Tucked away behind a gate, this secluded 306-acre Dry Creek Valley ranch offers peace, tranquility and agribusiness potential.

The turn-key homestead at 12805 Skaggs Springs Road in Geyserville is a two-home working ranch with barns, fruit trees and 15 raised beds. Grow your own fruits, veggies and olives and prepare them for sale in your own canning kitchen.

A 3,500-square-foot barn on the property currently houses a wood-working studio and office. On top of that there is a goat palace, sheep barn and plenty of wild animals roaming the estate.

The main residence at 12805 Skaggs Springs Road is a two-bedroom Craftsman-style lodge with open beam ceilings, picture windows, a great room, gourmet kitchen and deck.

The second home is a 1928 historic farmhouse with a covered porch, fireplace and three cozy bedrooms.

In between buildings is circular pool and spa with panoramic views of rolling hills and vine-covered valleys.

12805 Skaggs Springs Road in Geyserville is listed by Cary Bertolone at Bertolone Realty. 

 

 