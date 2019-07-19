More to love: Extras include a sun-room, flagstone patio and workshop space in the three-car garage.

Bonus time: A built-in bit of office space adjacent to the kitchen for balancing budgets and storing family recipes.

Open-concept design: An easy open floor plan with combined areas for cooking, dining and hanging out.

4646 Fairway Drive , Rohnert Park - $643,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 2,104 square feet. Year built: 1978. Lot size: 7,405 square feet. Fore! This spacious family home is located on the 11th hole of the Rohnert Park Golf Course. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Mary Liebig, Terra Firma Global Partners)

241 S. Temelec Circle , Sonoma - $639,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,598 square feet. Year built: 1989. Lot size: 0.12 acres. 55+ special: This 55+ community home features a two spacious bedrooms and a loft for visiting grandkids. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Trish Iribarne / Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)

Country kitchen: It may be in need of an of upgrade, but man you can't beat those fabulous Cazadero views.

Tree-hugger: Enjoy your morning cup of coffee and crosswords on a deck surrounded by Redwoods.

20306 Fort Ross Road , Cazadero - $584,000 1+ bed, 2 baths, 1,008 square feet. Year built: 1985. Forest Fantasy: This one bedroom plus loft retreat comes with a whopping 41.26 acre woodland lot. Click through our gallery to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Richard Lester and John Genovese , Vanguard Properties)

Exterior: The home also comes with a one-car garage, ample storage and a small but inviting backyard.

Go with the flow: Entertaining guests is a cinch with this easy open-concept design.

217 Preston Court , Petaluma - $610,000 2 beds, 3 baths, 999 square feet. Year built: 2000. Lot size: 1,742 square feet. Location, location, location: This cute-as-a-button Petaluma home is conveniently located near Highway 101, parks and top-notch schools. Click through our gallery to take a peek inside. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Josh Diaz , Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley)

Fun for the whole family: The spacious backyard is pool ready at 211 Wikiup Meadows Drive.

Double the fun: His and hers sinks at 211 Wikiup Meadows Drive.

211 Wikiup Meadows Drive , Santa Rosa - $649,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 1,901 square feet. Year built: 1989. Lot size: 7,405 square feet. Renovation station: This Wikiup area home features interior and exterior upgrades including a new roof, new windows and fresh paint inside and out. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jonathan Bruington , W Real Estate)

More to love: Relax in the hot tub with a glass of bubbly at 401 Ginny Drive.

Did someone say outdoor kitchen? Hang out with friends and family at the backyard bar and grill.

Home is where the hearth is: Relax beside the fireplace at 401 Ginny Drive.

401 Ginny Drive , Windsor - $649,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,600 square feet. Lot size: 8,276 square feet. Take the plunge: This Windsor home is ready for summertime entertainment with a pool, outdoor kitchen and pool-house. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Adam Menconi , Prosper Real Estate)

June ended with a median home price of $658,500 in Sonoma County. That is down less than 1 percent from May 2019 and 5.92% from June 2018’s all-time high of $700,000.

On top of prices, interest rates are also on the decline, perhaps indicating a shift to a buyer’s market.

According to David Rendino, co-owner of Re/Max Marketplace Cotati, “The lowering of interest rates has given some buyers the opportunity to purchase homes previously out of reach,” furthermore,

“every ¼ of 1% decrease in interest rates roughly translates into a $10,000 increase in purchasing power.”

That mean’s more house for your money. Homes currently listed at the median home price have a tad more square footage and a few more amenities than similar listings last year.

Is it time for you to buy? Check out our gallery above to see what is currently offered at or below the median home price of $658,500.