Vroom, vroom: Room for your Tesla, Lamborghini or Porsche.

Contemporary luxury: The unique artistic estate in its natural surroundings.

Let it all sink in: Enjoy a glass of bubbly in the hot tub at dusk.

Nighttime beauty: Twinkling lights in the hillside at night.

Pump it up: Squeeze in a few reps in the home gym at 5767 Trailwood Drive.

Modern affair: Industrial-style vents and sliding doors separate rooms in the artistic estate.

Double the fun: His and hers sinks in a bathroom at 5767 Trailwood Drive.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the great room at 5767 Trailwood Drive.

Peace and tranquility: Enjoy tree-top views with your morning coffee and crosswords.

Entertainer's abode: Share appetizers and conversation with guests at the breakfast bar.

Foodie's delight: A gas stove and plenty of counter-space at 5767 Trailwood Drive.

Dramatic flare: An artistic chandelier hangs over the dining room table at 5767 Trailwood Drive.

View with a room: A wall of windows showcases dramatic valley views at 5767 Trailwood Drive.

Good room or great room? An easy open-concept design with combined spaces for cooking, dining or hanging out.

Artistic abode: As you enter the home a dramatic torqued steel wall rises 22 feet, adjourned by a floating staircase.

5767 Trailwood Drive , Santa Rosa - $2,300,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 3,943 square feet. Year built: 2002 Metal monolith: Rising like a sculpture in the Santa Rosa hills, this intriguing ultra-modern estate invites the viewer to experience the beauty of contemporary art. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Mary Anne Veldkamp, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage )

Tucked away on a private 4.3-acre estate in the hills of east Santa Rosa, 5767 Trailwood Drive is an award-winning contemporary home built to showcase art.

Constructed in 2002, the home was a recipient of the American Institute of Architecture’s 2003 Residential Architecture Merit Award.

Both the interior and exterior spaces are themselves works of art with a mixture of metal, wood and glass that create sculptural shapes in the natural surroundings. Inside the home there are large expanses of crisp white walls which lend a gallery-like feel to the home.

The two-story home features three spacious bedrooms, a cook’s kitchen, patio, hot tub, gym, office, great room and views of Santa Rosa and hills beyond.

Moreover, the home is filled with high-end fixtures and furnishings that would impress even the most fickle art connoisseur.

Click through our gallery above to tour the intriguing estate.

5767 Trailwood Drive in Santa Rosa is listed by Mary Anne Veldkamp at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.