Interior: A modern kitchen with a gas stove and plenty of storage space at 46 Sunnyside Avenue.

46 Sunnyside Ave. , Sonoma - $485,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 923 square feet. Year built: 1949. Lot size: 2,613 square feet. Bungalove: This cozy tree-house bungalow features a spacious sunny deck for entertaining outdoors. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Daniel Casabonne , Sotheby's International Realty)

Let there be light: An atrium/office with a skylight at 161 Mountain Vista Circle.

161 Mountain Vista Circle, Santa Rosa - $495,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,230 square feet. Year built: 1979. Lot size: 2,613 square feet. Park life: This charming Santa Rosa single-level ranch is conveniently close to Hood Mountain Regional Park. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Norm Brown , Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Wine Country Group)

Bonus round: An additional office space that could double as a second bedroom.

Small but mighty: Vaulted ceilings make the 616 square foot living space appear much larger.

2653 S. Fitch Mountain Road, Healdsburg - $425,000 1 bed, 1 bath, 616 square feet. Year built: 1932. Lot size: 4,791 square feet. Location, location, location: This cozy country getaway is conveniently located above the entrance to Del Rio Beach and minutes from downtown Healdsburg. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Gary Sumner, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)

Hippie haven: One of two gypsy wagons on the rural subsistence farm.

Unconventional lodging: This colorful Bloomfield area compound includes a one-bedroom main residence with a wood-burning stove and sleeping loft. In addition to that there are two guest gypsy wagons and a vintage redwood barn.

Down on the farm: Grow your own fruit, veggies and herbs on this spacious .56 acre lot.

6569 Cockrill St., Petaluma - $495,000 3 beds, 1 bath, ? square feet. Lot size: 0.56 acres. Subsistence farm: This fanciful rural getaway seems like a great place for a vacation rental, but would it make a good year-round residence? Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Chelsea Lovascio, Compass)

Community extras: As a part of the Casa Del Sol gated community, 603 Laurel Grove enjoys shared access to a clubhouse, pool and fitness center.

603 Laurel Grove Circle , Santa Rosa - $425,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,274 square feet. Year built: 1996. Lot size: 1,306 square feet. Casa Del Sol cutie: This cozy planned unit development features many recent upgrades. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Brent Mosbacher, Coldwell Banker)

Sweet dreams: One of three spacious bedrooms with newer carpeting.

Go with the flow: An easy open floor plan with combined spaces for cooking and dining.

Raise the roof: A bright and cheery central living space with vaulted ceilings and skylights.

119 Marguerite Lane , Cloverdale - $495,500 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,419 square feet. Year built: 1988. Lot size: 4,356 square feet. Home sweet home: This spacious Cloverdale family home is priced to sell. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Ben LeBerthon , Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)

Home finder website realtor.com claims that at $1.5 trillion, the national student loan debt is high enough to purchase every home on the market 1.9 times over.

According to realtor.com senior economist, George Ratiu, “Student debt has ballooned to an all-time high (and) as the price of education continues to outpace wage growth,” many borrowers will be held back or prevented from buying a new home.

What’s more the ability to save for a down-payment is hampered by increasing loan bills.

The average priced home in the nation is $260,000, and according to realtor.com, the typical down payment of 10 percent is $26,000, just $8,500 less than the average student debt of $34,500.

The picture is even bleaker for Sonoma County residents. With a median home price of $699,000, 10 percent down is $69,900, a sum that may be impossible to save while paying for daily expenses, student loan debt and other bills.

In the wake of such bleak news, we have prepared a gallery of some of the most “affordable” homes currently on the market in Sonoma County.

