Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property at 11080 Franz Valley Road.

Fitness center: Pump some iron before work in your very own home gym.

Wine anyone? A climate-controlled wine room with plenty of storage for dusty vintages.

Double the fun: His and hers sinks in a bathroom at 11080 Franz Valley Road.

Go with the flow: Step onto the patio directly from a suite at 11080 Franz Valley Road.

Luxe life: A vanity and massive tub for soaking in the master en suite bathroom.

Romance is in the air: Cuddle up next to the fireplace with your sweetheart in the master suite.

Fit for a king: A regal master suite with hardwood floors, an exposed beam ceiling and vineyard views.

Wine Country living: Grab a glass of bubbly and take in the views at 11080 Franz Valley Road.

Mangia, mangia: A Viking gas stove in the kitchen at 11080 Franz Valley Road.

Foodie's delight: An expansive kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, plenty of counter space and a breakfast bar.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 11080 Franz Valley Road.

Let there be light: A light-filled foyer welcomes you into the gallery-like home.

Wine Country dream home: 11080 Franz Valley Road sits on a forty acre parcel with a Cabernet Sauvignon vineyard, catchment pond and water rights to Bidwell Creek.

11080 Franz Valley Road , Calistoga - $19,950,000 3 beds, 5 baths, 6,615 square feet. . Lot size: 40.3 acres Knights Valley castle: Tucked away in a picturesque corner of Sonoma County, this unique vineyard estate features an expansive mansion and sprawling grounds. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Christine Krenos , Compass)

11080 Franz Valley Road is a luxurious vineyard retreat in the heart of historic Knights Valley and the most expensive home currently on the market in Sonoma County.

This picturesque 40-acre ranch is planted to cabernet sauvignon and includes coveted water rights to nearby Bidwell Creek.

The property offers a unique opportunity to own a Wine Country getaway with an income-producing vineyard in a well-known AVA. Knights Valley is one of the first American Viticultural Areas in Sonoma County established in 1983. It straddles the border of Sonoma and Napa counties and is well suited for growing warmer Bordeaux-style grapes like cabernet sauvignon, merlot and syrah.

The living quarters are as impressive as the grounds with a 6,615 square-foot custom residence that blends traditional and modern design aesthetics. The crisp white and grey interiors feature a mixture of white-washed wood, raw stone and rough metal. Expansive windows unite interior and exterior living spaces for that quintessentially Californian vibe.

Intermixed throughout the estate are some pretty impressive features. There is a Viking gas stove, outdoor kitchen, wine cave, fitness center and multiple fireplaces.

11080 Franz Valley Road in Calistoga is listed by Christine Krenos at Compass.