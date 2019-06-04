According to the website apartmentlist.com, Sonoma County* rents have increased 1.4% over the past month but have decreased slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year.

Currently, median rents in Santa Rosa stand at $1,520 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,970 for a two-bedroom.

This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Santa Rosa’s year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.2%, as well as the national average of 1.5%.