Just 45 minutes north of San Francisco, Petaluma is as popular as ever for home buyers.  With a wealth of farm-to-table restaurants, music venues and classic Victorian homes, the down-to-earth farm town offers some of Sonoma County’s most attractive listings. According to recent Zillow reports, homes in historic Petaluma average around $701,200, making it the fourth most expensive city in Sonoma County,

Efforts to make Petaluma more affordable have fallen short in recent months but homes under $600,000 still exist – if you hunt for them.

From historic fixer uppers to dazzling new developments, click through our gallery above to see a selection of “affordably” priced homes currently on the market in Petaluma.