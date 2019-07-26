Mangia, mangia: Dine under the stars at 577 Ocean Drive.

More to love: A spacious garage with extra room for a bike shop, wood working studio or whatever your heart desires.

Two-car garage: Room a couple of cars and a workshop too.

The sky's the limit: A cathedral ceiling in a bedroom at 577 Oceana Drive.

Interior: A modern bathroom with a walk-in closet and his and hers vanities.

Work from home: Squeeze in a couple hours of work in the cozy hallway office.

Artist's dream: The kitchen adjacent sun-room doubles as an art studio.

To great heights: Admire the architecture of the dome from the kitchen at 577 Oceana Drive.

Go with the flow: An easy open floor plan with combined spaces for cooking, dining and hanging out.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the great room at 577 Oceana Drive.

Let there be light: Large picture windows illuminate the foyer at 577 Oceana Drive.

Main entrance: Two brightly painted doors welcome you into the home.

Tea for two: A covered walkway unites the two geodesic domes.

577 Oceana Drive , Dillon Beach - $1,050,000 3 beds, 3baths, 2,103 square feet. Year built: 1983 Lot size. 0.32 acres Double the fun: This groovy Dillon Beach polygon house will have you spinning around in circles. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Karen Karlow /Century 21 Bundesen)

Take in unobstructed views of the skies and surf as the owner of Dillon Beach’s funky double geodesic dome house, listed for $1,050,000.

The architecturally intriguing home belongs to the lineage of polygon homes first designed by Orson Squire Fowler in the 1840s.

Fowler believed the circle to be nature’s most perfect form and the polygon, with its flat walls, the easiest way to achieve that.

The polygon house had other benefits – it was cheaper to build, received more natural light and was easier to heat and cool in the summer.

Like its dodecagon neighbor, 577 Oceana Drive has high round ceilings, an open floor plan and large picture windows built to take in coastal views. On top of that there are multiple patios, a fireplace and a large sun-room for entertaining or making art.

Interested? Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek.

577 Ocean Drive in Dillon Beach is listed by Karen Karlow at Century 21 Bundesen.