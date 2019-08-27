Step back in time with this perfectly preserved Victorian on the edge of bustling downtown Guerneville.
17895 Sweetwater Springs Road is a charming 1895 farmhouse that has been lovingly restored to preserve its classic turn-of-the-century charm.

The spacious Russian River retreat features 2,400 square feet of living space with quality oak flooring and cabinetry throughout. Inside you will find a country kitchen, living room, dining room, three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a blissfully cozy sun room.

After exploring the interiors, enjoy a mint julep or two on the wraparound deck or strolling among the redwoods and trails on this expansive 3.5-acre lot. As an added bonus there is a pool, spa, garage, flower beds, fruit trees, animal pasture and a fenced-in dog run.

All this and just a few short blocks from downtown Guerneville.

Interested? Click through our gallery above to take a peek inside.

17895 Sweetwater Springs Road in Guerneville is listed by Christine Hamilton at Vanguard Properties. 