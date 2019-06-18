Fancy a trip to Tuscany without leaving Sonoma Valley? The palatial Mediterranean retreat at 18730 Canyon Road in Sonoma delivers a heavy dose of modern luxuries while still retaining its rustic Old World charm.

Currently the most expensive home on the market in Sonoma County, this $18 milion-dollar estate features manicured gardens, meandering trails, a sparkling pool, orchards,  fountains, patios, ponds, cabins and more. There is something for everyone on this estate, including your furry friends. The horse lover in the family will adore the big red barn and horse riding arena.

The interiors are equally impressive. Inside of the main residence you will find four suite-like bedrooms, a great room, gourmet kitchen and multiple spaces for entertaining guests. Every inch of the home is dripping with classic European opulence including multiple fireplaces, chandeliers and high-end finishes.

But my favorite room in the house is by far the kitchen. Built for entertaining, this massive cookery features a large center island, two ovens, a gas cook-top, stainless-steel appliances, a pot holder and lots of cabinet space for storage.

Interested? Click through our gallery to sneak a peek.

18730 Canyon Road is listed by  Timothy Freeman at Vanguard Properties.