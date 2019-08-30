Rustic redwood estate on the market in Sonoma for $7.9 million
17134 and 17132 Gehricke Road, Sonoma - $7,890,000
5 beds, 6 baths, 4,900 square feet. Year built: 2019. Lot size:21 acres
Best of both worlds: A little bit country and a little bit rock and roll, this brand-new estate has something for everyone. Click further to take a peek inside. (Property listed by Jnani Matson, JCM Properties, Inc.)
Auto-lovers estate: Room for a fleet of vehicles at 17134 Gehricke Road.
Lodge life: 17134 Gehricke Road is covered in head-to-toe Redwood paneling.
Backyard bliss: An entertainer's yard with a pool, spa and expansive lawn for playing catch with the kids.
Raise the roof: A living room with a vaulted exposed beam ceiling at 17134 Gehricke Road.
Home is where the hearth is: An obsidian fireplace is the dramatic focal point of the chic contemporary great room.
Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together in this easy open-concept living space.
Natural beauty: Walls of windows pull the outdoors in at 17134 Gehricke Road.
Rustic charmer: An outdoor dining space with a rustic laid back appeal.
Foodie's delight: A modern gourmet kitchen with marble counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and floating shelves.
Mangia, mangia: A professional gas stove for preparing all of your gourmet nibbles.
Entertainer's dream: A pass-through window connects the kitchen with an exterior dining space.
A formal affair: A formal dining space for upscale parties.
Peaceful repose: Relax on the deck with a good book and a mug of cocoa.
King of the castle: A bedroom fit for a king with patio access and a private lounge.
Take the plunge: The master bathroom features a walk-in shower and a massive tub for soaking.
Luxe life: Even the laundry room looks luxurious in this impressive Sonoma estate.
Wine lover's dream: An opulent 900 bottle wine cellar for storing dusty vintages.
Family matters: Ideal for multi-generation families, the upper and lower floors at 17134 Gehricke Road feature cooking, dining and living spaces.
Bonus round: A second kitchen for visiting in-laws.
More to love: The pool-house living room at 17134 Gehricke Road.
Sweet dreams: A luxurious guest bedroom with direct patio access.
Ooh la la interiors: A sleek modern bathroom with an easy walk-in shower.
Barbecue bliss: An outdoor kitchen for the chef in the family.
The brand-new contemporary home at 17134 Gehricke Road in Sonoma was designed by Marcus & Willers architects and constructed by Landers Curry.
Just completed in July, the structure blends a chic urban design aesthetic with a rustic log cabin appeal. Covered in head-to-toe redwood paneling the country estate has a lodge-like quality that continues from the exterior to the interior living spaces.
Natural exposed-beam ceilings and expansive windows capture bucolic views of starry skies and tree-covered hills. Aside from that, the home is distinctly modern with marble counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a crisp black, white and grey color palate.
The stunning 21-acre compound features an 868-square-foot covered patio, a three-car garage, 900-bottle wine cellar and 830- square-foot guest house.
What’s not to love? Click through our gallery above to take a peek inside.
17134 Gehricke Road in Sonoma is listed by Jnani Matson at JCM Properties, Inc.