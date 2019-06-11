Home buyers from across the nation are flocking to the Russian River to check out a $99,000 vacation home next to the Rio Nido Roadhouse. The 1,056 square foot, three-bedroom, two-bathroom cottage has attracted nationwide attention since it was listed on Cheap Old Homes, the passion project of the realty website, Circa.
The 1935 fixer-upper needs foundation work, a new roof, retaining wall and insulation but the $99,000 home is a bargain for Sonoma County, where the median home price is currently $645,000.
Although it needs some work, the bones of 14800 River Road seem to be good. There are exposed beam ceilings, redwood paneled walls, hardwood floors, a stone fireplace and an expansive deck that overlooks the Russian River. Upstairs there are three cozy bedrooms with slanted ceilings and treetop views.
Even though the home is near the Russian River, its hilltop location keeps it out of the floodplain. The disadvantage is a 110-step staircase that one must ascend to reach the rustic retreat.
According to the SFGate, listing agent Milli Cannata has received 158 text messages and more than 300 phone calls regarding the home with interest from home buyers in Connecticut, New York. Alabama, Texas, Louisiana, Florida and Oregon.
An open house is scheduled for the home today (Tuesday, June 11, 2019) from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m..
For more information contact Vanguard Properties agent Milli Cannata at 707.824.9000.