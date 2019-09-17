Wine lover's abode: An aerial view of the property shows the gentleman's vineyard adjacent to the chic modern residence.

Indoor/outdoor design: A quintessentially Californian open floor plan with interior and exterior spaces for dining and relaxing with friends and family.

Breathtaking vistas: Pastoral Sonoma Valley views from the poolside patio at 1861 Hale Road.

Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work in the sparkling pool.

Green with envy: A sprawling green lawn ideal for a game of catch with the kids.

Party on! Keep the party going until the wee hours of the night next to the outdoor fireplace.

View with a room: A picturesque place for your morning coffee and crosswords.

Foodie's delight: A cook's kitchen with a gas stove and plenty of counter-space.

Minimalist chic: The contemporary kitchen is conveniently located next to a raised bed garden and patio dining.

A formal affair: An ultra-modern dining room for hosting your next holiday party.

Gallery-like abode: Plenty of room for hanging large pieces of art on the home's expansive concrete walls.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 1861 Hale Road.

Go with the flow: Spaces for dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together at 1861 Hale Road.

Interior: A large built-in media center in the living room at 1861 Hale Road.

Walls of windows: The exterior landscape becomes a work of art framed behind a glass wall at 1861 Hale Road.

Inspired by nature: The ultra-modern estate at 1861 Hale Road features a natural color palate that mimics the sandy grey of the surrounding landscape.

1861 Hale Road, Sonoma - $10,000,000 3 beds, 4 baths, 4,558 square feet. Year built: 2010. Lot size. 14.3 acres Modern luxury: This architecturally interesting Sonoma estate includes a vineyard and million-dollar valley views. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Christine Krenos /Compass Joel Goodrich from Coldwell Banker Global Luxury)

The best of both worlds: the contemporary wine lover’s estate at 1861 Hale Road blends together first-rate modern architecture and natural Wine Country elegance.

The sleek 4,588-square-foot compound includes a minimalist-modern main residence, guest cottage, studio, pool, pool house and entertainment pavilion.

Designed by a local architect, the home features gallery-like interior spaces constructed with a mixture of industrial concrete, metal and glass. A work of art in itself, the home’s glass walls frame garden views inside while wooden pergolas cast artistic shadows upon the grounds outdoors.

The 2010 construction sits on a 14.3-acre lot with a sparking pool, spa, raised bed gardens and lush lawns.

1861 Hale Road in Sonoma is listed by Christine Krenos at Compass real estate and Joel Goodrich from Coldwell Banker Global Luxury.