10 Waterman Ave., Sonoma - $649,000
2 beds, 1 baths, 1,296 square feet. Year built: 1948. Lot size: 5,292 square feet.
Updates galore: Remodeled from head to toe, this charming 1940's cottage looks like it was just built. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Lamisse Droubi, Compass)
Good room or great room? An easy open concept great room with refinished pine floors and a fireplace.
Foodie's delight: An updated modern kitchen with a dishwasher and gas stove.
King of the castle: A super-sized bedroom with room for a California king.
Interior: A sleek contemporary bathroom with crisp white subway tiles and an easy walk-in shower.
Exterior: Grab a good book and head out on the porch at 10 Waterman Avenue.
222 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma - $575,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,250 square feet. Year built: 1967. Lot size: 4,791 square feet.
Bunga-love: This charming mid-century bungalow is minutes away from downtown Sonoma and just 40 miles away from the Golden Gate Bridge. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed Lani Gullotta, Terra Firma Global Partners)
Classic details: Well-preserved hardwood floors in the living room at 222 Boyes Boulevard.
Green with envy: A few raised beds for summer flowers and veggies.
More to love: A bit of green space for kids and pets at 222 Boyes Boulevard.
896 Los Robles Drive, Sonoma - $690,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,587 square feet. Year built: 1987. Lot size: 5,662 square feet.
Private locale: Nestled on a quiet Sonoma cul-de-sac, this sweetheart home is move-in-ready. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Charleen Price, Compass)
Tuxedo kitchen: A retro kitchen with black and white floor tiles and natural cabinetry.
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 896 Los Robles Drive.
Exterior: The home at 896 Los Robles Drive features a low-maintenance backyard, a new roof, HVAC system and windows.
4892 Warm Springs Road, Glen Ellen - $550,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,456 square feet. Year built: 1944. Lot size: 0.55 acres.
Contractor's Project: This Sonoma Valley home sustained heavy damage due to erosion from heavy rains last winter and needs some major TLC to secure the foundation. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Maria Lounibos, Sotheby’s International Realty)
Go with the flow: An easy open concept great room with combined spaces for cooking, dining and hanging out.
Urban luxury: A contemporary kitchen with marble counters, stainless-steel appliances and a subway tile back-splash.
Interior: An ultra-modern bathroom with a trough sink and subway tile back-splash.
Car lover's estate: Plenty of room for multiple vehicles at 4892 Warm Springs Road.
4611 Warm Springs Road, Glen Ellen - $699,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,057 square feet. Year built: 1935. Lot size: 2,613 square feet.
Double decker delight: This modern split-level home enjoys views of Sonoma Mountain. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Holly Bennett, Sotheby’s International Realty)
Interior: 4611 Warm Springs Road features quality finishes including wood floors, Pella windows, granite kitchen counters and a gas fireplace.
Warm and cozy: A gas fireplace warms the living room at 4611 Warm Springs Road.
18827 Nikki Drive, Sonoma - $685,000
2 beds, 3 baths, 1,367 square feet. Year built: 1980. Lot size: 6,560 square feet.
Spanish sweetheart: A Mediterranean-style home with a fountain and flag-stone patio. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Daniel Casabonne, Sotheby’s International Realty)
Interior: A classic great room with a stone fireplace, plantation shutters, a breakfast bar and exposed beam ceiling.
Take the plunge: A hot tub on the patio at 18827 Nikki Drive.
18090 Myrtle Ave., Sonoma - $509,900
2 beds, 1 bath, 775 square feet. Year built: 1930. Lot size: 4,791 square feet.
Contemporary cottage: This charming classic home features a detached garage and an artist's studio. Click through our gallery to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Patrick J. Ward, Premier Lending & Real Estate)
Income potential: This charming 1930's cottage is ideal for a starter home or vacation rental.
Mangia, mangia: A cook's kitchen with a gas stove and glass tile back-splash.
Location, location: location: 18090 Myrtle Ave. is walking distance from the Sonoma Mission Inn and historic Sonoma Plaza.
Interior: A modern spa-like bathroom at 18090 Myrtle Avenue.