Happy little trees: The cottage is a dot among the trees in the lower portion of this aerial photo.

Party deck: Keep the festivities going into the wee hours of the night beside the outdoor fireplace.

Room for improvement: The bathroom needs updates but everything works.

Regal repose: The best views are reserved for the master suite.

Kitchen: Open shelving and an electric stove in the kitchen at 14800 River Road.

Fixer-upper: The kitchen definitely needs some modernization, but all of the essentials are there.

Go with the flow: An easy open great room with combined spaces for dining and hanging out.

Home is where the hearth is: Although fireplaces keep things warm and cozy, you may want to add insulation and furnaces to make this a year-round home.

Bonus time: Like the furniture? All of the home's unique furnishings are included in the sale.

Location, location, location: Although, it resides close to the floodplain, 14800 River Road's hilltop location keeps it safe from Russian River flooding.

You get a view, and you get a view, and you get a view! Million-dollar views at a fraction of the price.

14800 River Road, Guerneville - $99,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,056 square feet. Year built: 1935. Lot size: 0.08 acres Rustic river retreat: Perched on a hillside above the Russian River, this 1930’s Rio Nido cottage features panoramic views of the redwoods and river beyond. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Milli Cannata , Vanguard Properties

Home buyers from across the nation are flocking to the Russian River to check out a $99,000 vacation home next to the Rio Nido Roadhouse. The 1,056 square foot, three-bedroom, two-bathroom cottage has attracted nationwide attention since it was listed on Cheap Old Homes, the passion project of the realty website, Circa.

The 1935 fixer-upper needs foundation work, a new roof, retaining wall and insulation but the $99,000 home is a bargain for Sonoma County, where the median home price is currently $645,000.

Although it needs some work, the bones of 14800 River Road seem to be good. There are exposed beam ceilings, redwood paneled walls, hardwood floors, a stone fireplace and an expansive deck that overlooks the Russian River. Upstairs there are three cozy bedrooms with slanted ceilings and treetop views.

Even though the home is near the Russian River, its hilltop location keeps it out of the floodplain. The disadvantage is a 110-step staircase that one must ascend to reach the rustic retreat.

According to the SFGate, listing agent Milli Cannata has received 158 text messages and more than 300 phone calls regarding the home with interest from home buyers in Connecticut, New York. Alabama, Texas, Louisiana, Florida and Oregon.

An open house is scheduled for the home today (Tuesday, June 11, 2019) from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m..

For more information contact Vanguard Properties agent Milli Cannata at 707.824.9000.