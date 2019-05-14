Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the compound and surrounding forest.

Eco-friendly: The 10 KV solar system supplies most of the property's energy needs.

Sunny side of life: Despite its forest locale, 15275 Bittner Road offers many sunny spots for relaxing outdoors.

Let it all soak in: A full-size tub in the caretaker's bathroom at 15275 Bittner Road.

Open-floor plan: An easy open living space with combined areas for cooking, dining and hanging out.

Sweet escape: A private tree-lined drive leads the way to the luxury compound.

Extras: A bit of outdoor storage for all your gardening odds and ends.

Spa-life: A wine-barrel shaped cedar sauna is steps away from the pool and spa.

Interior: The lofted tree house has space for two twin beds.

The great outdoors: A sunny spot for a fire-pit and barbecue on the patio at 15275 Bittner Road.

Go with the flow: Sliding glass doors unite interior and exterior living spaces at 15275 Bittner Road.

Home is where the hearth is: A large stone fireplace partitions rooms at 15275 Bittner Road.

More to love: The log cabin's bathroom features a walk-in glass block shower built for two with a skylight and a copper shower head.

Foodie's delight: Breakfast will be a cinch on this Wolf gas stove with four burners and a big griddle.

Log cabin love: This 71-year-old handmade log cabin has been lovingly restored with high-end finishes throughout.

15275 Bittner Road , Occidental - $1,687,500 2 beds, 1 bath, 1,223 square feet. Year built: 1947. Redwood romance: This secluded 5.4-acre Occidental compound was a lucrative vacation rental for over six years. Click further to tour the estate. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Amee Sas, Vanguard Properties)

Tucked away in a secluded west county redwood grove, this Occidental vacation compound offers privacy, luxury and romance. The “Wine Country Lover’s Nest” is a lucrative couples-only retreat with a five-star rating on VRBO.

Guests stay in an handmade log cabin with multiple fireplaces and high-tech upgrades. The home features an open concept design with partitioned corners for cooking, dining and hanging out. Upgrades include new windows, glass doors, appliances, electrical and plumbing. The remodeled gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a Wolf gas stove. If two fireplaces aren’t enough, radiant-heated slate floors keep toes toasty all year long.

Stepping outside of the main structure is a cozy “tree house” bunk room and a one-bedroom caretaker’s residence.

Outdoor amenities include a solar-heated pool, surf shack, fire pit, cedar sauna and spa filled by an on-site spring.

Whether you are looking for an income-generating property or romantic retreat to call your own, there is plenty to love about 15275 Bittner Road in Occidental.

Property listed by Amee Sas, Vanguard Properties.