Opportunities to buy into one of Santa Rosa’s most exclusive neighborhoods may be on the rise in Sonoma County. A number of new constructions and lots are for sale in Fountaingrove, a picturesque area ravaged by the Tubbs fire in 2017. The new constructions mark a rebirth for the high-end enclave, once home to some of Santa Rosa’s most luxurious estates.

The new homes are full of some of the real estate market’s most coveted features including gourmet kitchens, indoor/outdoor floor plans, stone countertops and crisp white subway tiles. What’s more,  they are built smarter with fire-resistant materials and fire-smart landscaping.

3969 Hansford Court is one of the first to hit the market, offering a contemporary spin on Wine Country living. The spacious 4,048-square- foot home offers an easy open floor plan and bi-fold doors for indoor/outdoor living.

Inside you will find high-end appliances, hardwood floors, fireplaces and a glass-enclosed wine display case.

3969 Hansford Court in Santa Rosa is listed by Mary Anne Veldkamp at Coldwell Banker Real Estate.

 