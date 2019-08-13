Dry Creek Valley ranch on 306 acres on the market for $3,195,000
12805 Skaggs Springs Road, Geyserville - $3,195,000
5 beds, 3 baths, 2,100 square feet. Year built: 1987/1928. Lot size: 305.5 acres.
Dry Creek Valley dream home: With over 300 acres to roam, this peaceful Geyserville property is a rancher's dream come true. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Cary Bertolone at Bertolone Realty)
Rustic farmhouse: The main residence at 12805 Skaggs Springs Road is a two-bedroom Craftsman with floor-to-ceiling wood paneling, exposed beam ceilings and massive picture windows.
Made in the shade: Room for parking multiple vehicles in the covered carport at 12805 Skaggs Springs Road.
Lodge life: Floor-to-ceiling wood paneling in the great room at 12805 Skaggs Springs Road.
Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together in this easy open-concept living space.
View with a room: A landscape fit for paint and canvas in a bedroom at 12805 Skaggs Springs Road.
Country classic: A vintage clawfoot tub and skylight in a bathroom at 12805 Skaggs Springs Road.
Sweet dreams: A second spacious bedroom in the rustic country retreat.
Scrub a dub dub: A second bathroom with an easy walk-in shower and antiqued wood paneling.
Painterly landscape: Views of tree covered hills and peaceful valleys from a deck at 12805 Skaggs Springs Road.
Entertainer's abode: Room for a fire-pit, barbecue and outdoor bar at 12805 Skaggs Springs Road.
Let it all sink in: The circular pool and spa at 12805 Skaggs Springs Road.
Vintage charmer: The original three-bedroom home on the property dates back to 1928.
Mangia, mangia: A country kitchen with a gas stove, and metal counter-tops.
Interior: The cozy farmhouse features a fireplace and built-in hutch.
Green with envy: The verdant country estate features 15 raised beds, 32 olive trees, fruit trees and a greenhouse.
Country store: A detached kitchen for your future canning enterprise.
Kitchen interior: The detached cookery features a cement floor with a built-in drain.
Rustic charmer: The 3,500 square-foot vintage barn/workshop.
Home office: Working from home will be a cinch in the barn office.
Pump it up: Room for a workshop or fitness room at 12805 Skaggs Springs Road.
Studio space: A bit of workshop or art space for budding craftsmen.
Goat palace: Plenty of room for grazing animals at 12805 Skaggs Springs Road.
Bird's eye view: An aerial map of the property shows the residences, main barn and outdoor kitchen (food shed).
Plotting it all out: A second map of the property identifies the animal housing facilities and gardens.
Tucked away behind a gate, this secluded 306-acre Dry Creek Valley ranch offers peace, tranquility and agribusiness potential.
The turn-key homestead at 12805 Skaggs Springs Road in Geyserville is a two-home working ranch with barns, fruit trees and 15 raised beds. Grow your own fruits, veggies and olives and prepare them for sale in your own canning kitchen.
A 3,500-square-foot barn on the property currently houses a wood-working studio and office. On top of that there is a goat palace, sheep barn and plenty of wild animals roaming the estate.
The main residence at 12805 Skaggs Springs Road is a two-bedroom Craftsman-style lodge with open beam ceilings, picture windows, a great room, gourmet kitchen and deck.
The second home is a 1928 historic farmhouse with a covered porch, fireplace and three cozy bedrooms.
In between buildings is circular pool and spa with panoramic views of rolling hills and vine-covered valleys.
12805 Skaggs Springs Road in Geyserville is listed by Cary Bertolone at Bertolone Realty.