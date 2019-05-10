Slide 1 of 36 18857 Jami Lee Lane, Sonoma - $675,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,390 square feet. Year built: 1978. Lot size: 6,534 square feet.

Major curb appeal: Palm trees adorn the lawn of this Sonoma Valley sweetheart. Click through our gallery to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Maria Lounibos, Sotheby’s International Realty)

Slide 2 of 36 Updates galore: A recently remodeled great room with concrete counters, wood flooring and a gas fireplace.

Slide 3 of 36 Go with the flow: An easy open floor plan with combined spaces for dining and relaxing at 18857 Jami Lee Lane.

Slide 4 of 36 Fit for a king: A regal master suite at 18857 Jami Lee Lane.

Slide 5 of 36 Exterior: An entertainer's backyard with a patio, bar and pizza oven.

Slide 6 of 36 958 Glenwood Drive, Sonoma - $640,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,056 square feet. Year built: 1955. Lot size: 6,534 square feet.

Location, location, location: This Sonoma Valley home is conveniently close to tasting rooms, vineyards and hiking trails. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by James Maloney, Front Porch Realty)

Slide 7 of 36 Mid-century marvelous: A vaulted ceiling and fireplace in the great room at 958 Glenwood Drive.

Slide 8 of 36 Mangia, mangia: Host the next holiday party in this spacious formal dining room.

Slide 9 of 36 Contemporary details: A modern bedroom with vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light.

Slide 10 of 36 Party yard: A spacious backyard with a game room, patio and green lawn for playing catch.

Slide 11 of 36 17083 Cedar Ave., Sonoma - $669,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,399 square feet. Year built: 1961. Lot size: 7.405 square feet.

Hidden delights: It doesn't look like much from the outside, but this Sonoma home is packed full of family friendly delights. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Abe Cyphers, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley)

Slide 12 of 36 Family affair: A massive living room with space for extra-large furniture and a gaggle of guests.

Slide 13 of 36 More to love: A remodeled kitchen with a sensible pass-through design.

Slide 14 of 36 Fun and games: A backyard bar ideal for Superbowl parties or a few rounds of pinball with the kids.

Slide 15 of 36 Take the plunge: 17083 Cedar Ave. also includes a pool, basketball court and energy efficient solar panels.

Slide 16 of 36 4611 Warm Springs Road, Glen Ellen - $725,000

2 beds, 2 baths, 1,057 square feet. Year built: 1935. Lot size: 2,613 square feet.

Move-in-ready: This turn-key Glen Ellen home is ideal for city weekenders or year-round living. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Holly Bennett, Sotheby’s International Realty)

Slide 17 of 36 Indoor/outdoor design: A easy open floor plan with a spacious great room that flows onto an outdoor living space.

Slide 18 of 36 California living: A cozy spot for dining under the stars at 4611 Warm Springs Road.

Slide 19 of 36 Exterior: Enjoy Sonoma Mountain views from the spacious deck at 4611 Warm Springs Road.

Slide 20 of 36 18827 Nikki Drive, Sonoma - $725,000

2 beds, 3 baths, 1,367 square feet. Year built: 1980. Lot size: 6,560 square feet.

Sonoma elegance: This stylish valley home features a charming fountain, flagstone patios and mature landscaping. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Daniel Casabonne, Sotheby’s International Realty)

Slide 21 of 36 Stylish abode: A remodeled kitchen with wood paneled cabinetry at 18827 Nikki Drive.

Slide 22 of 36 Interior: A great room with a fireplace, beamed ceiling, upgraded open kitchen and plantation shutters.

Slide 23 of 36 Roll up your sleeves: A fully insulated and heated workshop at 18827 Nikki Drive.

Slide 24 of 36 Exterior: Grab a glass of bubbly and take a dip in the hot tub at 18827 Nikki Drive.

Slide 25 of 36 17313 Park Ave., Sonoma - $655,000

3 beds, 1 bath, 1,438 square feet. Year built: 1978. Lot size: 8,215 square feet.

Two-story classic: Nestled in the trees on Park Avenue, this traditional Sonoma sweetheart is ideal for indoor and outdoor entertainment. Click further to see why. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Marguerita Castanera, Century 21 Wine Country)

Slide 26 of 36 Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 17313 Park Avenue.

Slide 27 of 36 Let there be light: A light filled kitchen/dining room at 17313 Park Avenue.

Slide 28 of 36 Bonus time: Work from home will be a cinch in this spacious den/office.

Slide 29 of 36 Exterior: The terraced yard meanders up to a canopy of trees.

Slide 30 of 36 104 Bernhard Ave., Sonoma - $599,000

2 beds, 1 bath, 844 square feet. Year built: 1954. Lot size: 5,458 square feet.

Country cutie: A well-kept lawn and landscaping surrounds this charming Sonoma Valley cottage. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Donald Hardister, CENTURY 21 Wine Country)

Slide 31 of 36 Renovation station: Upgrades include new laminate flooring, paint, bathroom fixtures and electrical.

Slide 32 of 36 Foodie's delight: A remodeled kitchen with a breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances.

Slide 33 of 36 More to love: A stylish modern dining room at 104 Bernhard Avenue.

Slide 34 of 36 Master suite: A large bonus room that is currently used as a bedroom flows onto the outdoor living space.

Slide 35 of 36 Dine al fresco: A spacious deck for dining under the stars.