This historic remodel at 2 Liberty Street in Petaluma blends together the elegance of the Victorian era with the comfort and convenience of a modern luxury home.
The 1920 construction features a gourmet kitchen with a large central island, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and a Lacanche French range. There is also a formal dining room, study, living room and laundry facilities.
Upstairs, the home has been restored to its original four-bedroom layout with an expansive master suite and large walk-in closet.
In the backyard there is a large paved patio, green lawn and perimeter garden tucked away behind the quintessential white-picket fence.
2 Liberty St. in Petaluma is listed by Peg & Jeremy King at Coldwell Banker.