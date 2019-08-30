Barbecue bliss: An outdoor kitchen for the chef in the family.

More to love: The pool-house living room at 17134 Gehricke Road.

Family matters: Ideal for multi-generation families, the upper and lower floors at 17134 Gehricke Road feature cooking, dining and living spaces.

Luxe life: Even the laundry room looks luxurious in this impressive Sonoma estate.

Take the plunge: The master bathroom features a walk-in shower and a massive tub for soaking.

King of the castle: A bedroom fit for a king with patio access and a private lounge.

Peaceful repose: Relax on the deck with a good book and a mug of cocoa.

Entertainer's dream: A pass-through window connects the kitchen with an exterior dining space.

Mangia, mangia: A professional gas stove for preparing all of your gourmet nibbles.

Natural beauty: Walls of windows pull the outdoors in at 17134 Gehricke Road.

Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together in this easy open-concept living space.

Home is where the hearth is: An obsidian fireplace is the dramatic focal point of the chic contemporary great room.

Raise the roof: A living room with a vaulted exposed beam ceiling at 17134 Gehricke Road.

Backyard bliss: An entertainer's yard with a pool, spa and expansive lawn for playing catch with the kids.

Auto-lovers estate: Room for a fleet of vehicles at 17134 Gehricke Road.

17134 and 17132 Gehricke Road , Sonoma - $7,890,000 5 beds, 6 baths, 4,900 square feet. Year built: 2019. Lot size:21 acres Best of both worlds: A little bit country and a little bit rock and roll, this brand-new estate has something for everyone. Click further to take a peek inside. (Property listed by Jnani Matson, JCM Properties, Inc.)

The brand-new contemporary home at 17134 Gehricke Road in Sonoma was designed by Marcus & Willers architects and constructed by Landers Curry.

Just completed in July, the structure blends a chic urban design aesthetic with a rustic log cabin appeal. Covered in head-to-toe redwood paneling the country estate has a lodge-like quality that continues from the exterior to the interior living spaces.

Natural exposed-beam ceilings and expansive windows capture bucolic views of starry skies and tree-covered hills. Aside from that, the home is distinctly modern with marble counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a crisp black, white and grey color palate.

The stunning 21-acre compound features an 868-square-foot covered patio, a three-car garage, 900-bottle wine cellar and 830- square-foot guest house.

What’s not to love? Click through our gallery above to take a peek inside.

17134 Gehricke Road in Sonoma is listed by Jnani Matson at JCM Properties, Inc.