Slide 1 of 38 (undisclosed address), Glen Ellen - $13,000,000

3 beds, 6 baths, 7,472 square feet. Year built: 1983. Lot size: 99.94 acres.

Tommy Smothers Mansion: Nothing to laugh about here, this comedian's palatial family estate is filled with unique living spaces inside and out. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Tina Shone, Sotheby's International Realty)

Slide 2 of 38 Natural beauty: A floor-to-ceiling Rumford stone fireplace is the focal point of the spacious great room.

Slide 3 of 38 Interior artistry: The great room features custom brick and wood floors and a rustic exposed beam ceiling.

Slide 4 of 38 Mangia, mangia: Choose to dine in the formal dining area or kitchen adjacent breakfast nook.

Slide 5 of 38 Wine anyone? A massive wine cellar for storing all of your dusty vintages.

Slide 6 of 38 More to love: Aside from the main residence the property also offers barns, ponds, outbuildings, a Cabernet Sauvignon vineyard, putting green, pool, olive orchard and more!

Slide 7 of 38 6085 Shiloh Ridge, Santa Rosa - $4,200,000

4 beds, 6 baths, 7,854 square feet. 2 parcels with total of 24.2 acres. Year built: 1990

The lap of luxury: Tucked away behind a double-gated entry this Sonoma Wine Country retreat offers extreme privacy in a stunning valley location. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Mary Anne Veldkamp, Coldwell Banker)

Slide 8 of 38 Great room: An easy open-concept living space with a fireplace, bar and breathtaking Sonoma Valley views.

Slide 9 of 38 Pass the popcorn: Invite your friends and family over for a movie screening in your very own home theater.

Slide 10 of 38 Home office: A study straight out of Downtown Abbey at 6085 Shiloh Ridge.

Slide 11 of 38 Billiard's anyone? A massive multi-purpose room which serves as a bar, game room and fitness studio.

Slide 12 of 38 Now things are getting steamy! A steam room at 6085 Shiloh Ridge.

Slide 13 of 38 Fun and games: The palatial Santa Rosa estate also features a tennis court, wine cellar, and 1700 square foot detached entertainment pavilion.

Slide 14 of 38 (undisclosed address), Petaluma - $17,950,000

5 beds, 5.5 baths, 8,200 square feet. Lot size: 350 acres.

Sonoma County stunner: Situated in the foothills of Sonoma Mountain, this Spanish-Colonial estate offers unending pastoral views as far as the eye can see. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jennifer Knef, Coldwell Banker Real Estate)

Slide 15 of 38 Classic elegance: A stunning great room with a chandelier, fireplace, and cathedral ceiling.

Slide 16 of 38 Swirl, sniff, sip: Invite your friends over for a private wine tasting at the great room bar.

Slide 17 of 38 Lux life: A private patio enjoys views of the tennis court and foothills beyond.

Slide 18 of 38 Regal retreat: This luxury Petaluma estate features seasonal creeks, four reservoirs, a detached guest house and two-bedroom caretaker's unit.

Slide 19 of 38 Take the plunge: A Mediterranean-style pool and piazza.

Slide 20 of 38 Equestrian estate: This opulent Petaluma compound also features a six stall barn, arena, pastures and more.

Slide 21 of 38 840 Shiloh Canyon, Santa Rosa - $6,950,000

7 beds, 5 baths, 8,792 square feet. Year built: 2003. Lot size: 38.99 acres.

Frank Lloyd Wright style Craftsman: Nestled in the foothills of the Mayacamas, this architectural estate offers timeless architecture, exceptional craftsmanship and magnificent natural beauty. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Sheri Morgensen, Sotheby's)

Slide 22 of 38 Lodge-life: An expansive great room with a wall of windows, cathedral ceilings and a massive stone hearth.

Slide 23 of 38 Entertainer's abode: Host a team of professional chefs in the gourmet kitchen at 840 Shiloh Canyon.

Slide 24 of 38 Fit for a king: A fireplace warms one of seven gigantic bedrooms at 840 Shiloh Canyon.

Slide 25 of 38 Oenophile's dream: The 5,000 bottle wine cellar at 840 Shiloh Canyon.

Slide 26 of 38 Indoor/outdoor lifestyle: A fireplace warms an outdoor living room at the Shiloh "Whispering Oaks" estate.

Slide 27 of 38 Bonus round: An infinity pool and spa at Whispering Oaks.

Slide 28 of 38 View with a room: Even the guest quarters enjoy stunning Sonoma Valley views.

Slide 29 of 38 1577 Napa Road, Sonoma - $12,250,000

5 beds, 6 baths, 14,545 square feet. Year built: 2011. Lot size: 4.65 acres

Richie Rich style mansion: The largest home for sale in Sonoma County is a Tuscan-style estate with over 14,000 square feet of interior space. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Brian Ledig, Coldwell Banker)

Slide 30 of 38 Foyer: An opulent entrance - just add butler.

Slide 31 of 38 A formal affair: A opulent dining room with not one but two chandeliers and vineyard views.

Slide 32 of 38 Foodie's delight: A gourmet kitchen with state of the art appliances and plenty of counter space.

Slide 33 of 38 Bonus round: And speaking of butlers here is the butler's prep pantry.

Slide 34 of 38 Dripping with luxury: Sip a cocktail or two on the second story balcony.

Slide 35 of 38 Hello? Is anybody out there? A master suite you could get lost in at 1577 Napa Road.

Slide 36 of 38 Exterior: Room for a fleet of vehicles in the nine-car garage.

Slide 37 of 38 Old World elegance: The Mediterranean-style pool at 1577 Napa Road.