According to the website apartmentlist.com, Sonoma County* rents have increased 1.4% over the past month but have decreased slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year.

Currently, median rents in Santa Rosa stand at $1,520 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,970 for a two-bedroom.

This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Santa Rosa’s year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.2%, as well as the national average of 1.5%.

It goes without saying, but Sonoma County is still more expensive than most large U.S. cities. Rents in Charlotte, North Carolina are around $1,134 for a two-bedroom and $1,024 in Houston, Texas. But we are still faring better than our Bay Area neighbors — San Francisco residents pay $3,100 on average for a two-bedroom apartment, Palo Alto tenants pay $3,111.

*Apartment list’s study looks at the city of Santa Rosa as a representative sample, with the concentration of available rentals located in our around our county seat. Their data come from a combination of U.S. Census data and their own private listing figures.