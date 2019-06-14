April ended with a Sonoma Valley median home price of $718,000 a dip of $54,500 from March. The decline puts the Valley of the Moon’s home prices closer to the larger county price of $645,000 but far from that of more affordable cities like Cloverdale which ended the month with a average home price of $579,950.

The historic wine region on the eastern side of Sonoma County is a notoriously more expensive portion of the county with home prices typically ranging from $600,000 to $18 million. But home buyers seem to not mind paying a higher price tag for properties within walking distance from world class wineries, tasting rooms and restaurants and 40-minute drive to San Francisco.

Although Sonoma Valley home prices are down 19.8% from April 2018’s surge in post fire home sales, they are selling faster, sitting just 35 days on the market, 13 days faster than the same month last year.

