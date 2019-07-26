Take in unobstructed views of  the skies and surf as the owner of  Dillon Beach’s funky double geodesic dome house, listed for $1,050,000.

The architecturally intriguing home belongs to the lineage of polygon homes first designed by Orson Squire Fowler in the 1840s.

Fowler believed the circle to be nature’s most perfect form and the polygon, with its flat walls, the easiest way to achieve that.

The polygon house had other benefits – it was cheaper to build, received more natural light and was easier to heat and cool in the summer.

Like its dodecagon neighbor, 577 Oceana Drive has high round ceilings, an open floor plan and  large picture windows built to take in coastal views. On top of that there are multiple patios, a fireplace and a large sun-room for entertaining or making art.

577 Ocean Drive in Dillon Beach is listed by Karen Karlow at Century 21 Bundesen.