Tucked away on a private 4.3-acre estate in the hills of east Santa Rosa, 5767 Trailwood Drive is an award-winning contemporary home built to showcase art. 

Constructed in 2002, the home was a recipient of the American Institute of Architecture’s 2003 Residential Architecture Merit Award.

Both the interior and exterior spaces are themselves works of art with a mixture of metal, wood and glass that create sculptural shapes in the natural surroundings. Inside the home there are large expanses of crisp white walls which lend a gallery-like feel to the home.

The two-story home  features three spacious bedrooms, a cook’s kitchen, patio, hot tub, gym, office, great room and views of Santa Rosa and hills beyond.

Moreover, the home is filled with high-end fixtures and furnishings that would impress even the most fickle art connoisseur.

Click through our gallery above to tour the intriguing estate.

5767 Trailwood Drive in Santa Rosa is listed by Mary Anne Veldkamp at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. 