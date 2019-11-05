Modern farmhouses are the synthesis of comfort and elegance. With open concept floor plans, outdoor entertainment areas, gourmet kitchens, stylish master suites and hobby vineyards, the residences are both luxurious and functional.

The remodeled home at 885 Napa Road in Sonoma is an example of the Wine Country style with high-end fixtures and finishes and outdoor spaces built for entertaining.

Inside you will find a bright and cheery living room with cathedral ceiling that overlooks the pool area.

From there the family space flows into the kitchen with a central island, stainless-steel appliances and a professional gas stove. A stylish dining area unifies the space with a focal wood-paneled wall straight off the pages of a design magazine.

Two of the five bedrooms are downstairs, including a spacious master-suite with patio access and unique lofted yoga studio/fitness room.

Outside you will find a 50-foot pool, spa, pinot noir hobby vineyard, party barn, tennis and bocce courts.

Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek.

885 Napa Road in Sonoma is listed by Maria Lounibos, Sotheby’s International Realty. 