the original home features a kitchen, living room, bathroom, bedroom, garage and loft.

Pump it up: A multi-purpose room, currently outfitted as a gym, sits adjacent to the guest suite.

VRBO potential? A separate guest suite with a full bathroom is accessible from a private entrance on the first floor.

More to love: A second spacious bedroom for kids or overnight guests.

Romantic retreat: Step into the hot tub directly from the master suite.

Sweet escape: A deluxe master-bath with a his and hers vanities, a walk-in shower and a massive tub for soaking.

Smart design: Built with convenience in mind - a doorway connects the master suite walk-in with the laundry room.

King of the hill: A spacious master suite with deck access and hilltop views.

Interior: A half-bath and pantry sit adjacent to the great room.

High-end details: A stone slab island provides an extra bit of counter space at 8001 River Road.

Mother's delight: Keep your eye on the kids while preparing dinner with this convenient cook-top stove.

Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together at 8001 River Road.

Indoor/outdoor lifestyle: A wall of windows unites interior and exterior living spaces at 8001 River Road.

Home is where the hearth is: Play a game of cards beside the fireplace at 8001 River Road.

Party on! Keep the party going till the wee hours of the night in the custom-built cedar entertainment pavilion.

Happy little trees: A Bob Ross worthy landscape brimming with redwood, oak and bay trees.

8001 River Road, Forestville - $1,725,000 4 beds, 4.5 baths, 3,541 square feet. Year built: 2005. Lot size. 5.62 acres. Forest fantasy: This custom Forestville estate includes a 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom main residence and a one bedroom, one bathroom garage apartment. Click through our gallery to see more. (Photos courtesy of Century 21 Bundesen. Property listed by Sandi Sullivan and Linda Buffo at Century 21 Bundesen, (707) 769-7168)

Situated on a coveted patch of west county real estate, 8001 River Road is a two-home executive estate offering privacy, luxury and convenience.

Surrounded by majestic redwoods, oaks and bays; this unique Forestville compound is both private and conveniently close to Santa Rosa and the coast.

The 5.62-acre retreat features a three-bedroom, four-bathroom main residence and a two-bedroom, one-bathroom guest house. The primary home, built in 2005 by local architect Merle Avila, has a central great room, gourmet kitchen, gym, office and two spacious bedrooms. A story down is a separate guest suite with a bedroom, full bathroom and private entrance.

The design is simple and smart, with an intelligent layout that focuses on function. But the home is still elegant with dramatic views of forests and vineyards beyond.

In addition to the main residence, there is a remodeled garage apartment with a kitchen, living room, bathroom and two bedrooms.

If that’s not enough there a number of outbuildings, sheds and open spaces for entertaining into the wee hours of the night.

Added bonus! It is conveniently located next to the Michelin Star-rated Farmhouse Inn so you won’t have to go far for world-class food.

8001 River Road in Forestville is listed by Sandi Sullivan and Linda Buffo at Century 21 Bundesen, (707) 769-7168.