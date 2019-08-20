Exterior: Protect your vehicles from coastal salt and sand in the two-car garage.

Tree hugger: Enjoy your morning coffee and crosswords on a deck surrounded by Redwoods.

Pass the popcorn: Enjoy a film with friends and family in the cozy media nook.

Home office: Working from home will be a cinch at 35292 Timber Ridge Road.

Let it all sink in: Grab a glass of bubbly and head out to the hot tub at 35292 Timber Ridge Road.

More to love: A catwalk unites the main residence with a detached office, library, media room and studio space.

Contemporary inspiration: The modern minimalist style of Sea Ranch vernacular homes has inspired generations of architects.

Interior: Loft #2 is outfitted as a reading nook at 35292 Timber Ridge Road.

Scrub a dub dub: One of two bathrooms at Binker Barn.

Bonus round: 35292 Timber Ridge Road features two cozy loft rooms at the apex of the roof.

Bird's eye view: A second-story view of the interior shows the craftsmanship of the home.

Raise the roof: Vaulted ceilings in a bedroom at Binker Barn.

Updates: 35292 Timber Ridge Road was gently renovated in 2011. Kitchen updates include the addition of a Viking Gas stove and Douglas fir vertical grain cabinetry.

Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking, dining and hanging out seamlessly flow together at Binker Barn.

A view with a room: Panoramic views of a sweeping forest and the Pacific Ocean beyond.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at Binker Barn.

Let there be light: A light-filled architectural great room at 3592 Timber Ridge Road.

Sea Ranch vernacular: As you enter the residence you are greeted by floor-to-ceiling redwood paneling.

Vintage charmer: As of 2018, Binker Barn is the only Sea Ranch home currently listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Location, location, location: Unlike, its coastal neighbors, Binker Barn is nestled in a Redwood grove with towering trees that block coastal breezes.

One with nature: 35292 Timber Ridge Road was built to blend it with its Redwood forest surroundings.

The only Sea Ranch community home on the National Register of Historic Places is on the market for $1,325,000.

The coastal retreat was designed by modern architecture pioneer William Turnbull Jr. in 1968 and constructed by master builder Matthew Silva.

As a member of the architectural firm MLTW (Moore, Lyndon, Turnbull, Whitaker), Turnbull was a member of the dream team who helped to establish the signature Sea Ranch style. Their nature-inspired minimalist aesthetic, later known as “Sea Ranch Vernacular,” is characterized by sloped wind-deflecting roofs, large picture windows and barn-inspired interiors constructed with rough-hewn timbers.

The home at 35292 Timber Ridge Road is a perfect example of the style. Also known as Binker Barn, the forest retreat features an impressive great room with a fireplace, window seats, soaring ceilings and massive picture windows.

In addition to the great room there are three spacious bedrooms, two loft spaces and a gourmet kitchen with a Viking gas stove and vertical grain Douglas fir cabinets. Across the sky-bridge, you will find a detached office, library, media room and art studio.

On the exterior of the home there are two sunny decks, a spa and a 550-square-foot garage.

Interested? Preview the home in our gallery above.

35292 Timber Ridge Road is listed by Hanne Liisberg at The Coastal Real Estate Co.