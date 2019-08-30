The brand-new contemporary home at 17134 Gehricke Road in Sonoma was designed by Marcus & Willers architects and constructed by Landers Curry.

Just completed in July, the structure blends a chic urban design aesthetic with a rustic log cabin appeal. Covered in head-to-toe redwood paneling the country estate has a lodge-like quality that continues from the exterior to the interior living spaces.

Natural exposed-beam ceilings and expansive windows capture bucolic views of starry skies and tree-covered hills. Aside from that, the home is distinctly modern with marble counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a crisp black, white and grey color palate.

The stunning 21-acre compound features an 868-square-foot covered patio, a three-car garage, 900-bottle wine cellar and 830- square-foot guest house.

What’s not to love? Click through our gallery above to take a peek inside.

17134 Gehricke Road in Sonoma is listed by Jnani Matson at JCM Properties, Inc.