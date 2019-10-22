Future pool? Room for a possible pool and spa in the backyard at 3969 Hansford Court.

View with a room: Watch the Fountaingrove hills come back to life from this second story bedroom.

Home office: Catch up on a bit of paperwork in this spacious home office.

Sweet dreams: One of four bedrooms in the brand-new luxury home.

Master suite: Sliding glass doors lead onto the patio from the master bedroom.

Walk-in closet: Room for your clothes and his at 3969 Hansford Court.

Let it all sink in: A massive tub for soaking in the master bathroom.

Lux life: A spa-like modern bathroom with his and hers sinks and an easy walk-in shower.

King of the castle: An extra-large master suite on the first floor of the home.

Butler's pantry: An extra bit of storage space for your cooking odds and ends.

Wine anyone? A built-in wine display case in the dining room at 3969 Hansford Court.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 3969 Hansford Court.

Go with the flow: A wide open floor plan with combined spaces for cooking, dining and hanging out.

3969 Hansford Court , Santa Rosa - $2,275,000 4 beds, 4 baths, 4,048 square feet. Year built: 2019. Lot size: 0.5 acres Modern farmhouse: Built with luxury in mind, this brand-new contemporary home is chock full of high-end fixtures and finishes. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Mary Anne Veldkamp at Coldwell Banker Real Estate)

Opportunities to buy into one of Santa Rosa’s most exclusive neighborhoods may be on the rise in Sonoma County. A number of new constructions and lots are for sale in Fountaingrove, a picturesque area ravaged by the Tubbs fire in 2017. The new constructions mark a rebirth for the high-end enclave, once home to some of Santa Rosa’s most luxurious estates.

The new homes are full of some of the real estate market’s most coveted features including gourmet kitchens, indoor/outdoor floor plans, stone countertops and crisp white subway tiles. What’s more, they are built smarter with fire-resistant materials and fire-smart landscaping.

3969 Hansford Court is one of the first to hit the market, offering a contemporary spin on Wine Country living. The spacious 4,048-square- foot home offers an easy open floor plan and bi-fold doors for indoor/outdoor living.

Inside you will find high-end appliances, hardwood floors, fireplaces and a glass-enclosed wine display case.

3969 Hansford Court in Santa Rosa is listed by Mary Anne Veldkamp at Coldwell Banker Real Estate.