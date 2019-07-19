Slide 1 of 32
401 Ginny Drive, Windsor - $649,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,600 square feet. Lot size: 8,276 square feet.
Take the plunge: This Windsor home is ready for summertime entertainment with a pool, outdoor kitchen and pool-house. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Adam Menconi, Prosper Real Estate)
Updates galore: A remodeled kitchen with a brand-new wine fridge and quartz counters.
Home is where the hearth is: Relax beside the fireplace at 401 Ginny Drive.
Did someone say outdoor kitchen? Hang out with friends and family at the backyard bar and grill.
Backyard bliss: Room for a large patio set and fire-pit at 401 Ginny Drive.
More to love: Relax in the hot tub with a glass of bubbly at 401 Ginny Drive.
211 Wikiup Meadows Drive, Santa Rosa - $649,000
4 beds, 3 baths, 1,901 square feet. Year built: 1989. Lot size: 7,405 square feet.
Renovation station: This Wikiup area home features interior and exterior upgrades including a new roof, new windows and fresh paint inside and out. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jonathan Bruington, W Real Estate)
Make an entrance: A regal great room with cathedral ceilings, engineered hardwood floors and canned lighting.
Foodie's delight: An upgraded kitchen with a gas stove, stainless-steel appliances and plenty of counter-space.
Bonus round: A fireplace adds a bit of luxury to the great room at 211 Wikiup Meadows Drive.
Double the fun: His and hers sinks at 211 Wikiup Meadows Drive.
Fun for the whole family: The spacious backyard is pool ready at 211 Wikiup Meadows Drive.
217 Preston Court, Petaluma - $610,000
2 beds, 3 baths, 999 square feet. Year built: 2000. Lot size: 1,742 square feet.
Location, location, location: This cute-as-a-button Petaluma home is conveniently located near Highway 101, parks and top-notch schools. Click through our gallery to take a peek inside. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Josh Diaz, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley)
Inviting abode: A wood-burning stove warms the living room at 217 Preston Court.
Go with the flow: Entertaining guests is a cinch with this easy open-concept design.
Luxe life: An upgraded kitchen with granite counters, a gas stove and stainless-steel appliances.
Exterior: The home also comes with a one-car garage, ample storage and a small but inviting backyard.
20306 Fort Ross Road, Cazadero - $584,000
1+ bed, 2 baths, 1,008 square feet. Year built: 1985.
Forest Fantasy: This one bedroom plus loft retreat comes with a whopping 41.26 acre woodland lot. Click through our gallery to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Richard Lester and John Genovese, Vanguard Properties)
Tree-hugger: Enjoy your morning cup of coffee and crosswords on a deck surrounded by Redwoods.
View with a room: Forest views from the great room at 20306 Fort Ross Road.
Country kitchen: It may be in need of an of upgrade, but man you can't beat those fabulous Cazadero views.
Sweet dreams: A unique diamond-shaped window in the loft bedroom at 20306 Fort Ross Road.
King of the castle: A master bedroom with a private bathroom and patio.
241 S. Temelec Circle, Sonoma - $639,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,598 square feet. Year built: 1989. Lot size: 0.12 acres.
55+ special: This 55+ community home features a two spacious bedrooms and a loft for visiting grandkids. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Trish Iribarne/ Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
Let there be light: A beautiful light-filled dining room at 241 S. Temelec Circle.
Updates galore: 241 S. Temelec Circle features new hardwood floors and carpet throughout.
Age in place: A remodeled bathroom with an easy walk-in shower at 241 S. Temelec Circle.
4646 Fairway Drive, Rohnert Park - $643,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 2,104 square feet. Year built: 1978. Lot size: 7,405 square feet.
Fore! This spacious family home is located on the 11th hole of the Rohnert Park Golf Course. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Mary Liebig, Terra Firma Global Partners)
A formal affair: A classic formal living room with carpet at 4646 Fairway Drive.
Open-concept design: An easy open floor plan with combined areas for cooking, dining and hanging out.
Bonus time: A built-in bit of office space adjacent to the kitchen for balancing budgets and storing family recipes.
More to love: Extras include a sun-room, flagstone patio and workshop space in the three-car garage.