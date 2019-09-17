Ultra-modern Sonoma Wine Country retreat listed for $10 million
Slide 1 of 20
1861 Hale Road, Sonoma - $10,000,000
3 beds, 4 baths, 4,558 square feet. Year built: 2010. Lot size. 14.3 acres
Modern luxury: This architecturally interesting Sonoma estate includes a vineyard and million-dollar valley views. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Christine Krenos/Compass Joel Goodrich from Coldwell Banker Global Luxury)
Slide 2 of 20
Inspired by nature: The ultra-modern estate at 1861 Hale Road features a natural color palate that mimics the sandy grey of the surrounding landscape.
Slide 3 of 20
Walls of windows: The exterior landscape becomes a work of art framed behind a glass wall at 1861 Hale Road.
Slide 4 of 20
Interior: A large built-in media center in the living room at 1861 Hale Road.
Slide 5 of 20
Go with the flow: Spaces for dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together at 1861 Hale Road.
Slide 6 of 20
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 1861 Hale Road.
Slide 7 of 20
Gallery-like abode: Plenty of room for hanging large pieces of art on the home's expansive concrete walls.
Slide 8 of 20
A formal affair: An ultra-modern dining room for hosting your next holiday party.
Slide 9 of 20
Minimalist chic: The contemporary kitchen is conveniently located next to a raised bed garden and patio dining.
Slide 10 of 20
Foodie's delight: A cook's kitchen with a gas stove and plenty of counter-space.
Slide 11 of 20
View with a room: A picturesque place for your morning coffee and crosswords.
Slide 12 of 20
Sweet dreams: A luxurious master bedroom with a private patio at 1861 Hale Road.
Slide 13 of 20
Ooh la la interiors: A chic modern bathroom with an easy walk-in shower.
Slide 14 of 20
Party on! Keep the party going until the wee hours of the night next to the outdoor fireplace.
Slide 15 of 20
Green with envy: A sprawling green lawn ideal for a game of catch with the kids.
Slide 16 of 20
Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work in the sparkling pool.
Slide 17 of 20
Breathtaking vistas: Pastoral Sonoma Valley views from the poolside patio at 1861 Hale Road.
Slide 18 of 20
Gardener's delight: A raised bed garden for growing veggies, flowers and herbs.
Slide 19 of 20
Indoor/outdoor design: A quintessentially Californian open floor plan with interior and exterior spaces for dining and relaxing with friends and family.
Slide 20 of 20
Wine lover's abode: An aerial view of the property shows the gentleman's vineyard adjacent to the chic modern residence.
The best of both worlds: the contemporary wine lover’s estate at 1861 Hale Road blends together first-rate modern architecture and natural Wine Country elegance.
The sleek 4,588-square-foot compound includes a minimalist-modern main residence, guest cottage, studio, pool, pool house and entertainment pavilion.
Designed by a local architect, the home features gallery-like interior spaces constructed with a mixture of industrial concrete, metal and glass. A work of art in itself, the home’s glass walls frame garden views inside while wooden pergolas cast artistic shadows upon the grounds outdoors.
The 2010 construction sits on a 14.3-acre lot with a sparking pool, spa, raised bed gardens and lush lawns.
Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.
1861 Hale Road in Sonoma is listed by Christine Krenos at Compass real estate and Joel Goodrich from Coldwell Banker Global Luxury.