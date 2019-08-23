A new ultra-modern residence with a rustic barn, pool and hobby vineyard is on the market in Geyserville for $4,295,000.

This chic contemporary estate is built for entertaining with an open central great room, indoor and outdoor living spaces, two guest suites and a grand vintage barn.

But the home is not just for occasional parties, the high-end luxury estate would be a comfortable year-round residence with a deluxe gourmet kitchen, two master suites, fireplaces, walls of windows and impressive showcase wine room.

Stepping outside of the main residence you will find an outdoor kitchen, pool, spa, outdoor shower, fire pit and hobby vineyard.

6400 Red Winery Road in Geyserville is listed by Tatiana McWilliams at Compass real estate. 