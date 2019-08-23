Best of both worlds: Ultra-modern Geyserville home with vintage barn asks $4,295,000
6400 Red Winery Road, Geyserville - $4,295,000
4 beds, 5 baths, 3,828 square feet. Lot size: 2.6 acres
Modern Wine Country Dream: Nestled among the vines, this brand-new construction is sure to impress. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Tatiana McWilliams, Compass)
Vintage meets modern: 6400 Red Winery Road features a chic contemporary residence and a classic country barn.
Go with the flow: This cool contemporary residence features the essential California indoor/outdoor living room.
Outdoor living room: The covered porch keeps you safe from harmful UV rays while allowing you to fully enjoy the great outdoors.
View with a room: Breathtaking vineyard views from the great room at 6400 Red Winery Road.
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 6400 Red Winery Road.
Easy breezy beautiful: An easy open concept great room with a combined space for cooking, dining and hanging out.
Entertainer's abode: Chat with guests while preparing dinner at the central kitchen island.
Foodie's delight: An impressive gas stove in the kitchen at 6400 Red Winery Road.
A formal affair: A luxurious dining room for formal dinners at 6400 Red Winery Road.
Showcase your vintages: The climate controlled wine room becomes a work of art in the formal living room at 6400 Red Winery Road.
Oenophile's dream: A small table for tastings fits nicely in the wine room.
Sweet dreams: A peaceful first floor bedroom with direct patio access.
Let it all sink in: A deluxe master bathroom with his and hers sinks and a massive tub for soaking.
More to love: A second floor loft doubles as a family room and office.
Ooh la la luxury: An opulent bathroom with marble counters and white subway tiles.
Share the love: Comfortable guest accommodations at 6400 Red Winery Road.
Double the fun: A second master suite with picture perfect vineyard views.
Backyard bliss: Stay warm by the fire-pit on cold Sonoma County nights.
Brand-new beauty: Just finished in 2019, the pool hasn't even been filled in yet at 6400 Red Winery Road.
Vintage charmer: The rustic country barn is perfect for hosting winemaker dinners or Wine Country weddings.
Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the estate shows the main residence, barn and surrounding 2.6 acre lot.
A new ultra-modern residence with a rustic barn, pool and hobby vineyard is on the market in Geyserville for $4,295,000.
This chic contemporary estate is built for entertaining with an open central great room, indoor and outdoor living spaces, two guest suites and a grand vintage barn.
But the home is not just for occasional parties, the high-end luxury estate would be a comfortable year-round residence with a deluxe gourmet kitchen, two master suites, fireplaces, walls of windows and impressive showcase wine room.
Stepping outside of the main residence you will find an outdoor kitchen, pool, spa, outdoor shower, fire pit and hobby vineyard.
Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek.
6400 Red Winery Road in Geyserville is listed by Tatiana McWilliams at Compass real estate.