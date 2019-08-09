Slide 1 of 24
109 Miller Court, Petaluma - $565,000
3 beds, 2baths, 1,357 square feet. Year built: 1931. Lot size: 7,840 square feet.
Tree hugger: Take a peek inside this peaceful cul-de-sac home surrounded by Redwoods. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Mike Cohen/Berkshire Hathaway Drysdale Properties)
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 109 Miller Court.
Interior: A kitchen pass-through at 109 Miller Court.
Mangia, mangia: It is fully functional, but updates are needed to modernize this cozy country kitchen.
Green with envy: 109 Miller Court features a large backyard with a patio, greenhouse, storage shed and garden.
949 Martin Circle, Petaluma - $589,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 1,422 square feet. Year built: 2007. Lot size: 2,178 square feet.
Location, location, location: This recently constructed two-story home is conveniently located near Highway 101 and nearby shopping. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jonny Sanchez/Keller Williams Realty)
Move-in-ready: This 2007 Craftsman features engineered hardwood floors, granite counters, custom cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances, a fireplace and designer lighting.
King of the castle: A master suite with a private en-suite bathroom.
More to love: 949 Martin Circle also features an interior laundry room, master suite walk-in closet and a small backyard.
2004 Gilrix St., Petaluma - $585,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,418 square feet. Year built: 1957. Lot size: 6,100 square feet.
Entertainer's dream: This charming ranch-style home features a pool, spa, patio, fruit trees and a vegetable garden. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Steven Cozza/Compass)
A formal affair: 2004 Gilrix St. features a formal dining room and living room.
Slide 12 of 24
Interior: An eat-in kitchen with easy-care flooring.
Sweet dreams: A master suite with direct patio access at 2004 Gilrix Street.
Slide 14 of 24
Gardener's delight: A small greenhouse in the backyard at 2004 Gilrix Street.
124 Prince Albert St., Petaluma - $529,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,700 square feet. Year built: 1979. Lot size: 8,682 square feet.
Fixer-upper: This 1970s home needs a few updates, but the price is right for an industrious investor. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Tony Parrish, Compass)
Good bones: The carpets have got to go, but there are some redeeming features here like a nice corner fireplace and plenty of natural light.
Slide 17 of 24
Country classic: A throwback kitchen with salvageable cabinetry and fridge
Trains, planes and automobiles: Vintage wallpaper in a bedroom at 124 Prince Albert Street.
Slide 19 of 24
Made in the shade: A covered patio at 124 Prince Albert Street.
313 Cortez Drive, Petaluma - $489,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,772 square feet. Year built: 1952. Lot size: 6,098 square feet.
Home sweet home: This updated mid-century home was expanded in 1983. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Norma Gutierrez, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
Raise the roof: A vaulted exposed-beam ceiling and fireplace in the great room at 313 Cortez Drive.
Slide 22 of 24
Cook's domain: The cozy kitchen features a gas cook-top, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and vintage cabinetry.
Bonus round: A built-in office with plenty of storage at 313 Cortez Drive.
Backyard bliss: An entertainer's yard with a spacious patio, fruit trees and a raised bed garden.