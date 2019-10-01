Fun and games: Fancy a game of bocce under the stars?

Bonus round: Unwind from a busy day at work in the hot tub at 5550 Bennett Valley Road.

Bathroom: Rinse off in the pool house shower after your morning swim.

Guest house interior: A small kitchen, living room and dining room inside of the casita at 5550 Bennett Valley road.

More to love: A poolside casita with retractable glass wall that unites interior and exterior living rooms.

Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work in the 75-foot pool.

Dine under the stars: A large patio provides ample opportunities for dining outdoors.

Stylish abode: A designer suite with decorative wallpaper and punchy lime paint.

Sweet dreams: A simply elegant bedroom with a slice of wall carved out for a dramatic floor to ceiling window.

Double the fun: His and hers vanities in a bathroom at 5550 Bennett Valley Road.

Share the love: Picturesque views can be glimpsed from almost every room in the house.

Let it all sink in: A massive tub for soaking in the master bathroom.

Age in place: An easy walk-in shower ideal for guests with mobility challenges.

View with a room: Treetop views from the master suite at 5550 Bennett Valley Road.

Designer touches: Glass walkways unite wings of the home.

Pass the popcorn: A media room for Netflix-and-chill evenings at home.

Wine anyone? A humongous wine fridge for storing all of your dusty vintages.

Music of the night: Room for a piano or two in the spacious 5,700 square foot living space.

Foodie's delight: A gourmet kitchen with a professional gas stove and stainless-steel appliances.

Kitchen: Plenty of room for all of your cooking odds and ends in cabinets and drawers at 5550 Bennett Valley Road.

Minimalist modern: A sleek contemporary kitchen with a long marble island for entertaining guests while you cook.

Go with the flow: Spaces for dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together in this easy open concept design.

Interior: A combined open concept great room with a vaulted ceiling, fireplace and walls of windows.

Indoor/outdoor: Movable glass walls unite interior and exterior gathering spaces at 5550 Bennett Valley Road.

Glass house: The pastoral landscape becomes a work of art behind glass walls at 5550 Bennett Valley Road.

Pool: Grab a glass of bubbly and watch the sunset over the lap pool at 5550 Bennett Valley Road.

Things that make you go "Ommm": Zen fountains decorate the entrance to the main residence.

5550 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa -$10,000,000 4 beds, 6 baths, 5,700 square feet. Year built: 2016. Lot size: 6 acres. The best of both worlds: This contemporary Santa Rosa estate is situated in a private rural setting minutes away from downtown. Click further to tour the grounds. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Mary Anne Veldkamp, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)

A mere pane of glass separates you from exquisite forest views at this Bennett Valley modern farmhouse. 5550 Bennett Valley Road features walls of windows and a contemporary minimalist aesthetic that is all the rage.

Constructed in 2016, the high-end estate has all of the luxury essentials including a gourmet kitchen, ensuite bedrooms, fireplaces and million-dollar views.

But the ultra-modern complex kicks it up a notch with a 75-foot lap pool, hot tub, pool house, bocce court, fire pit and orchard set amidst the oak-studded landscape.

5550 Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa is listed by Mary Anne Veldkamp, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.