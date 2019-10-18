Slide 1 of 29
119 Marguerite Lane, Cloverdale - $495,500
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,419 square feet. Year built: 1988. Lot size: 4,356 square feet.
Home sweet home: This spacious Cloverdale family home is priced to sell. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Ben LeBerthon, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
Raise the roof: A bright and cheery central living space with vaulted ceilings and skylights.
Go with the flow: An easy open floor plan with combined spaces for cooking and dining.
Sweet dreams: One of three spacious bedrooms with newer carpeting.
Exterior: A private backyard with a covered deck, patio and ample space for relaxing outdoors.
603 Laurel Grove Circle, Santa Rosa - $425,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,274 square feet. Year built: 1996. Lot size: 1,306 square feet.
Casa Del Sol cutie: This cozy planned unit development features many recent upgrades. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Brent Mosbacher, Coldwell Banker)
Interior: Natural light floods the living room at 603 Laurel Grove Circle.
Updates galore: A remodeled kitchen with stone counter-tops, stainless-steel appliances and plenty of counter space.
Exterior: A backyard patio with room for a small barbecue.
Community extras: As a part of the Casa Del Sol gated community, 603 Laurel Grove enjoys shared access to a clubhouse, pool and fitness center.
6569 Cockrill St., Petaluma - $495,000
3 beds, 1 bath, ? square feet. Lot size: 0.56 acres.
Subsistence farm: This fanciful rural getaway seems like a great place for a vacation rental, but would it make a good year-round residence? Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Chelsea Lovascio, Compass)
Down on the farm: Grow your own fruit, veggies and herbs on this spacious .56 acre lot.
Unconventional lodging: This colorful Bloomfield area compound includes a one-bedroom main residence with a wood-burning stove and sleeping loft. In addition to that there are two guest gypsy wagons and a vintage redwood barn.
Scrub a dub dub: A rustic country bathroom with a clawfoot tub.
Hippie haven: One of two gypsy wagons on the rural subsistence farm.
2653 S. Fitch Mountain Road, Healdsburg - $425,000
1 bed, 1 bath, 616 square feet. Year built: 1932. Lot size: 4,791 square feet.
Location, location, location: This cozy country getaway is conveniently located above the entrance to Del Rio Beach and minutes from downtown Healdsburg. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Gary Sumner, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
Small but mighty: Vaulted ceilings make the 616 square foot living space appear much larger.
Cook's domain: A cozy country kitchen with granite counters and skylights.
Interior: A cheerful modern bedroom at 2653 S. Fitch Mountain Road.
Bonus round: An additional office space that could double as a second bedroom.
Backyard bliss: A sunny deck with room for a hot tub, barbecue and patio set.
161 Mountain Vista Circle, Santa Rosa - $495,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,230 square feet. Year built: 1979. Lot size: 2,613 square feet.
Park life: This charming Santa Rosa single-level ranch is conveniently close to Hood Mountain Regional Park. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Norm Brown, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Wine Country Group)
Interior: A comfortable living room with a fireplace and plantation shutters.
Mangia, mangia: The eat-in kitchen at 161 Mountain Vista Circle.
Let there be light: An atrium/office with a skylight at 161 Mountain Vista Circle.
46 Sunnyside Ave., Sonoma - $485,000
2 beds, 1 bath, 923 square feet. Year built: 1949. Lot size: 2,613 square feet.
Bungalove: This cozy tree-house bungalow features a spacious sunny deck for entertaining outdoors. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Daniel Casabonne, Sotheby's International Realty)
Romantic retreat: Skylights illuminate the master bedroom at 46 Sunnyside Avenue.
Open floor plan: A combined spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing at 46 Sunnyside Avenue.
Interior: A modern kitchen with a gas stove and plenty of storage space at 46 Sunnyside Avenue.