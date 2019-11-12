More to love: Steps lead down to the private beach at 1159 Highway One.

Boating bliss: Lasso up your slipper or kayak on the dock at 1159 Highway One.

Go with the flow: Glass doors lead out onto the dock at 1159 Highway One.

Bonus round: A bit of storage space for all of your nautical odds and ends.

Exterior: Kick back with a glass of bubbly on a private deck at 1159 Highway One.

Unified design: One great big living space to cook, dine and hang out.

Let there be light: Natural light floods the studio apartment at 1159 Highway One.

Apartment three: The third unit at 1159 Highway One is a studio apartment with some of the best views in the building.

Interior: The master suite inside of the second unit at 1159 Highway One features a private en suite bathroom.

Home is where the hearth is: A wood-burning stove keeps things warm and cozy inside of Apartment Two.

Apartment two: Another easy open concept living space inside of the second unit at 1159 Highway One.

More to love: A second spacious bedroom inside of Apartment One.

View with a room: Romantic ocean views inside the master suite in Apartment One.

Upgrades galore: A built-in breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances inside of an apartment at 1159 Highway One.

Apartment one: An easy open floor plan unites spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing at 1159 Highway One.

Breathtaking vistas: Get inspired by dramatic views of sea and surf at 1159 Highway One.

Exterior: Parking space for the building's tenants and a bit of garage space too!

Bird's eye view: An aerial photograph of the property shows the complex jutting out into the sea.

1159 Highway One, Bodega Bay - $2,249,000 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 2,620 square feet. Lot size: 0.12 acres. Year built: 1949. Seaside sanctuary: Wake up to awe-inspiring Pacific Ocean views from this picturesque Bodega Bay apartment complex. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Lolli Evenich, Century 21 Bundessen.

Fancy oceanfront views and a little rental income? A seaside apartment building in the charming town of Bodega Bay recently went on the market for $2,249,000.

The three-unit building features its own private boat dock and deck on the beach. The complex includes two two-bedroom apartments and a cozy studio, each with glass doors that open up onto private patios.

The flats appear clean and well taken care of with updated kitchens and baths. The remodeled kitchen include stone counters, stainless steel appliances and classic cabinetry.

An added bonus is the location. Bodega Bay is a seaside destination popular for seasonal crab and clam chowder. It also boasts some of the best spots for strolls on the beach or longer hikes on the coastal bluffs.

Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.

1159 Highway One in Bodega Bay is listed by Lolli Evenich at Century 21 Bundessen.