Fancy oceanfront views and a little rental income? A seaside apartment building in the charming town of Bodega Bay recently went on the market for $2,249,000.

The three-unit building features its own private boat dock and deck on the beach. The complex includes two two-bedroom apartments and a cozy studio, each with glass doors that open up onto private patios.

The flats appear clean and well taken care of with updated kitchens and baths. The remodeled kitchen include stone counters, stainless steel appliances and classic cabinetry.

An added bonus is the location.  Bodega Bay is a seaside destination popular for seasonal crab and clam chowder. It also boasts some of the best spots for strolls on the beach or longer hikes on the coastal bluffs.

Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.

1159 Highway One in Bodega Bay is listed by Lolli Evenich at Century 21 Bundessen.