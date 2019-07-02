11080 Franz Valley Road is a luxurious vineyard retreat in the heart of historic Knights Valley and the most expensive home currently on the market in Sonoma County.

This picturesque 40-acre ranch is planted to cabernet sauvignon and includes coveted water rights to nearby Bidwell Creek.

The property offers a unique opportunity to own a Wine Country getaway with an income-producing vineyard in a well-known AVA. Knights Valley is one of the first American Viticultural Areas in Sonoma County established in 1983. It straddles the border of Sonoma and Napa counties and is well suited for growing warmer Bordeaux-style grapes like cabernet sauvignon, merlot and syrah.

The living quarters are as impressive as the grounds with a 6,615 square-foot custom residence that blends traditional and modern design aesthetics. The crisp white and grey interiors feature a mixture of white-washed wood, raw stone and rough metal. Expansive windows unite interior and exterior living spaces for that quintessentially Californian vibe.

Intermixed throughout the estate are some pretty impressive features. There is a Viking gas stove,  outdoor kitchen, wine cave, fitness center and multiple fireplaces.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek.

11080 Franz Valley Road in Calistoga is listed by Christine Krenos at Compass. 

 