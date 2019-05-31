Car and wine lover’s Sonoma villa asks $5.3 million
405 London Way, Sonoma - $5,275,000
5 beds, 6 baths, 6,340 square feet. Year built: 2003. Lot size: 3.95 acres
Ooh la la luxury: This unique Mediterranean-style estate is packed with high end amenities. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Daniel Casabonne, Sotheby’s International Realty)
To infinity and beyond! A stunning infinity lap pool surrounds the main residence.
Mediterranean magic: A quintessential Italian-style fountain on the manicured lawn at 405 London Way.
Green with envy: Ivy climbs the walls of the main residence at 405 London Way.
I do! A sprawling green lawn ideal for hosting a Wine Country wedding.
A warm welcome: A covered entrance to the main residence at 405 London Way.
Fit for a king: A regal entrance to the estate.
Indoor/outdoor lifestyle: Direct patio access from a living room at 405 London Way.
Foodie's delight: A chef's kitchen with a professional gas stove and stainless-steel appliances.
Mangia, mangia: Picture your family in this formal dining room.
Exterior: Plenty of space for entertaining guests on the poolside patio.
A sight to see: Million-dollar views of the Sonoma Valley from a balcony at 405 London Way.
Park-life: Nearly four park-like acres surround 405 London Way.
More to love: A elegant guesthouse just as refined as the main residence.
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms a living room at 405 London Way.
Go with the flow: Space for cooking, dining and hanging out seamlessly flow together at 405 London Way.
Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the main residence, guest home and vineyard.
Exterior: Mediterranean-style tiles adorn the roof of the main residence at 405 London Way.
Wine lover's dream home: A barrel room for storing your homemade vino.
Bonus time: Professional wine making equipment on site.
Swirl, sip, spit: A tasting room for sharing dusty vintages.
Party hearty: An entertainer's patio with room for a barbecue, fire-pit and backyard bar.
More to love: The seven-car garage and game-room.
Billiards anyone? The garage apartment is fashioned as a game room/man cave.
Vroom, vroom: A car barn for storing your automotive collection.
Car lover's dream: A museum-like building ideal for showcasing vintage cars.
Extras: An indoor shooting range and safe room are just some of the added extras at 405 London Way.
Picture this: A Bob Ross worthy landscape full of healthy vines and happy little trees.
Let it all sink in: Grab a glass of bubbly and head out to the hot tub at 405 London Way.
Natural delights: A waterfall feature on the 3.95 park-like grounds.
Get your grill on: Not one but two barbecues at 405 London Way.
Fancy your own car barn, shooting range or infinity pool? The uber-luxurious Mediterranean villa at 405 London Way in Sonoma has all that and then some. Packed with high-end amenities from gate to grotto, this estate is sure to impress.
The stunning one-of-a-kind villa features a gigantic 4,400-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bathroom main residence; a one-bedroom, one-bathroom guesthouse and detached seven-car garage with game room and guest quarters above.
Being that we are in Sonoma, there is an impressive collection of amenities for wine lovers as well including a vineyard, wine making facility and tasting room.
If that’s not enough there is an indoor shooting range, infinity pool, safe room, manicured gardens and sweeping views of Sonoma Valley.
Interested? Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek!
405 London Way in Sonoma is listed by Daniel Casabonne at Sotheby’s International Realty.