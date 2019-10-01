A mere pane of glass separates you from exquisite forest views at this Bennett Valley modern farmhouse. 5550 Bennett Valley Road features walls of windows and a contemporary minimalist aesthetic that is all the rage.

Constructed in 2016, the high-end estate has all of the luxury essentials including a gourmet kitchen, ensuite bedrooms, fireplaces and million-dollar views.

But the ultra-modern complex kicks it up a notch with  a 75-foot lap pool, hot tub, pool house, bocce court, fire pit and orchard set amidst the oak-studded landscape.

Interested? Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek.

5550 Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa is listed by Mary Anne Veldkamp, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.