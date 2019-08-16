Looking for a space to store your sports car collection, grand piano or team of Arabian horses? These five mansions offer the most square footage currently available on the Sonoma County real estate market.

With interior space of  over 7,000 square feet, these luxury properties include gourmet kitchens, massive great rooms, expansive master suites, fitness rooms,  offices and wine cellars.

The exterior spaces aren’t too shabby either – there are Grecian-style pools and piazzas, outdoor living rooms, equestrian arenas and more.

These are the Tony Stark-style mansions your 12-year-old self may have fantasized about way back when.

Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek!