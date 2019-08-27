Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the main residence, detached garage and sparkling pool.

One with nature: Stroll among the roses, flower beds and fruit trees on the spacious 3.5 acre lot.

More to love: Room for multiple vehicles at 17895 Sweetwater Springs Road.

Charming details: Grab a book and settle in for a good read on the master suite window seat.

King of the castle: Plenty of room for a desk or two in the master suite.

Let there be light: A wood-burning stove keeps things warm and cozy on the sun-porch.

Scrub a dub dub: A classic claw-foot tub and pedestal sink in a bathroom at 17895 Sweetwater Springs Road.

Sweet dreams: One of three spacious bedrooms at 17895 Sweetwater Springs Road.

Old school details: A vintage gas stove in the kitchen at 17895 Sweetwater Springs Road.

Mangia, mangia: A sunny spot for dinner or a game of cards.

Main entrance: A warm and inviting entrance to the charming turn-of-the-century home.

Round and around we go: The quintessentially Victorian wraparound deck - just add porch swing!

Take the plunge: The sparkling pool and spa at 17895 Sweetwater Springs Road.

17895 Sweetwater Springs Road , Guerneville - $1,095,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 2,400 square feet. Year built: 1895. Lot size: 3.5 acres Vintage charmer: Nestled among the redwoods, this spacious Victorian farmhouse is sure to impress. Click through our gallery to tour the estate. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Christine Hamilton, Vanguard Properties)

Step back in time with this perfectly preserved Victorian on the edge of bustling downtown Guerneville.

17895 Sweetwater Springs Road is a charming 1895 farmhouse that has been lovingly restored to preserve its classic turn-of-the-century charm.

The spacious Russian River retreat features 2,400 square feet of living space with quality oak flooring and cabinetry throughout. Inside you will find a country kitchen, living room, dining room, three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a blissfully cozy sun room.

After exploring the interiors, enjoy a mint julep or two on the wraparound deck or strolling among the redwoods and trails on this expansive 3.5-acre lot. As an added bonus there is a pool, spa, garage, flower beds, fruit trees, animal pasture and a fenced-in dog run.

All this and just a few short blocks from downtown Guerneville.

Interested? Click through our gallery above to take a peek inside.

17895 Sweetwater Springs Road in Guerneville is listed by Christine Hamilton at Vanguard Properties.