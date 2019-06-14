18090 Myrtle Ave. , Sonoma - $509,900 2 beds, 1 bath, 775 square feet. Year built: 1930. Lot size: 4,791 square feet. Contemporary cottage: This charming classic home features a detached garage and an artist's studio. Click through our gallery to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Patrick J. Ward , Premier Lending & Real Estate)

Go with the flow: An easy open concept great room with combined spaces for cooking, dining and hanging out.

4892 Warm Springs Road, Glen Ellen - $550,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,456 square feet. Year built: 1944. Lot size: 0.55 acres. Contractor's Project: This Sonoma Valley home sustained heavy damage due to erosion from heavy rains last winter and needs some major TLC to secure the foundation. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Maria Lounibos, Sotheby’s International Realty)

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 896 Los Robles Drive.

More to love: A bit of green space for kids and pets at 222 Boyes Boulevard.

222 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma - $575,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,250 square feet. Year built: 1967. Lot size: 4,791 square feet. Bunga-love: This charming mid-century bungalow is minutes away from downtown Sonoma and just 40 miles away from the Golden Gate Bridge. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed Lani Gullotta, Terra Firma Global Partners)

10 Waterman Ave., Sonoma - $649,000 2 beds, 1 baths, 1,296 square feet. Year built: 1948. Lot size: 5,292 square feet. Updates galore: Remodeled from head to toe, this charming 1940's cottage looks like it was just built. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Lamisse Droubi, Compass)

April ended with a Sonoma Valley median home price of $718,000 a dip of $54,500 from March. The decline puts the Valley of the Moon’s home prices closer to the larger county price of $645,000 but far from that of more affordable cities like Cloverdale which ended the month with a average home price of $579,950.

The historic wine region on the eastern side of Sonoma County is a notoriously more expensive portion of the county with home prices typically ranging from $600,000 to $18 million. But home buyers seem to not mind paying a higher price tag for properties within walking distance from world class wineries, tasting rooms and restaurants and 40-minute drive to San Francisco.

Although Sonoma Valley home prices are down 19.8% from April 2018’s surge in post fire home sales, they are selling faster, sitting just 35 days on the market, 13 days faster than the same month last year.

Curious to see what is currently on the market at or below $718,000 in Sonoma Valley? Click through our gallery to sneak a peek.