1020 Jennings Ave., Santa Rosa
Multiple units available, one-bedrooms from $1,995, two-bedrooms from $2,495, three-bedrooms from $2,880
Annadel Apartments: Amenities like a community garden and saltwater pool are just the luxuries available at Annadel Apartments. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by Annadel Apartments. 707-368-4453)
High tech living: Annadel's brand new apartment homes feature smart home technology.
Billiard's anyone? Enjoy a game of pool or a glass of bubbly in the complex clubhouse.
Fun and games: Outdoor amenities include a bocce court, saltwater pool and spa.
Entertainer's abode: A fire-pit allows you to entertain outdoors on cold Santa Rosa nights.
2055 Range Ave., Santa Rosa
Five one-bedroom units available from $1,499.
PARC Station: Conveniently located right off the 101, PARC Station apartments are minutes away from wineries, redwoods and the coast. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by PARC Station, 707-929-4532)
Mangia, mangia: A modern kitchen for preparing your next holiday feast.
Pump it up: Squeeze in a few reps before work in the PARC Station fitness center.
Fun for Fido too: The community dog run at PARC station apartments.
Go with the flow: An easy open floor plan with combined spaces for cooking, dining and hanging out.
Fit for a king: A spacious master suite with a private bathroom.
5102 Dowdell Ave., Rohnert Park
Multiple units available, one-bedrooms from $1,895, two-bedrooms from $2,511, three-bedrooms from $2,974
Fiori Estates: Hang out at the poolside bar and grill in this luxury Sonoma State area complex. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by Fiori Estates, 707-310-8489)
Location, location, location: Fiori Estates are conveniently located near the 101 and Sonoma State.
Take the plunge: Host a pool party at Fiori Estates.
Zen escape: Grab a good book and relax in hammock at Fiori Estates.
400 Saint Alicia Drive, Rohnert Park
Multiple units available, one-bedrooms from $1,619, two bedrooms from $1,995)
The Lennox: Safe and easy to clean appliances in this Sonoma State area complex. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by The Lennox, 707-383-4266)
Modern luxury: A stylish modern great room with a pass-through kitchen and antiqued grey wood laminate flooring.
Peaceful repose: Lennox amenities include two sparkling swimming pools and a fitness center.
1130 Fourth St., Santa Rosa
Multiple units available, one-bedrooms from $1,738, two-bedrooms from $2,218
Creekside Park Apartments: Kick back by the pool at this conveniently located Santa Rosa complex. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by Creekside Park Apartments, 707-382-3754)
Interior: A modern kitchen at Creekside Park.
More to love: A state-of-the-art fitness center at Creekside Park.
Vintage appeal: Cuddle up by the fireplace in the newly restored 1920's clubhouse.
Tropical feel: Stroll among the beautifully landscaped property just minutes from downtown Santa Rosa's shops, theaters and restaurants.