Tennis anyone? A private sport court for the fitness enthusiast.

Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work in the 50-foot pool.

Indoor/outdoor lifestyle: Room for a patio set and barbecue on the deck at 885 Napa Road.

Fun for the whole family: Skylights illuminate the children's bedroom on the second floor.

Wine anyone? Share a bottle or two from a wine fridge in a bedroom at 885 Napa Road.

Scrub a dub dub: A stylish bathroom with honeycomb tiles and an easy walk-in shower.

Interior: A bonus bit of lounge space in a bedroom at 885 Napa Road.

More to love: A second stylish bedroom with a bonus lounge.

Home office: Catch up on paperwork in the cozy home office.

Bonus round: The master loft with room for a yoga studio or library.

Double the fun: His and hers sinks and a huge tub for soaking in the master bathroom at 885 Napa Road.

King of the castle: The two-story master suite at 885 Napa Road.

Designer touches: A stylish wood paneled wall is the focal point in the great room at 885 Napa Road.

Go with the flow: An easy open floor plan with space for cooking, dining and hanging out with friends and family.

Raise the roof: A cathedral ceiling and walls of windows make for a light and bright living space.

A warm welcome: A classic farmhouse front porch with a room for few lounge chairs and pumpkins.

Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the 50-foot pool and expansive lawns.

885 Napa Road, Sonoma - $3,295,000 5 beds, 4 baths, 4,138 square feet. Lot size: 3.6 acres. Farmhouse chic: A stylish contemporary farmhouse minutes from downtown Sonoma is on the market. Take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Maria Lounibos, Sotheby's International Realty)

Modern farmhouses are the synthesis of comfort and elegance. With open concept floor plans, outdoor entertainment areas, gourmet kitchens, stylish master suites and hobby vineyards, the residences are both luxurious and functional.

The remodeled home at 885 Napa Road in Sonoma is an example of the Wine Country style with high-end fixtures and finishes and outdoor spaces built for entertaining.

Inside you will find a bright and cheery living room with cathedral ceiling that overlooks the pool area.

From there the family space flows into the kitchen with a central island, stainless-steel appliances and a professional gas stove. A stylish dining area unifies the space with a focal wood-paneled wall straight off the pages of a design magazine.

Two of the five bedrooms are downstairs, including a spacious master-suite with patio access and unique lofted yoga studio/fitness room.

Outside you will find a 50-foot pool, spa, pinot noir hobby vineyard, party barn, tennis and bocce courts.

Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek.

885 Napa Road in Sonoma is listed by Maria Lounibos, Sotheby’s International Realty.