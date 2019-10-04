Healdsburg Tuscan-inspired vineyard estate listed for $5.8 million
673 Limerick Lane, Healdsburg - $5,750,000
4 beds, 5 baths, 4,273 square feet. Year built: 1989. Lot size: 10.97 acres.
European vacation? Transport yourself to the hills of Tuscany with this Mediterranean-inspired villa. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Mary Anne Veldkamp at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
Wine lover's dream home: This vineyard estate includes 8.75 planted acres in the Russian River Valley AVA.
European-style gardens: Formal gardens line the driveway to the estate.
Old World Charm: A Mediterranean-style patio surrounds the pool and spa.
Exterior: The main entrance to the estate.
Round and around we go: A grand foyer with a dramatic winding staircase leads up to the second story of the home.
A formal affair: Share a bottle of bubbly and a few appetizers in the formal parlor at 673 Limerick Lane.
Dining room: An elegant setting for a holiday feast.
Family matters: A less formal eat-in kitchen for quiet evenings at home.
Home is where the hearth is: Cozy up next to the fireplace in the family room at 673 Limerick Lane.
Cocktails and dreams: Pony up to the wine bar for a cocktail or rare vintage.
Study: The ideal setting for a cigar or a lively debate.
Master suite: A massive bedroom with direct patio access.
Exterior: A cozy bit of patio space for your morning coffee and crosswords.
Bonus round: An extra bit of lounge space in the master suite.
C'est magnifique: A opulent bathroom with his and hers sinks, a vanity, walk-in shower and massive tub for soaking.
Lux life: Room for your clothes AND his in the master walk-in closet.
Sweet dreams: The nursery at 673 Limerick Lane.
Ag-matters: Two storage barns, a catchment pond and a seasonal creek service the vineyard estate.
Pastoral delights: A picturesque landscape unfolds with plenty of Bob Ross worthy trees and vines.
Mediterranean fun: In addition to vineyards and views, there is a olive orchard and plenty of spaces for dining al fresco.
Fancy a European vacation but can’t get off from work? Enjoy the luxurious lodging, wine and breathtaking vineyard views of Italy right here at home, with a Tuscan-inspired villa heavy on Old World charm.
The estate at 673 Limerick Lane in Healdsburg is dripping with Mediterranean elegance from the gate to the grotto. The drive to the home flows along an immaculately landscaped path with towering trees, fountains and shrubs.
Double doors welcome you into the light and bright mansion with high ceilings, fireplaces and chandeliers. There are multiple spaces for dining and relaxing in the formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, parlor and family room. On top of that are a slew of bonus perks like a study, wine bar and multiple walk-in closets.
Leaving the main residence you will step out onto a European-style patio surrounding the sparkling pool and spa.
If that is not enough, there is an olive grove, seasonal creek, pond, two large storage buildings and 8.75 acres of planted wine grapes.
Cypress Ridge Vineyards at 673 Limerick Lane in Healdsburg is listed by Mary Anne Veldkamp at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.