Occidental ‘Lover’s Nest’ asking $1,687,500
15275 Bittner Road, Occidental - $1,687,500
2 beds, 1 bath, 1,223 square feet. Year built: 1947.
Redwood romance: This secluded 5.4-acre Occidental compound was a lucrative vacation rental for over six years. Click further to tour the estate. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Amee Sas, Vanguard Properties)
Log cabin love: This 71-year-old handmade log cabin has been lovingly restored with high-end finishes throughout.
Upgrades galore: A gourmet kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless-steel appliances and custom cabinetry.
Foodie's delight: Breakfast will be a cinch on this Wolf gas stove with four burners and a big griddle.
Luxury details: A custom granite table and bureau partitions living spaces at 15275 Bittner Road.
Lover's nest: Room for a California king in the cabin "bedroom."
More to love: The log cabin's bathroom features a walk-in glass block shower built for two with a skylight and a copper shower head.
.Rustic fantasy: Floor-to-ceiling exposed wood for that rustic country appeal.
Home is where the hearth is: A large stone fireplace partitions rooms at 15275 Bittner Road.
Interior: A spacious living space with room for extra-large furniture at 15275 Bittner Road.
Go with the flow: Sliding glass doors unite interior and exterior living spaces at 15275 Bittner Road.
Mangia, mangia: A cozy spot for dining al fresco at 15275 Bittner Road.
The great outdoors: A sunny spot for a fire-pit and barbecue on the patio at 15275 Bittner Road.
Tree house: A heated bunk room for overflow guests.
Interior: The lofted tree house has space for two twin beds.
Take the plunge: Outdoor amenities include a solar-heated pool, sunny surf shack and spring-fed hot tub.
Spa-life: A wine-barrel shaped cedar sauna is steps away from the pool and spa.
Extras: A bit of outdoor storage for all your gardening odds and ends.
Sweet escape: A private tree-lined drive leads the way to the luxury compound.
Caretaker's residence: A one-bedroom caretaker's home sits above the three-car garage.
Open-floor plan: An easy open living space with combined areas for cooking, dining and hanging out.
Country comforts: A wood-burning stove warms the great room inside of the caretaker's residence.
Caretaker's unit interior: A modern country kitchen with Tiffany-inspired lamps, stainless-steel appliances and forest views.
Sweet dreams: A loft bedroom with space for a king-size bed.
Let it all soak in: A full-size tub in the caretaker's bathroom at 15275 Bittner Road.
Green with envy: A covered bit of patio space ideal for a small container garden.
Sunny side of life: Despite its forest locale, 15275 Bittner Road offers many sunny spots for relaxing outdoors.
Durable materials: A redwood deck surrounds the pool area at 15275 Bittner Road.
Eco-friendly: The 10 KV solar system supplies most of the property's energy needs.
Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the compound and surrounding forest.
Tucked away in a secluded west county redwood grove, this Occidental vacation compound offers privacy, luxury and romance. The “Wine Country Lover’s Nest” is a lucrative couples-only retreat with a five-star rating on VRBO.
Guests stay in an handmade log cabin with multiple fireplaces and high-tech upgrades. The home features an open concept design with partitioned corners for cooking, dining and hanging out. Upgrades include new windows, glass doors, appliances, electrical and plumbing. The remodeled gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a Wolf gas stove. If two fireplaces aren’t enough, radiant-heated slate floors keep toes toasty all year long.
Stepping outside of the main structure is a cozy “tree house” bunk room and a one-bedroom caretaker’s residence.
Outdoor amenities include a solar-heated pool, surf shack, fire pit, cedar sauna and spa filled by an on-site spring.
Whether you are looking for an income-generating property or romantic retreat to call your own, there is plenty to love about 15275 Bittner Road in Occidental.
Property listed by Amee Sas, Vanguard Properties.