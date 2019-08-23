Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the estate shows the main residence, barn and surrounding 2.6 acre lot.

Vintage charmer: The rustic country barn is perfect for hosting winemaker dinners or Wine Country weddings.

Brand-new beauty: Just finished in 2019, the pool hasn't even been filled in yet at 6400 Red Winery Road.

Backyard bliss: Stay warm by the fire-pit on cold Sonoma County nights.

Double the fun: A second master suite with picture perfect vineyard views.

Ooh la la luxury: An opulent bathroom with marble counters and white subway tiles.

More to love: A second floor loft doubles as a family room and office.

Let it all sink in: A deluxe master bathroom with his and hers sinks and a massive tub for soaking.

Oenophile's dream: A small table for tastings fits nicely in the wine room.

Showcase your vintages: The climate controlled wine room becomes a work of art in the formal living room at 6400 Red Winery Road.

Foodie's delight: An impressive gas stove in the kitchen at 6400 Red Winery Road.

Entertainer's abode: Chat with guests while preparing dinner at the central kitchen island.

Easy breezy beautiful: An easy open concept great room with a combined space for cooking, dining and hanging out.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 6400 Red Winery Road.

View with a room: Breathtaking vineyard views from the great room at 6400 Red Winery Road.

Outdoor living room: The covered porch keeps you safe from harmful UV rays while allowing you to fully enjoy the great outdoors.

Go with the flow: This cool contemporary residence features the essential California indoor/outdoor living room.

6400 Red Winery Road, Geyserville - $4,295,000 4 beds, 5 baths, 3,828 square feet. Lot size: 2.6 acres Modern Wine Country Dream: Nestled among the vines, this brand-new construction is sure to impress. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Tatiana McWilliams , Compass)

A new ultra-modern residence with a rustic barn, pool and hobby vineyard is on the market in Geyserville for $4,295,000.

This chic contemporary estate is built for entertaining with an open central great room, indoor and outdoor living spaces, two guest suites and a grand vintage barn.

But the home is not just for occasional parties, the high-end luxury estate would be a comfortable year-round residence with a deluxe gourmet kitchen, two master suites, fireplaces, walls of windows and impressive showcase wine room.

Stepping outside of the main residence you will find an outdoor kitchen, pool, spa, outdoor shower, fire pit and hobby vineyard.

Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek.

6400 Red Winery Road in Geyserville is listed by Tatiana McWilliams at Compass real estate.