Raise the roof: A vaulted exposed-beam ceiling and fireplace in the great room at 313 Cortez Drive.

313 Cortez Drive , Petaluma - $489,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,772 square feet. Year built: 1952. Lot size: 6,098 square feet. Home sweet home: This updated mid-century home was expanded in 1983. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Norma Gutierrez , Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)

Good bones: The carpets have got to go, but there are some redeeming features here like a nice corner fireplace and plenty of natural light.

124 Prince Albert St. , Petaluma - $529,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,700 square feet. Year built: 1979. Lot size: 8,682 square feet. Fixer-upper: This 1970s home needs a few updates, but the price is right for an industrious investor. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Tony Parrish, Compass)

2004 Gilrix St. , Petaluma - $585,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,418 square feet. Year built: 1957. Lot size: 6,100 square feet. Entertainer's dream: This charming ranch-style home features a pool, spa, patio, fruit trees and a vegetable garden. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Steven Cozza /Compass)

More to love: 949 Martin Circle also features an interior laundry room, master suite walk-in closet and a small backyard.

949 Martin Circle, Petaluma - $589,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,422 square feet. Year built: 2007. Lot size: 2,178 square feet. Location, location, location: This recently constructed two-story home is conveniently located near Highway 101 and nearby shopping. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jonny Sanchez/Keller Williams Realty)

Mangia, mangia: It is fully functional, but updates are needed to modernize this cozy country kitchen.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 109 Miller Court.

109 Miller Court , Petaluma - $565,000 3 beds, 2baths, 1,357 square feet. Year built: 1931. Lot size: 7,840 square feet. Tree hugger: Take a peek inside this peaceful cul-de-sac home surrounded by Redwoods. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Mike Cohen /Berkshire Hathaway Drysdale Properties)

Just 45 minutes north of San Francisco, Petaluma is as popular as ever for home buyers. With a wealth of farm-to-table restaurants, music venues and classic Victorian homes, the down-to-earth farm town offers some of Sonoma County’s most attractive listings. According to recent Zillow reports, homes in historic Petaluma average around $701,200, making it the fourth most expensive city in Sonoma County,

Efforts to make Petaluma more affordable have fallen short in recent months but homes under $600,000 still exist – if you hunt for them.

From historic fixer uppers to dazzling new developments, click through our gallery above to see a selection of “affordably” priced homes currently on the market in Petaluma.