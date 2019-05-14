Tucked away in a secluded west county redwood grove, this Occidental vacation compound offers privacy, luxury and romance. The “Wine Country Lover’s Nest” is a lucrative couples-only retreat with a five-star rating on VRBO.

Guests stay in an handmade log cabin with multiple fireplaces and high-tech upgrades. The home features an open concept design with partitioned corners for cooking, dining and hanging out. Upgrades include new windows, glass doors, appliances, electrical and plumbing. The remodeled gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a Wolf gas stove. If two fireplaces aren’t enough,  radiant-heated slate floors keep toes toasty all year long.

Stepping outside of the main structure is a cozy “tree house” bunk room and a one-bedroom caretaker’s residence.

Outdoor amenities include a solar-heated pool, surf shack, fire pit, cedar sauna and spa filled by an on-site spring.

Whether you are looking for an income-generating property or romantic retreat to call your own, there is plenty to love about 15275 Bittner Road in Occidental.

Property listed by Amee Sas, Vanguard Properties. 