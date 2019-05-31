Fancy your own car barn, shooting range or infinity pool? The uber-luxurious Mediterranean villa at 405 London Way in Sonoma has all that and then some. Packed with high-end amenities from gate to grotto, this estate is sure to impress.

The stunning one-of-a-kind villa features a gigantic 4,400-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bathroom main residence; a one-bedroom, one-bathroom guesthouse and detached seven-car garage with game room and guest quarters above.

Being that we are in Sonoma, there is an impressive collection of amenities for wine lovers as well including a vineyard, wine making facility and tasting room.

If that’s not enough there is an indoor shooting range, infinity pool, safe room, manicured gardens and sweeping views of Sonoma Valley.

405 London Way in Sonoma is listed by Daniel Casabonne at Sotheby’s International Realty.