Situated on a coveted patch of west county real estate, 8001 River Road is a two-home executive estate offering privacy, luxury and convenience.

Surrounded by majestic redwoods, oaks and bays; this unique Forestville compound is both private and conveniently close to Santa Rosa and the coast.

The 5.62-acre retreat features a three-bedroom, four-bathroom main residence and a two-bedroom, one-bathroom guest house. The primary home, built in 2005 by local architect Merle Avila, has a central great room, gourmet kitchen, gym, office and two spacious bedrooms.  A story down is a separate guest suite with a bedroom, full bathroom and private entrance.

The design is simple and smart, with an intelligent layout that focuses on function.  But the home is still elegant with dramatic views of forests and vineyards beyond.

In addition to the main residence, there is a remodeled garage apartment with a kitchen, living room, bathroom and two bedrooms.

If that’s not enough there a number of outbuildings, sheds and open spaces for entertaining into the wee hours of the night.

Added bonus! It is conveniently located next to the Michelin Star-rated Farmhouse Inn so you won’t have to go far for world-class food.

8001 River Road in Forestville is listed by Sandi Sullivan  and Linda Buffo at Century 21 Bundesen, (707) 769-7168.

 

 