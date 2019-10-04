Fancy a European vacation but can’t get off from work? Enjoy the luxurious lodging, wine and breathtaking vineyard views of Italy right here at home, with a Tuscan-inspired villa heavy on Old World charm.

The estate at 673 Limerick Lane in Healdsburg is dripping with Mediterranean elegance from the gate to the grotto. The drive to the home flows along an immaculately landscaped path with towering trees, fountains and shrubs.

Double doors welcome you into the light and bright mansion with high ceilings, fireplaces and chandeliers. There are multiple spaces for dining and relaxing in the formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, parlor and family room. On top of that are a slew of bonus perks like a study, wine bar and multiple walk-in closets.

Leaving the main residence you will step out onto a European-style patio surrounding the sparkling pool and spa.

If that is not enough, there is an olive grove, seasonal creek, pond, two large storage buildings and 8.75 acres of planted wine grapes.

Cypress Ridge Vineyards at 673 Limerick Lane in Healdsburg is listed by Mary Anne Veldkamp at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

 