The best of both worlds: the contemporary wine lover’s estate at 1861 Hale Road blends together first-rate modern architecture and natural Wine Country elegance.

The sleek 4,588-square-foot compound includes a minimalist-modern main residence, guest cottage, studio, pool, pool house and entertainment pavilion.

Designed by a local architect, the home features gallery-like interior spaces constructed with a mixture of industrial concrete, metal and glass.  A work of art in itself, the home’s glass walls frame garden views inside while wooden pergolas cast artistic shadows upon the grounds outdoors.

The 2010 construction sits on a 14.3-acre lot with a sparking pool, spa, raised bed gardens and lush lawns.

1861 Hale Road in Sonoma is listed by Christine Krenos at Compass real estate and Joel Goodrich from Coldwell Banker Global Luxury. 

 