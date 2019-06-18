More to love: In addition to the main residence (pictured here) the estate includes cabins for overnight guests.

Zen escape: Meander along the trails to a private spot for quite contemplation.

Old World charm: A classic Italian fountain transports the viewer to another place and time.

Fantasy land: Spend minutes or hours exploring the trails and gardens on the estate.

Stop and smell the roses: The gardener in the family will fall in love with the estate's fruit orchards and manicured gardens.

Park-life: One of two ponds on the sprawling 57-acre estate.

Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work at 18730 Canyon Road.

Let it all sink in: A classic tub for soaking and his and hers sinks in the master bathroom.

Mangia, mangia: A chef's kitchen with two ovens, a gas cook-top and plenty of counter space.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the great room at 18730 Canyon Road.

Go with the flow: Formal living and dining spaces seamlessly flow together at 18730 Canyon Road.

Let there be light: Floor to ceiling windows capture poolside views at 18730 Canyon Road.

King of the hill: From its hilltop locale this two-story home enjoys views of Sonoma Valley, the North Bay and Mount Diablo beyond.

18730 Canyon Road , Sonoma - $18,000,000 4 beds, 5 baths, 6,135 square feet. Year built: 2006. Lot size: 57.41 acres. La dolce vita! Enjoy the look of a Tuscan style villa without leaving Sonoma Valley. Click through our gallery to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Timothy Freeman , Vanguard Properties)

Fancy a trip to Tuscany without leaving Sonoma Valley? The palatial Mediterranean retreat at 18730 Canyon Road in Sonoma delivers a heavy dose of modern luxuries while still retaining its rustic Old World charm.

Currently the most expensive home on the market in Sonoma County, this $18 milion-dollar estate features manicured gardens, meandering trails, a sparkling pool, orchards, fountains, patios, ponds, cabins and more. There is something for everyone on this estate, including your furry friends. The horse lover in the family will adore the big red barn and horse riding arena.

The interiors are equally impressive. Inside of the main residence you will find four suite-like bedrooms, a great room, gourmet kitchen and multiple spaces for entertaining guests. Every inch of the home is dripping with classic European opulence including multiple fireplaces, chandeliers and high-end finishes.

But my favorite room in the house is by far the kitchen. Built for entertaining, this massive cookery features a large center island, two ovens, a gas cook-top, stainless-steel appliances, a pot holder and lots of cabinet space for storage.

Interested? Click through our gallery to sneak a peek.

18730 Canyon Road is listed by Timothy Freeman at Vanguard Properties.