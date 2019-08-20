The only Sea Ranch community home on the National Register of Historic Places is on the market for $1,325,000.

The coastal retreat was designed by modern architecture pioneer William Turnbull Jr. in 1968 and constructed by master builder Matthew Silva.

As a member of the architectural firm MLTW (Moore, Lyndon, Turnbull, Whitaker),  Turnbull was a member of the dream team who helped to establish the signature Sea Ranch style. Their nature-inspired minimalist aesthetic, later known as “Sea Ranch Vernacular,” is characterized by sloped wind-deflecting roofs, large picture windows and barn-inspired interiors constructed with rough-hewn timbers.

The home at 35292 Timber Ridge Road is a perfect example of the style. Also known as Binker Barn, the forest retreat features an impressive great room with a fireplace, window seats, soaring ceilings and massive picture windows.

In addition to the great room there are three spacious bedrooms, two loft spaces and a gourmet kitchen with a Viking gas stove and vertical grain Douglas fir cabinets. Across the sky-bridge, you will find a detached office, library, media room and art studio.

On the exterior of the home there are two sunny decks, a spa and a 550-square-foot garage.

35292 Timber Ridge Road is listed by Hanne Liisberg at The Coastal Real Estate Co.